Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos científicosCGraphicBackgroundColor 

BackgroundColor (método Get)

Devuelve el color del fondo.

color  BackgroundColor()

 

BackgroundColor (método Set)

Establece el color del fondo.

void  BackgroundColor(
   const color  clr      // color del fondo
   )

Parámetros

clr

[in]  Color del fondo.