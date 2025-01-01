文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphicBackgroundColor 

BackgroundColor（获得方法）

返回背景色。

color  BackgroundColor()

 

BackgroundColor（设置方法）

设置背景色。

void  BackgroundColor(
   const color  clr      // 背景色
   )

参数

clr

[in]  背景色。