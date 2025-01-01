문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ科学的チャートCGraphicBackgroundColor 

BackgroundColor (Get method)

배경 색상 반환.

color  BackgroundColor()

 

BackgroundColor (Set method)

배경 색상 설정.

void  BackgroundColor(
   const color  clr      // 배경 색상
  \)

매개변수

clr

[in]  배경 색상.