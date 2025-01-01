DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryScientific ChartsCGraphicBackgroundColor 

BackgroundColor (Get method)

Returns the background color.

color  BackgroundColor()

 

BackgroundColor (Set method)

Sets the background color.

void  BackgroundColor(
   const color  clr      // background color
   )

Parameters

clr

[in]  Background color.