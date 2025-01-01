DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafici ScientificiCGraphicBackgroundColor 

BackgroundColor (Metodo Get)

Restituisce il colore di sfondo.

color  BackgroundColor()

 

BackgroundColor (Metodo Set)

Imposta il colore di sfondo.

void  BackgroundColor(
   const color  clr      // colore di sfondo
   )

Parametri

clr

[in]  Colore di sfondo.