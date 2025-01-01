DocumentationSections
Référence MQL5 Bibliothèque Standard Graphiques Scientifiques CGraphic Attach 

Attach

Version retournant une ressource graphique depuis l'objet OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL et le rattachant à l'instance de classe CGraphic :

bool  Attach(
   const long    chart_id,     // identifiant du graphique
   const string  objname       // nom de l'objet graphique
   )

Version créant une ressource graphique pour l'obje OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL et le rattachant à l'instance de classe CGraphic :

bool  Attach(
   const long    chart_id,     // identifiant du graphique
   const string  objname,      // nom de l'objet graphique
   const int     width,        // largeur de l'image
   const int     height        // hauteur de l'image
   )

Paramètres

chart_id

[in]  Identifiant du graphique.

objname

[in]  Nom de l'objet graphique.

width

[in]  Largeur de l'image dans la ressource.

height

[in]  Hauteur de l'image dans la ressource.

Valeur de Retour

true – en cas de succès, false – en cas d'échec du rattachement de l'objet.