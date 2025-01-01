- Create
- Destroy
- Update
- ChartObjectName
- ResourceName
- XAxis
- YAxis
- GapSize
- BackgroundColor
- BackgroundMain
- BackgroundMainSize
- BackgroundMainColor
- BackgroundSub
- BackgroundSubSize
- BackgroundSubColor
- GridLineColor
- GridBackgroundColor
- GridCircleRadius
- GridCircleColor
- GridHasCircle
- GridAxisLineColor
- HistoryNameWidth
- HistoryNameSize
- HistorySymbolSize
- TextAdd
- LineAdd
- CurveAdd
- CurvePlot
- CurvePlotAll
- CurveGetByIndex
- CurveGetByName
- CurvesTotal
- CurveRemoveByName
- CurveRemoveByIndex
- MarksToAxisAdd
- MajorMarkSize
- FontSet
- FontGet
- Attach
- CalculateMaxMinValues
- Height
- IndentDown
- IndentLeft
- IndentRight
- IndentUp
- Redraw
- ResetParameters
- ScaleX
- ScaleY
- SetDefaultParameters
- Width
Attach
Version retournant une ressource graphique depuis l'objet OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL et le rattachant à l'instance de classe CGraphic :
|
bool Attach(
Version créant une ressource graphique pour l'obje OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL et le rattachant à l'instance de classe CGraphic :
|
bool Attach(
Paramètres
chart_id
[in] Identifiant du graphique.
objname
[in] Nom de l'objet graphique.
width
[in] Largeur de l'image dans la ressource.
height
[in] Hauteur de l'image dans la ressource.
Valeur de Retour
true – en cas de succès, false – en cas d'échec du rattachement de l'objet.