Attach

La versione per ottenere una risorsa grafica dall'oggetto OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL e la lega all'istanza della classe CGraphic:

bool  Attach(
   const long    chart_id,     // chart ID
   const string  objname       // nome oggetto della classe 
   )

La versione per la creazione di una risorsa grafica per l'oggetto OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL e l'associazione all'istanza della classe CGraphic:

bool  Attach(
   const long    chart_id,     // chart ID
   const string  objname,      // nome oggetto della classe
   const int     width,        // spessore immagine 
   const int     height        // altezza immagine
   )

Parametri

chart_id

[in]  Chart ID.

objname

[in]  Nome dell'ggetto grafico.

width

[in]  Spessore immagine nella risorsa.

height

[in]  Altezza immagine nella risorsa.

Return Value

true — riuscito, false - non è riuscito a legare l'oggetto.