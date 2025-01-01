- Create
- Destroy
- Update
- ChartObjectName
- ResourceName
- XAxis
- YAxis
- GapSize
- BackgroundColor
- BackgroundMain
- BackgroundMainSize
- BackgroundMainColor
- BackgroundSub
- BackgroundSubSize
- BackgroundSubColor
- GridLineColor
- GridBackgroundColor
- GridCircleRadius
- GridCircleColor
- GridHasCircle
- GridAxisLineColor
- HistoryNameWidth
- HistoryNameSize
- HistorySymbolSize
- TextAdd
- LineAdd
- CurveAdd
- CurvePlot
- CurvePlotAll
- CurveGetByIndex
- CurveGetByName
- CurveRemoveByIndex
- CurveRemoveByName
- CurvesTotal
- MarksToAxisAdd
- MajorMarkSize
- FontSet
- FontGet
- Attach
- CalculateMaxMinValues
- Height
- IndentDown
- IndentLeft
- IndentRight
- IndentUp
- Redraw
- ResetParameters
- ScaleX
- ScaleY
- SetDefaultParameters
- Width
Attach
La versione per ottenere una risorsa grafica dall'oggetto OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL e la lega all'istanza della classe CGraphic:
|
bool Attach(
La versione per la creazione di una risorsa grafica per l'oggetto OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL e l'associazione all'istanza della classe CGraphic:
|
bool Attach(
Parametri
chart_id
[in] Chart ID.
objname
[in] Nome dell'ggetto grafico.
width
[in] Spessore immagine nella risorsa.
height
[in] Altezza immagine nella risorsa.
Return Value
true — riuscito, false - non è riuscito a legare l'oggetto.