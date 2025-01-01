- Create
- Destroy
- Update
- ChartObjectName
- ResourceName
- XAxis
- YAxis
- GapSize
- BackgroundColor
- BackgroundMain
- BackgroundMainSize
- BackgroundMainColor
- BackgroundSub
- BackgroundSubSize
- BackgroundSubColor
- GridLineColor
- GridBackgroundColor
- GridCircleRadius
- GridCircleColor
- GridHasCircle
- GridAxisLineColor
- HistoryNameWidth
- HistoryNameSize
- HistorySymbolSize
- TextAdd
- LineAdd
- CurveAdd
- CurvePlot
- CurvePlotAll
- CurveGetByIndex
- CurveGetByName
- CurveRemoveByIndex
- CurveRemoveByName
- CurvesTotal
- MarksToAxisAdd
- MajorMarkSize
- FontSet
- FontGet
- Attach
- CalculateMaxMinValues
- Height
- IndentDown
- IndentLeft
- IndentRight
- IndentUp
- Redraw
- ResetParameters
- ScaleX
- ScaleY
- SetDefaultParameters
- Width
Attach
从OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL对象获得图形资源并将其绑定到CGraphic类实例的版本：
|
bool Attach(
创建OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL对象图形资源和将其绑定到CGraphic类实例的版本：
|
bool Attach(
参数
chart_id
[in] 图表 ID。
objname
[in] 图形对象的名称。
width
[in] 资源中的图像宽度。
height
[in] 资源中的图像高度。
返回值
true ― 成功，false ― 绑定对象失败。