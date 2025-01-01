文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库科学图表CGraphic 

Attach

从OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL对象获得图形资源并将其绑定到CGraphic类实例的版本：

bool  Attach(
   const long    chart_id,     // 图表ID
   const string  objname       // 图形对象名称 
   )

创建OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL对象图形资源和将其绑定到CGraphic类实例的版本：

bool  Attach(
   const long    chart_id,     // 图表ID
   const string  objname,      // 图形对象名称
   const int     width,        // 图像宽度 
   const int     height        // 图像高度
   )

参数

chart_id

[in]  图表 ID。

objname

[in]  图形对象的名称。

width

[in]  资源中的图像宽度。

height

[in]  资源中的图像高度。

返回值

true ― 成功，false ― 绑定对象失败。