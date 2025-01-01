- Create
- Destroy
- Update
- ChartObjectName
- ResourceName
- XAxis
- YAxis
- GapSize
- BackgroundColor
- BackgroundMain
- BackgroundMainSize
- BackgroundMainColor
- BackgroundSub
- BackgroundSubSize
- BackgroundSubColor
- GridLineColor
- GridBackgroundColor
- GridCircleRadius
- GridCircleColor
- GridHasCircle
- GridAxisLineColor
- HistoryNameWidth
- HistoryNameSize
- HistorySymbolSize
- TextAdd
- LineAdd
- CurveAdd
- CurvePlot
- CurvePlotAll
- CurveGetByIndex
- CurveGetByName
- CurveRemoveByIndex
- CurveRemoveByName
- CurvesTotal
- MarksToAxisAdd
- MajorMarkSize
- FontSet
- FontGet
- Attach
- CalculateMaxMinValues
- Height
- IndentDown
- IndentLeft
- IndentRight
- IndentUp
- Redraw
- ResetParameters
- ScaleX
- ScaleY
- SetDefaultParameters
- Width
Attach
Version für das Erhalten der grafischen Ressource aus dem OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL Objekt und seine Bindung an eine Instanz der CGraphic Klasse:
|
bool Attach(
Version für die Erstellung einer grafischen Ressource für das Objekt OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL und für seine Bindung an die Instanz der CGraphic Klasse:
|
bool Attach(
Parameter
chart_id
[in] Charts-ID.
objname
[in] Bezeichnung (Name) des grafischen Objekts.
width
[in] Bildbreite in der Ressource.
height
[in] Bildhöhe in der Ressource.
Rückgabewert
true — wenn erfolgreich, false — wenn Bindung fehlgeschlagen ist.