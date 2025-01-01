DokumentationKategorien
Version für das Erhalten der grafischen Ressource aus dem OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL Objekt und seine Bindung an eine Instanz der CGraphic Klasse:

bool  Attach(
   const long    chart_id,     // Chart-ID
   const string  objname       // Name des grafischen Objekts 
   )

Version für die Erstellung einer grafischen Ressource für das Objekt OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL und für seine Bindung an die Instanz der CGraphic Klasse:

bool  Attach(
   const long    chart_id,     // Chart-ID
   const string  objname,      // Name des grafischen Objekts
   const int     width,        // Bildbreite 
   const int     height        // Bildhöhe
   )

Parameter

chart_id

[in]  Charts-ID.

objname

[in]  Bezeichnung (Name) des grafischen Objekts.

width

[in]  Bildbreite in der Ressource.

height

[in]  Bildhöhe in der Ressource.

Rückgabewert

true — wenn erfolgreich, false — wenn Bindung fehlgeschlagen ist.