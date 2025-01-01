Attach

The version for getting a graphical resource from the OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object and binding it to the CGraphic class instance:

bool Attach(

const long chart_id,

const string objname

)

The version for creating a graphical resource for the OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL object and binding it to the CGraphic class instance:

bool Attach(

const long chart_id,

const string objname,

const int width,

const int height

)

Parameters

chart_id

[in] Chart ID.

objname

[in] Name of the graphical object.

width

[in] Image width in the resource.

height

[in] Image height in the resource.

Return Value

true — successful, false — failed to bind the object.