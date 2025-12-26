Contex

Bi-Color Trend Indicator with Confirmation

This system follows the trend based on the indicator's color shift, prioritizing candle confirmation to filter out false signals.

  • Buy Signal (Long): The indicator turns Green. Entry is executed only on the second green candle (trend confirmation).

  • Sell Signal (Short): The indicator turns Red. Entry is executed only on the second red candle.

  • Flat Market Filter: If the market is ranging, flat, or showing low volatility ("tranquilo"), no trades are taken.


