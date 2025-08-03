GEN TriFactaX

INDICATOR: GEN TriFactaX

Developer: gedeegi

General Description

GEN TriFactaX is a technical indicator designed to automatically identify and visualize the 1-2-3 Pattern or price reversal pattern. This pattern is a classic price action formation frequently used by traders to detect potential trend reversals.

This indicator not only displays the 1-2-3 pattern on the chart but also automatically identifies the breakout signal from the critical level (point 2) and projects Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and three Take Profit (TP) levels. With these features, GEN TriFactaX becomes a highly useful tool for trade planning and risk management.

Key Features

  • Automatic detection of the 1-2-3 pattern (swing reversal) using price pivot points.
  • Complete pattern visualization: connecting lines, numbered labels (1, 2, 3), and breakout signal arrows.
  • Calculation and visualization of Entry, SL, and three TP targets based on a ratio.
  • Adjustable size for the visual breakout symbol.
  • Real-time notification system when a breakout signal is detected (Pop-up Alert, Push, and Email).
  • Flexible color settings for all visual elements.

Input Parameters

TriFactaX Settings

  • TriFactaX Period: The period used for detecting pivot points.
  • Show TriFactaX: Option to display the visualization of the 1-2-3 pattern.

Breakout Visual Settings

  • Show Break: Option to display an arrow at the signal breakout point.
  • Size: The size of the breakout arrow (Tiny, Small, Normal, Large, Huge).
  • Bull Color: The color of the arrow for a bullish breakout signal.
  • Bear Color: The color of the arrow for a bearish breakout signal.
  • TriFactaX Color: The color for the lines and labels of the 1-2-3 pattern.

Entry/SL/TP Settings

  • Show Entry SL-TP: Option to display the projected lines for Entry, SL, and TP levels.
  • TP 1 Multiplier: The multiplier for calculating the first Take Profit level.
  • TP 2 Multiplier: The multiplier for calculating the second Take Profit level.
  • TP 3 Multiplier: The multiplier for calculating the third Take Profit level.
  • Entry Color: The color of the Entry level line.
  • SL Color: The color of the Stop Loss level line.
  • TP Color: The color of the Take Profit level line.

Notification Settings

  • Send Push Notification: Enable push notifications to your device.
  • Send Email: Enable notifications via email.

Signal Logic

  1. The indicator identifies three consecutive pivot points on the chart (swing high or low) to form the 1-2-3 pattern.
  2. A buy signal is confirmed when the price breaks above the level of point 2 (the middle point) of the pattern.
  3. A sell signal is confirmed when the price breaks below the level of point 2 (the middle point) of the pattern.
  4. Once the signal is confirmed, the indicator displays a breakout arrow and projects the Entry (at point 2), SL (at point 1), and TP (at point 3) levels based on the predetermined ratio.

Usage

  • Detecting strong trend reversal opportunities using a classic pattern.
  • Providing clearly defined entry points.
  • Automatically visualizing SL and TP levels for better risk management.
