Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCSymbolInfoSessionOpen 

SessionOpen

Получает цену открытия текущей сессии.

double  SessionOpen() const

Возвращаемое значение

Цена открытия текущей сессии.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.