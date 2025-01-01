ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCSymbolInfoSessionClose 

SessionClose

Получает цену закрытия текущей сессии.

double  SessionClose() const

Возвращаемое значение

Цена закрытия текущей сессии.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.