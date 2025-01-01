ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCSymbolInfoName 

Name

Получает наименование финансового инструмента.

string  Name() const

Возвращаемое значение

Наименование финансового инструмента.

Name

Устанавливает наименование финансового инструмента для дальнейшей работы с ним.

bool  Name(string name)

Возвращаемое значение

Нет.