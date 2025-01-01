ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCSymbolInfoSessionDeals 

SessionDeals

Получает количество сделок в текущей сессии.

long  SessionDeals() const

Возвращаемое значение

Количество сделок в текущей сессии.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.