ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCSymbolInfoLastLow 

LastLow

Получает минимальную цену Last за день.

double  LastLow() const

Возвращаемое значение

Минимальная цена Last за день.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.