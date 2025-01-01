ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаТорговые классыCSymbolInfoVolume 

Volume

Получает объем последней сделки.

long  Volume() const

Возвращаемое значение

Объем последней сделки.

Примечание

Символ должен быть предварительно выбран методом Name.