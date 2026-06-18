Торговые инструменты MQL5 (Часть 27): Отрисовка параметрической кривой-бабочки на холсте Canvas

Введение

На графике MetaTrader 5 доступны статистические инструменты и торговые анализаторы. Однако ничто так не демонстрирует чистую визуальную мощь canvas в MQL5: стандартными средствами здесь нельзя ни отрисовывать плавные параметрические кривые, ни создавать интерактивные плавающие окна, ни показывать, как математическое искусство оживает внутри терминала. Эта статья предназначена для разработчиков MQL5 и креативных программистов, желающих исследовать рендеринг на основе canvas за пределами традиционных индикаторов. Расширим границы того, что терминал может визуально воспроизвести.

В своей предыдущей статье (Часть 26) мы интегрировали частотный биннинг, энтропию и анализ критерия хи-квадрат в визуальный анализатор на MQL5. Мы рассмотрели статистическое распределение данных о ценах, измерение случайности на основе энтропии и проверку критерия согласия хи-квадрат. Весь анализ визуализировался через интерактивную панель на canvas с возможностью перетаскивания и изменения размера окон для анализа внутри терминала. В этой статье мы отрисуем кривую-бабочку, математическую кривую, задаваемую параметрическим уравнением, на canvas MQL5 с суперсэмплированием, градиентным фоном, сеткой осей, метками делений и панелью легенды с цветовой сегментацией. В статье рассмотрим следующие темы:

В итоге у вас будет полнофункциональный визуальный инструмент на основе canvas, который отрисовывает кривую-бабочку на графике MetaTrader 5 с плавным сглаживанием, интерактивным перетаскиванием и изменением размера, а также понятным математическим представлением. Приступим к реализации!





Кривая-бабочка — параметрическая красота в движении

Кривая-бабочка — это параметрическое уравнение, открытое Темплом Х. Фэем (Temple H. Fay) в 1989 году. Оно создает характерный график в форме бабочки с помощью удивительно компактной математической формулы. Оно определяется в полярной форме, где радиальное расстояние от начала координат определяется комбинацией экспоненциальных, тригонометрических и степенных членов, формируя сложную крыловидную фигуру по мере изменения параметра в его диапазоне. Уравнение, которое им управляет, выглядит следующим образом:

r = e^cos(t) − 2cos(4t) − sin⁵(t/12)

Здесь r — радиальное расстояние, t — параметр, изменяющийся от 0 до 12π, и эти три члена взаимодействуют, создавая характерные лопасти крыла и тонкие внутренние детали кривой. Для отображения на двумерном canvas мы преобразуем эту полярную форму в декартовы координаты, используя:

x = sin(t) · r y = cos(t) · r

Это преобразование отображает каждое значение t в точную точку двумерного пространства, и по мере того, как t изменяется небольшими шагами по всему диапазону, соединенные точки описывают полную форму бабочки. Кривая особенно интересна, потому что небольшие изменения размера шага или диапазона t могут существенно изменить детализацию и полноту формы, что делает параметры рендеринга столь же важными, как и само уравнение.

На практике полный проход по диапазону 12π делится на четыре равных сегмента, каждому из которых присваивается свой цвет. Это позволяет нам наблюдать, как кривая постепенно строится — от первых контуров крыльев до тонких внутренних петель — и придает окончательному отображению визуально четкую сегментированную структуру. Для получения плавных, точных кривых без зазубренных краев пикселей мы выполняем рендеринг с более высоким внутренним разрешением, а затем уменьшаем разрешение результата — этот метод известен как суперсэмплинг. Этот метод усредняет соседние пиксели высокого разрешения в каждый конечный пиксель, в результате чего получается чистое изображение с эффектом сглаживания.

Мы создадим полноценную систему canvas с плавающим окном с возможностью перетаскивания и изменения размера, отрисуем кривую-бабочку по четырем цветным сегментам, используя этот конвейер суперсэмплирования, наложим калиброванную сетку осей с метками делений и представим панель легенды, идентифицирующую каждый сегмент. В результате получим полную интерактивную математическую визуализацию в MetaTrader 5. Вкратце, вот что мы стремимся создать.





Реализация средствами MQL5

Настройка включенных файлов (includes), перечислений, входных данных и глобальных переменных

Для начала реализации настроим основные строительные блоки — директивы include и необходимые библиотеки, перечисление изменения размера, все входные параметры и глобальные переменные, которые будут управлять системой canvas и рендерингом кривой-бабочки на протяжении всей работы в программе.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> enum ResizeDirectionEnum { RESIZE_NONE, RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE, RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE, RESIZE_CORNER }; input group "=== CANVAS DISPLAY SETTINGS ===" input int initialCanvasXPosition = 20 ; input int initialCanvasYPosition = 30 ; input int initialCanvasWidth = 600 ; input int initialCanvasHeight = 400 ; input int plotAreaPadding = 10 ; input group "=== THEME COLOR (SINGLE CONTROL!) ===" input color masterThemeColor = clrDodgerBlue ; input bool showBorderFrame = true ; input group "=== CURVE SETTINGS ===" input color blueCurveColor = clrBlue ; input color redCurveColor = clrRed ; input color orangeCurveColor = clrOrange ; input color greenCurveColor = clrGreen ; input group "=== BACKGROUND SETTINGS ===" input bool enableBackgroundFill = true ; input color backgroundTopColor = clrWhite ; input double backgroundOpacityLevel = 0.95 ; input group "=== TEXT AND LABELS ===" input int titleFontSize = 14 ; input color titleTextColor = clrBlack ; input int labelFontSize = 11 ; input color labelTextColor = clrBlack ; input int axisLabelFontSize = 12 ; input group "=== LEGEND PANEL SETTINGS ===" input int legendXPosition = 70 ; input int legendYOffset = 10 ; input int legendWidth = 90 ; input int legendHeight = 75 ; input int legendFontSize = 13 ; input group "=== GRID SETTINGS ===" input color gridLineColor = clrLightGray ; input color zeroLineColor = clrDarkGray ; input group "=== INTERACTION SETTINGS ===" input bool enableCanvasDragging = true ; input bool enableCanvasResizing = true ; input int resizeGripSize = 8 ; input group "=== RENDERING SETTINGS ===" input int supersamplingFactor = 4 ; CCanvas mainCanvas; CCanvas curveCanvas; CCanvas legendCanvas; CCanvas plotHighResolutionCanvas; string mainCanvasName = "ButterflyMainCanvas" ; string curveCanvasName = "ButterflyCurveCanvas" ; string legendCanvasName = "ButterflyLegendCanvas" ; int currentCanvasXPosition = initialCanvasXPosition; int currentCanvasYPosition = initialCanvasYPosition; int currentCanvasWidthPixels = initialCanvasWidth; int currentCanvasHeightPixels = initialCanvasHeight; bool isDraggingCanvas = false ; bool isResizingCanvas = false ; int dragStartXPosition = 0 , dragStartYPosition = 0 ; int canvasStartXPosition = 0 , canvasStartYPosition = 0 ; int resizeStartXPosition = 0 , resizeStartYPosition = 0 ; int resizeInitialWidth = 0 , resizeInitialHeight = 0 ; ResizeDirectionEnum activeResizeMode = RESIZE_NONE; ResizeDirectionEnum hoverResizeMode = RESIZE_NONE; bool isHoveringCanvas = false ; bool isHoveringHeader = false ; bool isHoveringResizeZone = false ; int lastMouseXPosition = 0 ; int lastMouseYPosition = 0 ; int previousMouseButtonState = 0 ; const int MIN_CANVAS_WIDTH = 300 ; const int MIN_CANVAS_HEIGHT = 200 ; const int HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT = 35 ; const double butterflyMinX = - 3.0 ; const double butterflyMaxX = 3.0 ; const double butterflyMinY = - 2.0 ; const double butterflyMaxY = 3.5 ; const double butterflyTStart = 0.0 ; const double butterflyTEnd = 12.0 * M_PI ; const double butterflyTStep = 0.01 ;

Мы начинаем с включения библиотеки "Canvas.mqh", которая предоставляет класс CCanvas и все функции рисования на уровне пикселей, на которые мы будем полагаться на протяжении всей программы. Далее мы определяем перечисление "ResizeDirectionEnum", представляющее четыре возможных состояния изменения размера окна canvas — нет, нижний край, правый край и угол — что дает нам удобный способ отслеживать и реагировать на действия пользователя по изменению размера.

Затем мы объявляем группы входных параметров, охватывающие положение и размеры canvas, основной цвет темы с переключателем границы, четыре цвета отдельных сегментов кривой, параметры заливки фона, размеры шрифтов текста и меток, геометрию панели легенды, цвета сетки, переключатели взаимодействия для перетаскивания и изменения размера, а также коэффициент суперсэмплирования для качества рендеринга кривых.

В разделе глобальных переменных мы объявляем четыре объекта "CCanvas" — основной фоновый canvas, canvas кривой, canvas панели легенды и внеэкранный canvas с высоким разрешением, используемый во время рендеринга с суперсэмплированием. Соответствующие им строковые имена сохраняются для управления объектами. Далее мы отслеживаем текущее положение canvas и размеры в пикселях, а затем переменные состояния взаимодействия, включающие флаги перетаскивания и изменения размера, начальные положения, начальные размеры, активный режим и режим изменения размера при наведении курсора, флаги состояния при наведении курсора для canvas, заголовка и зоны изменения размера, а также последние координаты мыши относительно предыдущего состояния кнопки. Константы задают минимальные размеры canvas и фиксированную высоту строки заголовка. Наконец, константы, используемые для построения бабочки, определяют границы декартовой области, диапазон параметров от 0 до 12π и шаг приращения, который контролирует точность построения кривой. Далее мы рассмотрим вспомогательные функции для работы с цветом и рендерингом для сохранения модульности нашего кода.

Цветовые утилиты и вспомогательные функции рендеринга

Прежде чем углубиться в логику отрисовки кривой, мы определим набор вспомогательных функций, которые обрабатывают манипуляции с цветами, вычисление делений, форматирование меток делений и суперсэмплирование с уменьшением разрешения результата — все они вызываются многократно на протяжении всего процесса рендеринга.

color LightenColor( color baseColor, double factor) { uchar red = ( uchar )((baseColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar green = ( uchar )((baseColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar blue = ( uchar )( baseColor & 0xFF ); red = ( uchar ) MathMin ( 255 , red + ( 255 - red) * factor); green = ( uchar ) MathMin ( 255 , green + ( 255 - green) * factor); blue = ( uchar ) MathMin ( 255 , blue + ( 255 - blue) * factor); return (red << 16 ) | (green << 8 ) | blue; } color DarkenColor( color baseColor, double factor) { uchar red = ( uchar )((baseColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar green = ( uchar )((baseColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar blue = ( uchar )( baseColor & 0xFF ); red = ( uchar )(red * ( 1.0 - factor)); green = ( uchar )(green * ( 1.0 - factor)); blue = ( uchar )(blue * ( 1.0 - factor)); return (red << 16 ) | (green << 8 ) | blue; } color InterpolateColors( color startColor, color endColor, double factor) { uchar startRed = ( uchar )((startColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar startGreen = ( uchar )((startColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar startBlue = ( uchar )( startColor & 0xFF ); uchar endRed = ( uchar )((endColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar endGreen = ( uchar )((endColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar endBlue = ( uchar )( endColor & 0xFF ); uchar interpolatedRed = ( uchar )(startRed + factor * (endRed - startRed)); uchar interpolatedGreen = ( uchar )(startGreen + factor * (endGreen - startGreen)); uchar interpolatedBlue = ( uchar )(startBlue + factor * (endBlue - startBlue)); return (interpolatedRed << 16 ) | (interpolatedGreen << 8 ) | interpolatedBlue; } int CalculateOptimalTicks( double minValue, double maxValue, int pixelRange, double &tickValues[]) { double range = maxValue - minValue; if (range == 0 || pixelRange <= 0 ) { ArrayResize (tickValues, 1 ); tickValues[ 0 ] = minValue; return 1 ; } int targetTickCount = ( int )(pixelRange / 50.0 ); if (targetTickCount < 3 ) targetTickCount = 3 ; if (targetTickCount > 20 ) targetTickCount = 20 ; double roughStep = range / ( double )(targetTickCount - 1 ); double magnitude = MathPow ( 10.0 , MathFloor ( MathLog10 (roughStep))); double normalized = roughStep / magnitude; double niceNormalized; if (normalized <= 1.0 ) niceNormalized = 1.0 ; else if (normalized <= 1.5 ) niceNormalized = 1.0 ; else if (normalized <= 2.0 ) niceNormalized = 2.0 ; else if (normalized <= 2.5 ) niceNormalized = 2.0 ; else if (normalized <= 3.0 ) niceNormalized = 2.5 ; else if (normalized <= 4.0 ) niceNormalized = 4.0 ; else if (normalized <= 5.0 ) niceNormalized = 5.0 ; else if (normalized <= 7.5 ) niceNormalized = 5.0 ; else niceNormalized = 10.0 ; double step = niceNormalized * magnitude; double tickMin = MathFloor (minValue / step) * step; double tickMax = MathCeil (maxValue / step) * step; int numTicks = ( int ) MathRound ((tickMax - tickMin) / step) + 1 ; if (numTicks > 25 ) { step *= 2.0 ; tickMin = MathFloor (minValue / step) * step; tickMax = MathCeil (maxValue / step) * step; numTicks = ( int ) MathRound ((tickMax - tickMin) / step) + 1 ; } if (numTicks < 3 ) { step /= 2.0 ; tickMin = MathFloor (minValue / step) * step; tickMax = MathCeil (maxValue / step) * step; numTicks = ( int ) MathRound ((tickMax - tickMin) / step) + 1 ; } ArrayResize (tickValues, numTicks); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numTicks; i++) { tickValues[i] = tickMin + i * step; } return numTicks; } string FormatTickLabel( double value, double range) { if (range > 100 ) return DoubleToString (value, 0 ); else if (range > 10 ) return DoubleToString (value, 1 ); else if (range > 1 ) return DoubleToString (value, 2 ); else if (range > 0.1 ) return DoubleToString (value, 3 ); else return DoubleToString (value, 4 ); } void DownsampleCanvas(CCanvas &targetCanvas, CCanvas &highResolutionCanvas) { int targetWidth = targetCanvas.Width(); int targetHeight = targetCanvas.Height(); for ( int pixelY = 0 ; pixelY < targetHeight; pixelY++) { for ( int pixelX = 0 ; pixelX < targetWidth; pixelX++) { double sourceX = pixelX * supersamplingFactor; double sourceY = pixelY * supersamplingFactor; double sumAlpha = 0 , sumRed = 0 , sumGreen = 0 , sumBlue = 0 ; double weightSum = 0 ; for ( int deltaY = 0 ; deltaY < supersamplingFactor; deltaY++) { for ( int deltaX = 0 ; deltaX < supersamplingFactor; deltaX++) { int sourcePixelX = ( int )(sourceX + deltaX); int sourcePixelY = ( int )(sourceY + deltaY); if (sourcePixelX >= 0 && sourcePixelX < highResolutionCanvas.Width() && sourcePixelY >= 0 && sourcePixelY < highResolutionCanvas.Height()) { uint pixelValue = highResolutionCanvas.PixelGet(sourcePixelX, sourcePixelY); uchar alpha = ( uchar )((pixelValue >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); uchar red = ( uchar )((pixelValue >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar green = ( uchar )((pixelValue >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar blue = ( uchar )( pixelValue & 0xFF ); double weight = 1.0 ; sumAlpha += alpha * weight; sumRed += red * weight; sumGreen += green * weight; sumBlue += blue * weight; weightSum += weight; } } } if (weightSum > 0 ) { uchar finalAlpha = ( uchar )(sumAlpha / weightSum); uchar finalRed = ( uchar )(sumRed / weightSum); uchar finalGreen = ( uchar )(sumGreen / weightSum); uchar finalBlue = ( uchar )(sumBlue / weightSum); uint finalColor = (( uint )finalAlpha << 24 ) | (( uint )finalRed << 16 ) | (( uint )finalGreen << 8 ) | ( uint )finalBlue; targetCanvas.PixelSet(pixelX, pixelY, finalColor); } } } }

Сначала определяем функцию "LightenColor" для смешивания заданного цвета в сторону белого с коэффициентом, извлекаем каждый красный, зеленый и синий каналы с помощью побитовых сдвигов, приближая каждый канал к значению 255 с помощью MathMin и компонуем результат. Аналогично, функция "DarkenColor" уменьшает каждый канал в сторону черного, умножая на обратный коэффициент, что дает нам более темный оттенок любого входного цвета. Эти две функции используются на протяжении всего процесса рендеринга для состояний при наведении курсора на заголовок, обратной связи границ и фона легенды. Для плавного перехода между двумя цветами функция "InterpolateColors" извлекает начальный и конечный каналы и линейно смешивает каждый из них с заданным коэффициентом, после чего выполняет повторное компоновочное преобразование. Это определяет градиентный фон, заполняющий canvas под заголовком.

Для формирования делений на оси функция "CalculateOptimalTicks" принимает диапазон значений и размер пикселя, оценивает целевое количество тиков на основе плотности в один тик на 50 пикселей, ограничивает его значением от 3 до 20, а затем вычисляет приблизительный шаг на основе диапазона. Она определяет порядок величины этого шага с помощью MathFloor и MathLog10, нормализует его в диапазон от 1 до 10 и привязывает к ближайшему чистому значению из предопределенного набора: 1,0, 2,0, 2,5, 4,0, 5,0 или 10,0 — для обеспечения удобочитаемых меток на оси. Выровненные минимальное и максимальное значения делений вычисляются с помощью функций "MathFloor" и MathCeil, и если полученное значение выходит за допустимые пределы, шаг соответственно удваивается или уменьшается вдвое, прежде чем заполнить и вернуть окончательный массив делений. Далее сопутствующая функция "FormatTickLabel" преобразует каждое значение деления в строку с соответствующим количеством десятичных знаков в зависимости от величины диапазона, используя функцию DoubleToString.

Наиболее технически значимым вспомогательным инструментом здесь является "DownsampleCanvas", который реализует этап усреднения методом суперсэмплирования. Для каждого пикселя целевого canvas функция сопоставляет ему соответствующий блок пикселей на canvas с высоким разрешением — размером, равным коэффициенту суперсэмплинга — считывает каждый образец с помощью метода PixelGet, распаковывает все четыре канала (альфа, красный, зеленый, синий) с помощью побитовых операций и накапливает их с равномерным весом. После суммирования всех образцов в блоке, каждый канал усредняется путем деления на общий вес, каналы объединяются в одно значение "ARGB" и записываются в целевую переменную с помощью PixelSet. Именно этот процесс придает кривой-бабочке плавный, сглаженный вид при конечном разрешении дисплея. Далее мы определим функцию, которая поможет построить кривую.

Трассировка кривой-бабочки по четырем цветным сегментам

Имея вспомогательные функции, мы теперь определяем основную функцию рисования кривой. Здесь уравнение кривой-бабочки вычисляется точка за точкой, преобразуется в пиксельные координаты canvas и рисуется по четырем различным цветным сегментам, которые вместе завершают полный проход по диапазону 12π.

void DrawButterflyCurves(CCanvas &canvas, int plotWidth, int plotHeight, double rangeX, double rangeY) { double segmentEnd1 = 3.0 * M_PI ; double segmentEnd2 = 6.0 * M_PI ; double segmentEnd3 = 9.0 * M_PI ; double segmentEnd4 = butterflyTEnd; uint argbBlue = ColorToARGB (blueCurveColor, 255 ); uint argbRed = ColorToARGB (redCurveColor, 255 ); uint argbOrange = ColorToARGB (orangeCurveColor, 255 ); uint argbGreen = ColorToARGB (greenCurveColor, 255 ); double previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; double previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; for ( double t = butterflyTStart; t <= segmentEnd1; t += butterflyTStep) { double term = MathExp ( MathCos (t)) - 2 * MathCos ( 4 * t) - MathPow ( MathSin (t / 12 ), 5 ); double x = MathSin (t) * term; double y = MathCos (t) * term; if ( MathIsValidNumber (x) && MathIsValidNumber (y)) { double currentCurveXPixel = (x - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; double currentCurveYPixel = (butterflyMaxY - y) / rangeY * plotHeight; int intX = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveXPixel); int intY = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveYPixel); if (previousCurveXPixel >= 0 && previousCurveYPixel >= 0 ) { canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel), ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX, intY, argbBlue); canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel) + 1 , ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX + 1 , intY, argbBlue); } previousCurveXPixel = currentCurveXPixel; previousCurveYPixel = currentCurveYPixel; } else { previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; } } previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; for ( double t = segmentEnd1; t <= segmentEnd2; t += butterflyTStep) { double term = MathExp ( MathCos (t)) - 2 * MathCos ( 4 * t) - MathPow ( MathSin (t / 12 ), 5 ); double x = MathSin (t) * term; double y = MathCos (t) * term; if ( MathIsValidNumber (x) && MathIsValidNumber (y)) { double currentCurveXPixel = (x - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; double currentCurveYPixel = (butterflyMaxY - y) / rangeY * plotHeight; int intX = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveXPixel); int intY = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveYPixel); if (previousCurveXPixel >= 0 && previousCurveYPixel >= 0 ) { canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel), ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX, intY, argbRed); canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel) + 1 , ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX + 1 , intY, argbRed); } previousCurveXPixel = currentCurveXPixel; previousCurveYPixel = currentCurveYPixel; } else { previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; } } previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; for ( double t = segmentEnd2; t <= segmentEnd3; t += butterflyTStep) { double term = MathExp ( MathCos (t)) - 2 * MathCos ( 4 * t) - MathPow ( MathSin (t / 12 ), 5 ); double x = MathSin (t) * term; double y = MathCos (t) * term; if ( MathIsValidNumber (x) && MathIsValidNumber (y)) { double currentCurveXPixel = (x - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; double currentCurveYPixel = (butterflyMaxY - y) / rangeY * plotHeight; int intX = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveXPixel); int intY = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveYPixel); if (previousCurveXPixel >= 0 && previousCurveYPixel >= 0 ) { canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel), ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX, intY, argbOrange); canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel) + 1 , ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX + 1 , intY, argbOrange); } previousCurveXPixel = currentCurveXPixel; previousCurveYPixel = currentCurveYPixel; } else { previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; } } previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; for ( double t = segmentEnd3; t <= segmentEnd4; t += butterflyTStep) { double term = MathExp ( MathCos (t)) - 2 * MathCos ( 4 * t) - MathPow ( MathSin (t / 12 ), 5 ); double x = MathSin (t) * term; double y = MathCos (t) * term; if ( MathIsValidNumber (x) && MathIsValidNumber (y)) { double currentCurveXPixel = (x - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; double currentCurveYPixel = (butterflyMaxY - y) / rangeY * plotHeight; int intX = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveXPixel); int intY = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveYPixel); if (previousCurveXPixel >= 0 && previousCurveYPixel >= 0 ) { canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel), ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX, intY, argbGreen); canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel) + 1 , ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX + 1 , intY, argbGreen); } previousCurveXPixel = currentCurveXPixel; previousCurveYPixel = currentCurveYPixel; } else { previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; } } }

Функция "DrawButterflyCurves" принимает в качестве параметров ссылку на canvas, размеры графика и диапазоны осей. Для начала разделяем весь параметрический диапазон на четыре равные границы — каждая размером 3π — и преобразуем все четыре цвета кривых в их эквиваленты "ARGB" с помощью функции ColorToARGB, подготавливая их для операций рисования на уровне пикселей.

Каждый из четырех сегментов следует одному и тому же шаблону. Мы инициализируем пару предыдущих пиксельных координат значением -1, чтобы указать, что предыдущей точки еще нет, затем шагаем по параметру t от начала сегмента до его конечной границы с шагом, равным постоянной величине шага. На каждом шаге мы вычисляем радиальный член "бабочки" с помощью MathExp, "MathCos", "MathPow" и MathSin, а затем вычисляем декартовы координаты как x = sin(t) · r и y = cos(t) · r. Перед продолжением функция MathIsValidNumber предотвращает появление не конечных результатов вблизи вырожденных значений параметров — если какая-либо из координат недействительна, предыдущие ссылки на пиксели сбрасываются до -1, чтобы разорвать линию и предотвратить некорректные вызовы отрисовки.

Для допустимых точек координаты отображаются из математического пространства в пиксельное пространство canvas путем вычитания минимума области определения, деления на диапазон и масштабирования в соответствии с размерами графика. Ось Y намеренно инвертируется — поскольку количество строк пикселей canvas увеличивается вниз, а математическая ось Y увеличивается вверх — путем вычитания y из максимальной границы Y перед масштабированием. Каждая координата округляется до ближайшего целого пикселя с помощью MathRound, и если существует действительная предыдущая точка, рисуются два сглаженных отрезка линии с помощью LineAA — один в основной строке пикселей и один со смещением на один пиксель по горизонтали — чтобы придать кривой немного более толстый и заметный контур. Текущая позиция пикселя далее сохраняется как предыдущая для следующей итерации, поддерживая связность по всему отрезку. Этот же процесс повторяется для всех четырех сегментов с соответствующими цветами, постепенно формируя полную форму бабочки от синего через красный, оранжевый и, наконец, зеленый. Теперь мы создаем полный график.

Строим сетку и создаем полный график

После того, как логика отрисовки кривой готова, мы определяем функцию отрисовки сетки и основную функцию создания графика, которая связывает все визуальные слои воедино — оси, линии сетки, отметки делений, метки и кривую-бабочку с суперсэмплированием.

void DrawGrid( int plotAreaLeft, int plotAreaTop, int plotAreaRight, int plotAreaBottom, int drawAreaLeft, int drawAreaTop, int plotWidth, int plotHeight, double rangeX, double rangeY) { int drawAreaBottom = plotAreaBottom - plotAreaPadding; uint argbGrid = ColorToARGB (gridLineColor, 255 ); uint argbZero = ColorToARGB (zeroLineColor, 255 ); double xTickValues[]; int numXTicks = CalculateOptimalTicks(butterflyMinX, butterflyMaxX, plotWidth, xTickValues); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numXTicks; i++) { double xValue = xTickValues[i]; if (xValue < butterflyMinX || xValue > butterflyMaxX) continue ; int xPosition = drawAreaLeft + ( int )((xValue - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth); uint lineColor = ( MathAbs (xValue) < 1 e- 10 ) ? argbZero : argbGrid; mainCanvas.LineVertical(xPosition, plotAreaTop, plotAreaBottom, lineColor); } double yTickValues[]; int numYTicks = CalculateOptimalTicks(butterflyMinY, butterflyMaxY, plotHeight, yTickValues); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numYTicks; i++) { double yValue = yTickValues[i]; if (yValue < butterflyMinY || yValue > butterflyMaxY) continue ; int yPosition = drawAreaBottom - ( int )((yValue - butterflyMinY) / rangeY * plotHeight); uint lineColor = ( MathAbs (yValue) < 1 e- 10 ) ? argbZero : argbGrid; mainCanvas.LineHorizontal(plotAreaLeft, plotAreaRight, yPosition, lineColor); } } void DrawButterflyPlot() { int plotAreaLeft = 60 ; int plotAreaRight = currentCanvasWidthPixels - 40 ; int plotAreaTop = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + 10 ; int plotAreaBottom = currentCanvasHeightPixels - 50 ; int drawAreaLeft = plotAreaLeft + plotAreaPadding; int drawAreaRight = plotAreaRight - plotAreaPadding; int drawAreaTop = plotAreaTop + plotAreaPadding; int drawAreaBottom = plotAreaBottom - plotAreaPadding; int plotWidth = drawAreaRight - drawAreaLeft; int plotHeight = drawAreaBottom - drawAreaTop; if (plotWidth <= 0 || plotHeight <= 0 ) return ; double rangeX = butterflyMaxX - butterflyMinX; double rangeY = butterflyMaxY - butterflyMinY; if (rangeX == 0 ) rangeX = 1 ; if (rangeY == 0 ) rangeY = 1 ; uint argbAxisColor = ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 255 ); for ( int thickness = 0 ; thickness < 2 ; thickness++) { mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft - thickness, plotAreaTop, plotAreaLeft - thickness, plotAreaBottom, argbAxisColor); } for ( int thickness = 0 ; thickness < 2 ; thickness++) { mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft, plotAreaBottom + thickness, plotAreaRight, plotAreaBottom + thickness, argbAxisColor); } DrawGrid(plotAreaLeft, plotAreaTop, plotAreaRight, plotAreaBottom, drawAreaLeft, drawAreaTop, plotWidth, plotHeight, rangeX, rangeY); mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial" , axisLabelFontSize); uint argbTickLabel = ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 255 ); double yTickValues[]; int numYTicks = CalculateOptimalTicks(butterflyMinY, butterflyMaxY, plotHeight, yTickValues); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numYTicks; i++) { double yValue = yTickValues[i]; if (yValue < butterflyMinY || yValue > butterflyMaxY) continue ; int yPosition = drawAreaBottom - ( int )((yValue - butterflyMinY) / rangeY * plotHeight); mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft - 5 , yPosition, plotAreaLeft, yPosition, argbAxisColor); string yLabel = FormatTickLabel(yValue, rangeY); mainCanvas. TextOut (plotAreaLeft - 8 , yPosition - axisLabelFontSize / 2 , yLabel, argbTickLabel, TA_RIGHT ); } double xTickValues[]; int numXTicks = CalculateOptimalTicks(butterflyMinX, butterflyMaxX, plotWidth, xTickValues); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numXTicks; i++) { double xValue = xTickValues[i]; if (xValue < butterflyMinX || xValue > butterflyMaxX) continue ; int xPosition = drawAreaLeft + ( int )((xValue - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth); mainCanvas.Line(xPosition, plotAreaBottom, xPosition, plotAreaBottom + 5 , argbAxisColor); string xLabel = FormatTickLabel(xValue, rangeX); mainCanvas. TextOut (xPosition, plotAreaBottom + 7 , xLabel, argbTickLabel, TA_CENTER ); } mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , labelFontSize); uint argbAxisLabel = ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 255 ); string xAxisLabel = "X - Axis" ; mainCanvas. TextOut (currentCanvasWidthPixels / 2 , currentCanvasHeightPixels - 20 , xAxisLabel, argbAxisLabel, TA_CENTER ); string yAxisLabel = "Y - Axis" ; mainCanvas.FontAngleSet( 900 ); mainCanvas. TextOut ( 12 , currentCanvasHeightPixels / 2 , yAxisLabel, argbAxisLabel, TA_CENTER ); mainCanvas.FontAngleSet( 0 ); int highResolutionWidth = plotWidth * supersamplingFactor; int highResolutionHeight = plotHeight * supersamplingFactor; if (!plotHighResolutionCanvas.Create( "plotHighRes" , highResolutionWidth, highResolutionHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) return ; plotHighResolutionCanvas.Erase( 0 ); DrawButterflyCurves(plotHighResolutionCanvas, highResolutionWidth, highResolutionHeight, rangeX, rangeY); DownsampleCanvas(curveCanvas, plotHighResolutionCanvas); plotHighResolutionCanvas.Destroy(); }

Функция "DrawGrid" получает координаты границ графика, внутренние края области отрисовки, размеры в пикселях и диапазоны обеих осей. Мы преобразуем цвета сетки и нулевой линии в "ARGB", затем вызываем "CalculateOptimalTicks" отдельно для обеих осей, чтобы получить позиции делений с корректными интервалами. Для каждого деления по оси X мы сопоставляем значение со столбцом пикселей и рисуем вертикальную линию, охватывающую всю высоту графика, используя LineVertical — используя цвет нулевой линии, когда значение деления находится в начале координат (определяется с помощью порогового значения, близкого к нулю), и обычный цвет сетки в противном случае. Та же логика применима и к делениям по оси Y, где каждое значение сопоставляется с пиксельной строкой с помощью формулы инвертированной оси и отображается в виде горизонтальной линии с помощью метода LineHorizontal .

Функция "DrawButterflyPlot" — это место, где собираются все компоненты рендеринга. Мы начинаем с вычисления границ области построения графика — фиксированных смещений от краев canvas. Далее вычитаем внутренний отступ, чтобы получить внутреннюю область, доступную для отрисовки, из которой выводятся эффективная ширина и высота графика в пикселях. Если какой-либо из параметров становится равным нулю или меньше, функция немедленно завершает работу, чтобы избежать некорректного рендеринга. Диапазоны областей X и Y вычисляются на основе констант "бабочки", с нулевым порогом для каждого параметра, чтобы предотвратить ошибки деления.

Обе оси рисуются в виде линий двойной ширины с помощью метода Line — ось Y в виде двух смежных вертикальных линий, а ось X в виде двух смежных горизонтальных линий. Это придает им визуально сплошной вид на градиентном фоне. Далее создается сетка путем вызова "DrawGrid", после чего для обеих осей отображаются подписи делений и метки. Для делений по оси Y каждая отметка выступает влево от оси, а ее метка выравнивается по правому краю с помощью функции TextOut. Для делений по оси X каждая отметка располагается ниже оси, а ее метка выравнивается по центру под ней. Метки с названиями осей — "X - Axis" и "Y - Axis" — отображаются жирным шрифтом, при этом метка оси Y перед отрисовкой поворачивается на 90 градусов с помощью FontAngleSet, а после отрисовки обнуляется.

Таким образом, процесс рендеринга с суперсэмплированием выполнен. Мы вычисляем размеры canvas высокого разрешения, умножая размеры графика в пикселях на коэффициент суперсэмплирования, создаем внеэкранный canvas с помощью Create, очищаем его до прозрачного состояния и передаем в "DrawButterflyCurves" для отрисовки бабочки с полным высоким разрешением. Далее уменьшаем разрешение результата до canvas кривой с помощью "DownsampleCanvas", а canvas с высоким разрешением освобождается с помощью Destroy для освобождения памяти. Теперь мы займемся обнаружением нажатия кнопки мыши для изменения размера canvas и перетаскивания.

Проверка попадания курсора, изменение размера и перетаскивание

Эти четыре функции управляют всем интерактивным поведением окна canvas — определяют местоположение мыши, реагируют на жесты изменения размера в трех зонах охвата и синхронно перемещают все три слоя canvas во время операции перетаскивания.

bool IsMouseOverHeaderBar( int mouseXPosition, int mouseYPosition) { return (mouseXPosition >= currentCanvasXPosition && mouseXPosition <= currentCanvasXPosition + currentCanvasWidthPixels && mouseYPosition >= currentCanvasYPosition && mouseYPosition <= currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT); } bool IsMouseInResizeZone( int mouseXPosition, int mouseYPosition, ResizeDirectionEnum &resizeMode) { if (!enableCanvasResizing) return false ; int relativeX = mouseXPosition - currentCanvasXPosition; int relativeY = mouseYPosition - currentCanvasYPosition; bool nearRightEdge = (relativeX >= currentCanvasWidthPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeX <= currentCanvasWidthPixels && relativeY >= HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT && relativeY <= currentCanvasHeightPixels); bool nearBottomEdge = (relativeY >= currentCanvasHeightPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeY <= currentCanvasHeightPixels && relativeX >= 0 && relativeX <= currentCanvasWidthPixels); bool nearCorner = (relativeX >= currentCanvasWidthPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeX <= currentCanvasWidthPixels && relativeY >= currentCanvasHeightPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeY <= currentCanvasHeightPixels); if (nearCorner) { resizeMode = RESIZE_CORNER; return true ; } else if (nearRightEdge) { resizeMode = RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE; return true ; } else if (nearBottomEdge) { resizeMode = RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE; return true ; } resizeMode = RESIZE_NONE; return false ; } void HandleCanvasResize( int mouseXPosition, int mouseYPosition) { int deltaX = mouseXPosition - resizeStartXPosition; int deltaY = mouseYPosition - resizeStartYPosition; int newWidth = currentCanvasWidthPixels; int newHeight = currentCanvasHeightPixels; if (activeResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER) { newWidth = MathMax (MIN_CANVAS_WIDTH, resizeInitialWidth + deltaX); } if (activeResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER) { newHeight = MathMax (MIN_CANVAS_HEIGHT, resizeInitialHeight + deltaY); } int chartWidth = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chartHeight = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); newWidth = MathMin (newWidth, chartWidth - currentCanvasXPosition - 10 ); newHeight = MathMin (newHeight, chartHeight - currentCanvasYPosition - 10 ); if (newWidth != currentCanvasWidthPixels || newHeight != currentCanvasHeightPixels) { currentCanvasWidthPixels = newWidth; currentCanvasHeightPixels = newHeight; mainCanvas.Resize(currentCanvasWidthPixels, currentCanvasHeightPixels); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , mainCanvasName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , currentCanvasWidthPixels); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , mainCanvasName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , currentCanvasHeightPixels); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , currentCanvasXPosition + 60 + plotAreaPadding); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + 10 + plotAreaPadding); curveCanvas.Resize(currentCanvasWidthPixels - 100 - 2 * plotAreaPadding, currentCanvasHeightPixels - 70 - 2 * plotAreaPadding); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , currentCanvasWidthPixels - 100 - 2 * plotAreaPadding); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , currentCanvasHeightPixels - 70 - 2 * plotAreaPadding); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , legendCanvasName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , currentCanvasXPosition + legendXPosition); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , legendCanvasName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + legendYOffset); RenderMainVisualization(); RenderLegend(); ChartRedraw (); } } void HandleCanvasDrag( int mouseXPosition, int mouseYPosition) { int deltaX = mouseXPosition - dragStartXPosition; int deltaY = mouseYPosition - dragStartYPosition; int newXPosition = canvasStartXPosition + deltaX; int newYPosition = canvasStartYPosition + deltaY; int chartWidth = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chartHeight = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); newXPosition = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chartWidth - currentCanvasWidthPixels, newXPosition)); newYPosition = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chartHeight - currentCanvasHeightPixels, newYPosition)); currentCanvasXPosition = newXPosition; currentCanvasYPosition = newYPosition; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , mainCanvasName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , currentCanvasXPosition); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , mainCanvasName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , currentCanvasYPosition); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , currentCanvasXPosition + 60 + plotAreaPadding); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + 10 + plotAreaPadding); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , legendCanvasName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , currentCanvasXPosition + legendXPosition); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , legendCanvasName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + legendYOffset); ChartRedraw (); }

Здесь функция "IsMouseOverHeaderBar" выполняет простую проверку границ — возвращая true, если координаты мыши попадают в горизонтальную и вертикальную область строки заголовка, определяемую положением canvas и константой фиксированной высоты заголовка. Аналогично, функция "IsMouseInResizeZone" сначала проверяет, включено ли изменение размера, а затем вычисляет положение мыши относительно начала координат canvas. Она проверяет три зоны: правую крайнюю полосу, нижнюю крайнюю полосу и зону перекрытия углов, каждая из которых ограничена константой глубины захвата внутрь от краев canvas. Обнаружение углов имеет приоритет над обнаружением краев, поскольку угловая зона перекрывает оба края, а соответствующее направление записывается в переданную ссылку "resizeMode" перед возвратом.

Во время изменения размера "HandleCanvasResize" вычисляет горизонтальное и вертикальное смещение мыши относительно записанной начальной позиции, а затем применяет это изменение к исходным размерам в зависимости от активного направления изменения размера — ширина корректируется для режимов правого края и угла, высота — для режимов нижнего края и угла. Оба новых размера ограничиваются снизу с помощью "MathMax" относительно минимальных констант размера, а сверху — с помощью MathMin относительно границ графика, полученных с помощью функции ChartGetInteger. Если размеры фактически изменились, мы обновляем сохраненные значения, изменяем размер основного буфера canvas с помощью Resize и обновляем свойства размера объекта графика с помощью функции ObjectSetInteger. Canvas кривых аналогично изменяется в размере и перемещается с учетом смещений, учитывающих поля и отступы осей, а canvas легенды перемещается таким образом, чтобы оставаться привязанным относительно новой компоновки. Наконец, вызываются "RenderMainVisualization" и "RenderLegend" для перестроения всех визуальных слоев в новом размере, после чего вызывается ChartRedraw для отображения изменений на экране.

Функция "HandleCanvasDrag" вычисляет дельты положения от начальных координат перетаскивания, добавляет их к положению canvas, записанному в начале перетаскивания, и ограничивает результат в пределах границ графика с помощью "MathMax" и "MathMin" в соответствии с размерами пикселей графика. Затем все три объекта canvas — основной, кривая и легенда — перемещаются с помощью "ObjectSetInteger" по их свойствам OBJPROP_XDISTANCE и "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE", при этом canvas кривой и легенды смещаются на величину своих фиксированных полей компоновки относительно начала координат основного canvas. После этого происходит окончательная перерисовка графика. Теперь остается только объединить элементы для формирования отображаемого графика. Мы будем делать это послойно.

Рендеринг визуальных слоев — фон, рамка, заголовок, маркер изменения размера и финальная композиция

Эти функции отвечают за полный визуальный вид окна canvas, каждая из них отвечает за отдельный слой, но все они объединены в основной функции рендеринга, которая управляет каждой полной перерисовкой изображения.

void DrawGradientBackground() { color bottomColor = LightenColor(masterThemeColor, 0.85 ); for ( int y = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT; y < currentCanvasHeightPixels; y++) { double gradientFactor = ( double )(y - HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT) / (currentCanvasHeightPixels - HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT); color currentRowColor = InterpolateColors(backgroundTopColor, bottomColor, gradientFactor); uchar alphaChannel = ( uchar )( 255 * backgroundOpacityLevel); uint argbColor = ColorToARGB (currentRowColor, alphaChannel); for ( int x = 0 ; x < currentCanvasWidthPixels; x++) { mainCanvas.PixelSet(x, y, argbColor); } } } void DrawCanvasBorder() { if (!showBorderFrame) return ; color borderColor = isHoveringResizeZone ? DarkenColor(masterThemeColor, 0.2 ) : masterThemeColor; uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (borderColor, 255 ); mainCanvas.Rectangle( 0 , 0 , currentCanvasWidthPixels - 1 , currentCanvasHeightPixels - 1 , argbBorder); mainCanvas.Rectangle( 1 , 1 , currentCanvasWidthPixels - 2 , currentCanvasHeightPixels - 2 , argbBorder); } void DrawHeaderBar() { color headerColor; if (isDraggingCanvas) { headerColor = DarkenColor(masterThemeColor, 0.1 ); } else if (isHoveringHeader) { headerColor = LightenColor(masterThemeColor, 0.4 ); } else { headerColor = LightenColor(masterThemeColor, 0.7 ); } uint argbHeader = ColorToARGB (headerColor, 255 ); mainCanvas.FillRectangle( 0 , 0 , currentCanvasWidthPixels - 1 , HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT, argbHeader); if (showBorderFrame) { uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (masterThemeColor, 255 ); mainCanvas.Rectangle( 0 , 0 , currentCanvasWidthPixels - 1 , HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT, argbBorder); mainCanvas.Rectangle( 1 , 1 , currentCanvasWidthPixels - 2 , HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - 1 , argbBorder); } mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , titleFontSize); uint argbText = ColorToARGB (titleTextColor, 255 ); string titleText = "BUTTERFLY CURVE LOGO - Parametric Mathematical Art" ; mainCanvas. TextOut (currentCanvasWidthPixels / 2 , (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - titleFontSize) / 2 , titleText, argbText, TA_CENTER ); } void DrawResizeIndicator() { uint argbIndicator = ColorToARGB (masterThemeColor, 255 ); if (hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER) { int cornerXPosition = currentCanvasWidthPixels - resizeGripSize; int cornerYPosition = currentCanvasHeightPixels - resizeGripSize; mainCanvas.FillRectangle(cornerXPosition, cornerYPosition, currentCanvasWidthPixels - 1 , currentCanvasHeightPixels - 1 , argbIndicator); for ( int i = 0 ; i < 3 ; i++) { int offset = i * 3 ; mainCanvas.Line(cornerXPosition + offset, currentCanvasHeightPixels - 1 , currentCanvasWidthPixels - 1 , cornerYPosition + offset, argbIndicator); } } if (hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE) { int indicatorYPosition = currentCanvasHeightPixels / 2 - 15 ; mainCanvas.FillRectangle(currentCanvasWidthPixels - 3 , indicatorYPosition, currentCanvasWidthPixels - 1 , indicatorYPosition + 30 , argbIndicator); } if (hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE) { int indicatorXPosition = currentCanvasWidthPixels / 2 - 15 ; mainCanvas.FillRectangle(indicatorXPosition, currentCanvasHeightPixels - 3 , indicatorXPosition + 30 , currentCanvasHeightPixels - 1 , argbIndicator); } } void RenderMainVisualization() { mainCanvas.Erase( 0 ); if (enableBackgroundFill) { DrawGradientBackground(); } DrawCanvasBorder(); DrawHeaderBar(); DrawButterflyPlot(); if (isHoveringResizeZone && enableCanvasResizing) { DrawResizeIndicator(); } mainCanvas.Update(); curveCanvas.Update(); }

Во-первых, функция "DrawGradientBackground" вычисляет нижний целевой цвет градиента, осветляя основной цвет темы в 0,85 раза, в результате чего получается очень светлый оттенок. Далее она перебирает каждую строку пикселей под заголовком, вычисляя нормализованный коэффициент смешивания от 0,0 вверху до 1,0 внизу, и вызывает функцию "InterpolateColors" для плавного перехода от входного цвета фона к этому бледному оттенку. Входные данные прозрачности преобразуются в альфа-байт и объединяются с цветом строки в значение "ARGB" с помощью ColorToARGB, затем наносятся на каждый пиксель в этой строке с помощью PixelSet, создавая плавную вертикальную градиентную заливку под заголовком.

Функция "DrawCanvasBorder" полностью пропускает выполнение, если рамка границы отключена. Если она активна, проверяет, находится ли курсор мыши над зоной изменения размера, и слегка затемняет цвет границы, используя "DarkenColor" в качестве визуальной обратной связи, в противном случае используя непосредственно основной цвет темы. С помощью Rectangle нарисованы два концентрических прямоугольника — один вровень с краями canvas, а другой смещен на один пиксель внутрь. Это образует аккуратную двойную рамку по всему периметру canvas.

Функция "DrawHeaderBar" выбирает цвет заливки заголовка в зависимости от текущего состояния взаимодействия: слегка затемняется при перетаскивании, умеренно осветляется при наведении курсора и становится более светлым в состоянии покоя. Так обеспечивается визуальная тактильная обратная связь для заголовка во всех трех состояниях. Выбранный цвет заполняет весь прямоугольник заголовка с помощью функции FillRectangle, и если включена рамка, то поверх нее накладываются два прямоугольника-границы. Далее текст заголовка устанавливается жирным шрифтом Arial и центрируется внутри заголовка с помощью метода TextOut.

Для маркера изменения размера "DrawResizeIndicator" отображает закрашенный прямоугольник в активной зоне маркера — квадратный блок в углу, тонкую вертикальную полосу у правого края или тонкую горизонтальную полосу у нижнего края — каждый цвет соответствует основной теме. Кроме того, угловой маркер рисует три диагональные полосы по всему блоку с помощью Line для визуального обозначения обработки перетаскивания — распространенный прием в интерфейсах окон с изменяемым размером.

Наконец, "RenderMainVisualization" управляет всей последовательностью перерисовки. Сначала основной canvas полностью очищается до прозрачности с помощью команды Erase, затем градиентный фон, рамка, заголовок, диаграмма "бабочка" и, при необходимости, индикатор изменения размера рисуются в порядке слоев. После того, как все слои скомпонованы, основной canvas и canvas с кривыми выводятся на экран графика с помощью Update. Создание фрейма завершено. Чтобы все это заработало, инициализируем систему и выполним первый рендер.

Инициализация системы Canvas при запуске

Обработчик OnInit отвечает за настройку всей системы canvas при первой загрузке программы — синхронизацию позиций, создание всех трех слоев canvas в правильном порядке наложения и запуск первого полного рендеринга.

int OnInit () { currentCanvasXPosition = initialCanvasXPosition; currentCanvasYPosition = initialCanvasYPosition; currentCanvasWidthPixels = initialCanvasWidth; currentCanvasHeightPixels = initialCanvasHeight; if (!mainCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , mainCanvasName, currentCanvasXPosition, currentCanvasYPosition, currentCanvasWidthPixels, currentCanvasHeightPixels, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create main canvas" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , mainCanvasName, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); if (!curveCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , curveCanvasName, currentCanvasXPosition + 60 + plotAreaPadding, currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + 10 + plotAreaPadding, currentCanvasWidthPixels - 100 - 2 * plotAreaPadding, currentCanvasHeightPixels - 70 - 2 * plotAreaPadding, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create curve canvas" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } curveCanvas.Erase( 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 1 ); if (!legendCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , legendCanvasName, currentCanvasXPosition + legendXPosition, currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + legendYOffset, legendWidth, legendHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create legend canvas" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , legendCanvasName, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 2 ); RenderMainVisualization(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Начинаем с синхронизации текущего положения canvas и переменных размера с их соответствующими входными значениями. Так мы гарантируем, что состояние среды выполнения отражает все, что пользователь настроил перед подключением программы. После этого все три графические метки canvas создаются последовательно с помощью функции CreateBitmapLabel — сначала основной canvas, размещаемый в заданной позиции и изменяемый по размеру до полных размеров canvas с помощью COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE для поддержки альфа-канала. Если какой-либо вызов создания завершится неудачей, в журнал будет выведена ошибка, и немедленно будет возвращено значение INIT_FAILED для корректного завершения запуска.

Основному холсту присваивается Z-порядок 0, что помещает его на фоновый слой. Canvas кривых создается со смещением позиции внутрь на величину значений поля и отступа оси, а его размеры соответственно уменьшаются, чтобы точно соответствовать области построения. Далее он очищается до прозрачности с помощью Erase и ему присваивается Z-порядок 1, и он располагается над основным canvas. Canvas легенды позиционируется относительно начала координат canvas с использованием смещений входных данных легенды, имеет фиксированные размеры легенды и размещается с Z-порядком 2 в качестве самого верхнего слоя, гарантируя, что он всегда отображается поверх фона и кривой.

После того, как все три canvas будут размещены, вызывается функция "RenderMainVisualization" для выполнения первой полной отрисовки. События перемещения мыши на графике включаются с помощью "ChartSetInteger" с CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, чтобы перетаскивание и изменение размера обработчиком OnChartEvent эффективно использовались, а заключительная функция "ChartRedraw" принудительно обновляет экран. Далее возвращаем INIT_SUCCEEDED для подтверждения успешной инициализации. После компиляции получаем следующий результат.

На изображении видно, что кривая-бабочка отрисована корректно. Далее нам нужно отобразить легенду, чтобы с первого взгляда было понятно, какой цвет чему соответствует. Для достижения этого результата мы использовали следующую логику.

Рисование панели легенды

Функция "RenderLegend" создает плавающую панель легенды, которая идентифицирует каждый из четырех цветных сегментов кривой-бабочки с помощью палитры цветов и текстовой метки.

void RenderLegend() { legendCanvas.Erase( 0 ); color legendBackgroundColor = LightenColor(masterThemeColor, 0.9 ); uchar backgroundAlpha = 153 ; uint argbLegendBackground = ColorToARGB (legendBackgroundColor, backgroundAlpha); uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (masterThemeColor, 255 ); uint argbText = ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 255 ); legendCanvas.FillRectangle( 0 , 0 , legendWidth - 1 , legendHeight - 1 , argbLegendBackground); legendCanvas.Rectangle( 0 , 0 , legendWidth - 1 , legendHeight - 1 , argbBorder); legendCanvas.Rectangle( 1 , 1 , legendWidth - 2 , legendHeight - 2 , argbBorder); legendCanvas.FontSet( "Arial" , legendFontSize); int textYPosition = 8 ; int lineSpacing = legendFontSize + 2 ; uint argbBlue = ColorToARGB (blueCurveColor, 255 ); legendCanvas.FillRectangle( 8 , textYPosition, 18 , textYPosition + 10 , argbBlue); legendCanvas. TextOut ( 25 , textYPosition, "Segment 1" , argbText, TA_LEFT ); textYPosition += lineSpacing; uint argbRed = ColorToARGB (redCurveColor, 255 ); legendCanvas.FillRectangle( 8 , textYPosition, 18 , textYPosition + 10 , argbRed); legendCanvas. TextOut ( 25 , textYPosition, "Segment 2" , argbText, TA_LEFT ); textYPosition += lineSpacing; uint argbOrange = ColorToARGB (orangeCurveColor, 255 ); legendCanvas.FillRectangle( 8 , textYPosition, 18 , textYPosition + 10 , argbOrange); legendCanvas. TextOut ( 25 , textYPosition, "Segment 3" , argbText, TA_LEFT ); textYPosition += lineSpacing; uint argbGreen = ColorToARGB (greenCurveColor, 255 ); legendCanvas.FillRectangle( 8 , textYPosition, 18 , textYPosition + 10 , argbGreen); legendCanvas. TextOut ( 25 , textYPosition, "Segment 4" , argbText, TA_LEFT ); legendCanvas.Update(); }

Мы начинаем с того, что делаем canvas легенды прозрачным, а затем определяем цвет заливки фона, значительно осветляя основной цвет темы в сторону белого. Фон применяется как полупрозрачная заливка с использованием FillRectangle с альфа-каналом 153 — достаточно непрозрачная, чтобы быть читаемой, но при этом позволяющая графику под ней слегка просматриваться. Затем с помощью инструмента Rectangle, используя полностью непрозрачный цвет темы, рисуются два концентрических прямоугольника, образующих рамку, соответствующую стилю двойной границы, используемому на основном canvas.

После того, как фон установлен, шрифт задан, и четыре записи в легенде располагаются последовательно сверху вниз, каждая с интервалом, равным размеру шрифта плюс небольшой зазор. Для каждого сегмента рисуется небольшой закрашенный прямоугольник в качестве образца цвета, используя соответствующий цвет кривой, а справа от него с помощью TextOut отображается текстовая метка — "Segment 1" — "Segment 4" — выровненным по левому краю черным текстом. Вертикальное положение изменяется на межстрочный интервал после каждого элемента, чтобы строки были равномерно распределены внутри панели. После того, как все четыре элемента нарисованы, canvas легенды обновляется на графике с помощью метода Update. При вызове этой функции при инициализации, после завершения остальной отрисовки, мы получаем следующий результат.

Теперь остается только обработать события графика и деинициализацию, поэтому удаляем все наши слои после того, как они больше не нужны. Для получения результата мы использовали следующую логику.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int mouseXPosition = ( int )lparam; int mouseYPosition = ( int )dparam; int mouseState = ( int )sparam; bool previousHoverState = isHoveringCanvas; bool previousHeaderHoverState = isHoveringHeader; bool previousResizeHoverState = isHoveringResizeZone; isHoveringCanvas = (mouseXPosition >= currentCanvasXPosition && mouseXPosition <= currentCanvasXPosition + currentCanvasWidthPixels && mouseYPosition >= currentCanvasYPosition && mouseYPosition <= currentCanvasYPosition + currentCanvasHeightPixels); isHoveringHeader = IsMouseOverHeaderBar(mouseXPosition, mouseYPosition); isHoveringResizeZone = IsMouseInResizeZone(mouseXPosition, mouseYPosition, hoverResizeMode); bool needRedraw = (previousHoverState != isHoveringCanvas || previousHeaderHoverState != isHoveringHeader || previousResizeHoverState != isHoveringResizeZone); if (mouseState == 1 && previousMouseButtonState == 0 ) { if (enableCanvasDragging && isHoveringHeader && !isHoveringResizeZone) { isDraggingCanvas = true ; dragStartXPosition = mouseXPosition; dragStartYPosition = mouseYPosition; canvasStartXPosition = currentCanvasXPosition; canvasStartYPosition = currentCanvasYPosition; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); needRedraw = true ; } else if (isHoveringResizeZone) { isResizingCanvas = true ; activeResizeMode = hoverResizeMode; resizeStartXPosition = mouseXPosition; resizeStartYPosition = mouseYPosition; resizeInitialWidth = currentCanvasWidthPixels; resizeInitialHeight = currentCanvasHeightPixels; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); needRedraw = true ; } } else if (mouseState == 1 && previousMouseButtonState == 1 ) { if (isDraggingCanvas) { HandleCanvasDrag(mouseXPosition, mouseYPosition); } else if (isResizingCanvas) { HandleCanvasResize(mouseXPosition, mouseYPosition); } } else if (mouseState == 0 && previousMouseButtonState == 1 ) { if (isDraggingCanvas || isResizingCanvas) { isDraggingCanvas = false ; isResizingCanvas = false ; activeResizeMode = RESIZE_NONE; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); needRedraw = true ; } } if (needRedraw) { RenderMainVisualization(); ChartRedraw (); } lastMouseXPosition = mouseXPosition; lastMouseYPosition = mouseYPosition; previousMouseButtonState = mouseState; } } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { mainCanvas.Destroy(); curveCanvas.Destroy(); legendCanvas.Destroy(); ChartRedraw (); }

Внутри OnChartEvent мы фильтруем данные исключительно по событиям CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE. Координаты мыши и состояние кнопки извлекаются из параметров события, а предыдущие состояния при наведении курсора на canvas, заголовок и зону изменения размера сохраняются перед обновлением. Затем обновляются три флага наведения: общее наведение на canvas с помощью проверки границ, наведение на заголовок с помощью "IsMouseOverHeaderBar" и наведение на зону изменения размера с помощью "IsMouseInResizeZone". Если какое-либо из этих состояний изменилось по сравнению с предыдущим событием, немедленно запускается перерисовка.

Переходы состояний кнопок управляют тремя различными разделами. При нажатии — определяемом как переход от 0 к 1 — мы проверяем, попал ли щелчок на панель заголовка, но за пределы зоны изменения размера, в этом случае инициируется перетаскивание путем записи начальной позиции мыши, позиции холста в этот момент и отключения прокрутки графика с помощью ChartSetInteger для предотвращения панорамирования графика во время перетаскивания. Если же щелчок мыши пришелся на зону изменения размера, изменение размера инициируется путем записи активного направления, начальной позиции мыши и начальных размеров canvas. Пока кнопка удерживается — как предыдущее, так и текущее состояния равны 1 — мы переходим либо к "HandleCanvasDrag", либо к "HandleCanvasResize" в зависимости от того, какая операция активна, непрерывно обновляя положение или размер при каждом перемещении мыши. При отпускании кнопки — переходе из состояния 1 обратно в состояние 0 — все активные флаги сбрасываются, направление изменения размера устанавливается на "RESIZE_NONE", а прокрутка графика снова включается.

После обработки всех обновлений состояния, если в какой-либо момент события перерисовка отмечена флагом, вызывается "RenderMainVisualization" для восстановления полного визуального вывода и график обновляется. Координаты мыши и состояние кнопки сохраняются в конце каждого события для сравнения при следующем вызове.

Обработчик OnDeinit довольно прост — он вызывает "Destroy" для всех трех объектов canvas, чтобы освободить их пиксельные буферы и удалить объекты графических меток с графика. Далее запускает заключительный метод ChartRedraw, чтобы оставить график чистым после завершения программы. Осталось провести тестирование программы. Это рассматривается в следующем разделе.





Визуализация

Мы скомпилировали программу и подключили ее к графику MetaTrader 5, чтобы проверить результат рендеринга. Ниже приведен результат, запечатленный в виде одного изображения.

Кривая-бабочка четко отображается на всех четырех цветных сегментах, при этом синий сегмент проходит первые 3π параметрического обхода, за ним следуют красный, оранжевый и зеленый, завершающие оставшиеся три равные части до полных 12π. Процесс суперсэмплирования создает плавные, сглаженные линии без видимых артефактов в виде ступенчатой пикселизации вдоль краев кривых. Сетка осей, отметки делений и метки правильно выравниваются по границам математической области, а панель легенды находится в своем назначенном положении, идентифицируя каждый сегмент по цвету — окно canvas реагирует на перетаскивание и изменение размера, как и ожидалось. При этом все три слоя синхронно перемещаются и масштабируются.





Заключение

В заключение, мы создали визуальный инструмент на основе canvas в MQL5, который отображает кривую-бабочку — параметрическое математическое уравнение — непосредственно на графике MetaTrader 5. Мы реализовали многослойную систему canvas с градиентным фоном, плавающим окном с возможностью перетаскивания и изменения размера, рендерингом кривых с суперсэмплированием и сглаживанием по четырем цветным сегментам, калиброванной сеткой осей с отметками делений и метками, а также плавающей панелью легенды, идентифицирующей каждый сегмент. После прочтения статьи вы сможете:

Отображать плавные параметрические кривые на canvas MQL5 с использованием конвейера суперсэмплирования для обеспечения чистого и сглаженного конечного изображения

Создавать полностью интерактивное плавающее окно canvas с возможностью перетаскивания, изменения размера и наложения слоев canvas с использованием управления Z-порядком

Создавать калиброванную сетку осей с динамически вычисляемыми положениями делений и форматированными метками, адаптирующимися к любому размеру canvas.

В следующей статье мы пойдем дальше, добавив реалистичные заливки бабочки — многослойную раскраску крыльев с вертикальными и радиальными градиентами, линии жилок крыльев, текстурные точки чешуек и детализированное тело с усиками — преобразуя математический контур в визуально насыщенную и реалистичную иллюстрацию бабочки на canvas. Оставайтесь с нами.