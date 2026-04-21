MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 27): Rendering Parametric Butterfly Curve on Canvas

Introduction

You have statistical tools and trading analyzers on your MetaTrader 5 chart. However, nothing demonstrates the raw visual power of the MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) canvas. There is no way to render smooth parametric curves, create interactive floating windows, or reveal how mathematical art can come alive inside the terminal. This article is for MQL5 developers and creative coders who want to explore canvas-based rendering beyond conventional indicators. Push the boundaries of what the terminal can visually produce.

In our previous article (Part 26), we integrated frequency binning, entropy, and chi-square analysis into a visual analyzer in MQL5. We covered the statistical distribution of price data, entropy-based randomness measurement, and chi-square goodness-of-fit testing. All analysis was rendered through an interactive canvas panel with draggable and resizable windows for in-terminal analysis. In this article, we render the butterfly curve—a parametric mathematical equation—onto a MQL5 canvas with supersampling, gradient backgrounds, axis grids, tick labels, and a color-segmented legend panel. We will cover these topics:

By the end, you will have a fully functional canvas-based visual tool that plots the butterfly curve on your MetaTrader 5 chart with smooth anti-aliased rendering, interactive dragging and resizing, and clean mathematical presentation — let's dive in!





The Butterfly Curve — Parametric Beauty in Motion

The butterfly curve is a parametric equation discovered by Temple H. Fay in 1989, producing a distinctive butterfly-shaped plot through a surprisingly compact mathematical formula. It is defined in polar form, where the radial distance from the origin is driven by a combination of exponential, trigonometric, and power terms, tracing a complex winged shape as the parameter sweeps through its range. The equation that governs it is:

r = e^cos(t) − 2cos(4t) − sin⁵(t/12)

Here, r is the radial distance, t is the parameter ranging from 0 to 12π, and the three terms interact to produce the characteristic wing lobes and fine inner details of the curve. To plot it on a two-dimensional canvas, we convert this polar form into Cartesian coordinates using:

x = sin(t) · r y = cos(t) · r

This conversion maps each value of t to a precise point in two-dimensional space, and as t advances in small steps across its full range, the connected points trace out the full butterfly shape. The curve is particularly interesting because small changes in the step size or the range of t can dramatically alter the detail and completeness of the shape, making the rendering parameters as important as the equation itself.

In practice, the full 12π traversal is divided into four equal segments, each assigned a distinct color, allowing us to observe how the curve builds progressively — from the first wing strokes through to the fine inner loops — and giving the final render a visually clear segmented structure. To achieve smooth, sharp curves without jagged pixel edges, we render at a higher internal resolution and then downsample the result, a technique known as supersampling. This technique averages neighboring high-resolution pixels into each final pixel, resulting in a clean, anti-aliased output.

We will build a full canvas system with a draggable and resizable floating window, render the butterfly curve across its four colored segments using this supersampled pipeline, overlay a calibrated axis grid with tick labels, and present a legend panel identifying each segment, resulting in a complete, interactive mathematical visualization within MetaTrader 5. In brief, this is what we aim to accomplish.





Implementation in MQL5

Setting Up Includes, Enumerations, Inputs, and Global Variables

To kick off the implementation, we set up the foundational building blocks — the library includes, the resize enumeration, all input parameters, and the global variables that will drive the canvas system and butterfly rendering throughout the program.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> enum ResizeDirectionEnum { RESIZE_NONE, RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE, RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE, RESIZE_CORNER }; input group "=== CANVAS DISPLAY SETTINGS ===" input int initialCanvasXPosition = 20 ; input int initialCanvasYPosition = 30 ; input int initialCanvasWidth = 600 ; input int initialCanvasHeight = 400 ; input int plotAreaPadding = 10 ; input group "=== THEME COLOR (SINGLE CONTROL!) ===" input color masterThemeColor = clrDodgerBlue ; input bool showBorderFrame = true ; input group "=== CURVE SETTINGS ===" input color blueCurveColor = clrBlue ; input color redCurveColor = clrRed ; input color orangeCurveColor = clrOrange ; input color greenCurveColor = clrGreen ; input group "=== BACKGROUND SETTINGS ===" input bool enableBackgroundFill = true ; input color backgroundTopColor = clrWhite ; input double backgroundOpacityLevel = 0.95 ; input group "=== TEXT AND LABELS ===" input int titleFontSize = 14 ; input color titleTextColor = clrBlack ; input int labelFontSize = 11 ; input color labelTextColor = clrBlack ; input int axisLabelFontSize = 12 ; input group "=== LEGEND PANEL SETTINGS ===" input int legendXPosition = 70 ; input int legendYOffset = 10 ; input int legendWidth = 90 ; input int legendHeight = 75 ; input int legendFontSize = 13 ; input group "=== GRID SETTINGS ===" input color gridLineColor = clrLightGray ; input color zeroLineColor = clrDarkGray ; input group "=== INTERACTION SETTINGS ===" input bool enableCanvasDragging = true ; input bool enableCanvasResizing = true ; input int resizeGripSize = 8 ; input group "=== RENDERING SETTINGS ===" input int supersamplingFactor = 4 ; CCanvas mainCanvas; CCanvas curveCanvas; CCanvas legendCanvas; CCanvas plotHighResolutionCanvas; string mainCanvasName = "ButterflyMainCanvas" ; string curveCanvasName = "ButterflyCurveCanvas" ; string legendCanvasName = "ButterflyLegendCanvas" ; int currentCanvasXPosition = initialCanvasXPosition; int currentCanvasYPosition = initialCanvasYPosition; int currentCanvasWidthPixels = initialCanvasWidth; int currentCanvasHeightPixels = initialCanvasHeight; bool isDraggingCanvas = false ; bool isResizingCanvas = false ; int dragStartXPosition = 0 , dragStartYPosition = 0 ; int canvasStartXPosition = 0 , canvasStartYPosition = 0 ; int resizeStartXPosition = 0 , resizeStartYPosition = 0 ; int resizeInitialWidth = 0 , resizeInitialHeight = 0 ; ResizeDirectionEnum activeResizeMode = RESIZE_NONE; ResizeDirectionEnum hoverResizeMode = RESIZE_NONE; bool isHoveringCanvas = false ; bool isHoveringHeader = false ; bool isHoveringResizeZone = false ; int lastMouseXPosition = 0 ; int lastMouseYPosition = 0 ; int previousMouseButtonState = 0 ; const int MIN_CANVAS_WIDTH = 300 ; const int MIN_CANVAS_HEIGHT = 200 ; const int HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT = 35 ; const double butterflyMinX = - 3.0 ; const double butterflyMaxX = 3.0 ; const double butterflyMinY = - 2.0 ; const double butterflyMaxY = 3.5 ; const double butterflyTStart = 0.0 ; const double butterflyTEnd = 12.0 * M_PI ; const double butterflyTStep = 0.01 ;

We begin by including the "Canvas.mqh" library, which provides the CCanvas class and all the pixel-level drawing functions we will rely on throughout the program. Following that, we define the "ResizeDirectionEnum" enumeration to represent the four possible resize states of the canvas window — none, bottom edge, right edge, and corner — giving us a clean way to track and respond to the user's resize interactions.

Next, we declare the input groups covering canvas position and dimensions, the master theme color with its border toggle, the four individual curve segment colors, background fill options, text and label font sizes, legend panel geometry, grid colors, interaction toggles for dragging and resizing, and the supersampling factor for curve rendering quality.

On the global variables side, we declare four "CCanvas" objects — the main background canvas, the curve canvas, the legend panel canvas, and an offscreen high-resolution canvas used during supersampled rendering. Their corresponding name strings are stored for object management. We then track the current canvas position and pixel dimensions, followed by the interaction state variables covering drag and resize flags, start positions, initial dimensions, active and hover resize modes, hover state flags for the canvas, header, and resize zone, and the last mouse coordinates with the previous button state. Constants set the minimum canvas dimensions and the fixed header bar height. Finally, the butterfly drawing constants define the Cartesian domain boundaries, the parametric range from 0 to 12π, and the step increment that controls how finely the curve is traced. Next, we will work on color utility and rendering helper functions to keep our code modular.

Color Utilities and Rendering Helpers

Before diving into the curve drawing logic, we define a set of helper functions that handle color manipulation, tick computation, tick label formatting, and supersampled downsampling — all of which are called repeatedly throughout the rendering pipeline.

color LightenColor( color baseColor, double factor) { uchar red = ( uchar )((baseColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar green = ( uchar )((baseColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar blue = ( uchar )( baseColor & 0xFF ); red = ( uchar ) MathMin ( 255 , red + ( 255 - red) * factor); green = ( uchar ) MathMin ( 255 , green + ( 255 - green) * factor); blue = ( uchar ) MathMin ( 255 , blue + ( 255 - blue) * factor); return (red << 16 ) | (green << 8 ) | blue; } color DarkenColor( color baseColor, double factor) { uchar red = ( uchar )((baseColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar green = ( uchar )((baseColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar blue = ( uchar )( baseColor & 0xFF ); red = ( uchar )(red * ( 1.0 - factor)); green = ( uchar )(green * ( 1.0 - factor)); blue = ( uchar )(blue * ( 1.0 - factor)); return (red << 16 ) | (green << 8 ) | blue; } color InterpolateColors( color startColor, color endColor, double factor) { uchar startRed = ( uchar )((startColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar startGreen = ( uchar )((startColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar startBlue = ( uchar )( startColor & 0xFF ); uchar endRed = ( uchar )((endColor >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar endGreen = ( uchar )((endColor >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar endBlue = ( uchar )( endColor & 0xFF ); uchar interpolatedRed = ( uchar )(startRed + factor * (endRed - startRed)); uchar interpolatedGreen = ( uchar )(startGreen + factor * (endGreen - startGreen)); uchar interpolatedBlue = ( uchar )(startBlue + factor * (endBlue - startBlue)); return (interpolatedRed << 16 ) | (interpolatedGreen << 8 ) | interpolatedBlue; } int CalculateOptimalTicks( double minValue, double maxValue, int pixelRange, double &tickValues[]) { double range = maxValue - minValue; if (range == 0 || pixelRange <= 0 ) { ArrayResize (tickValues, 1 ); tickValues[ 0 ] = minValue; return 1 ; } int targetTickCount = ( int )(pixelRange / 50.0 ); if (targetTickCount < 3 ) targetTickCount = 3 ; if (targetTickCount > 20 ) targetTickCount = 20 ; double roughStep = range / ( double )(targetTickCount - 1 ); double magnitude = MathPow ( 10.0 , MathFloor ( MathLog10 (roughStep))); double normalized = roughStep / magnitude; double niceNormalized; if (normalized <= 1.0 ) niceNormalized = 1.0 ; else if (normalized <= 1.5 ) niceNormalized = 1.0 ; else if (normalized <= 2.0 ) niceNormalized = 2.0 ; else if (normalized <= 2.5 ) niceNormalized = 2.0 ; else if (normalized <= 3.0 ) niceNormalized = 2.5 ; else if (normalized <= 4.0 ) niceNormalized = 4.0 ; else if (normalized <= 5.0 ) niceNormalized = 5.0 ; else if (normalized <= 7.5 ) niceNormalized = 5.0 ; else niceNormalized = 10.0 ; double step = niceNormalized * magnitude; double tickMin = MathFloor (minValue / step) * step; double tickMax = MathCeil (maxValue / step) * step; int numTicks = ( int ) MathRound ((tickMax - tickMin) / step) + 1 ; if (numTicks > 25 ) { step *= 2.0 ; tickMin = MathFloor (minValue / step) * step; tickMax = MathCeil (maxValue / step) * step; numTicks = ( int ) MathRound ((tickMax - tickMin) / step) + 1 ; } if (numTicks < 3 ) { step /= 2.0 ; tickMin = MathFloor (minValue / step) * step; tickMax = MathCeil (maxValue / step) * step; numTicks = ( int ) MathRound ((tickMax - tickMin) / step) + 1 ; } ArrayResize (tickValues, numTicks); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numTicks; i++) { tickValues[i] = tickMin + i * step; } return numTicks; } string FormatTickLabel( double value, double range) { if (range > 100 ) return DoubleToString (value, 0 ); else if (range > 10 ) return DoubleToString (value, 1 ); else if (range > 1 ) return DoubleToString (value, 2 ); else if (range > 0.1 ) return DoubleToString (value, 3 ); else return DoubleToString (value, 4 ); } void DownsampleCanvas(CCanvas &targetCanvas, CCanvas &highResolutionCanvas) { int targetWidth = targetCanvas.Width(); int targetHeight = targetCanvas.Height(); for ( int pixelY = 0 ; pixelY < targetHeight; pixelY++) { for ( int pixelX = 0 ; pixelX < targetWidth; pixelX++) { double sourceX = pixelX * supersamplingFactor; double sourceY = pixelY * supersamplingFactor; double sumAlpha = 0 , sumRed = 0 , sumGreen = 0 , sumBlue = 0 ; double weightSum = 0 ; for ( int deltaY = 0 ; deltaY < supersamplingFactor; deltaY++) { for ( int deltaX = 0 ; deltaX < supersamplingFactor; deltaX++) { int sourcePixelX = ( int )(sourceX + deltaX); int sourcePixelY = ( int )(sourceY + deltaY); if (sourcePixelX >= 0 && sourcePixelX < highResolutionCanvas.Width() && sourcePixelY >= 0 && sourcePixelY < highResolutionCanvas.Height()) { uint pixelValue = highResolutionCanvas.PixelGet(sourcePixelX, sourcePixelY); uchar alpha = ( uchar )((pixelValue >> 24 ) & 0xFF ); uchar red = ( uchar )((pixelValue >> 16 ) & 0xFF ); uchar green = ( uchar )((pixelValue >> 8 ) & 0xFF ); uchar blue = ( uchar )( pixelValue & 0xFF ); double weight = 1.0 ; sumAlpha += alpha * weight; sumRed += red * weight; sumGreen += green * weight; sumBlue += blue * weight; weightSum += weight; } } } if (weightSum > 0 ) { uchar finalAlpha = ( uchar )(sumAlpha / weightSum); uchar finalRed = ( uchar )(sumRed / weightSum); uchar finalGreen = ( uchar )(sumGreen / weightSum); uchar finalBlue = ( uchar )(sumBlue / weightSum); uint finalColor = (( uint )finalAlpha << 24 ) | (( uint )finalRed << 16 ) | (( uint )finalGreen << 8 ) | ( uint )finalBlue; targetCanvas.PixelSet(pixelX, pixelY, finalColor); } } } }

First, we define the "LightenColor" function to blend a given color toward white by a factor, extracting each red, green, and blue channel via bitwise shifts, pushing each channel toward 255 using MathMin, and recomposing the result. Similarly, "DarkenColor" scales each channel down toward black by multiplying with the inverse of the factor, giving us a darker shade of any input color. These two are used throughout the rendering pipeline for header hover states, border feedback, and legend backgrounds. To smoothly transition between two colors, the "InterpolateColors" function extracts both start and end channels and linearly blends each one by the given factor before recomposing — this drives the gradient background that fills the canvas below the header.

For axis tick generation, the "CalculateOptimalTicks" function takes a value range and a pixel span, estimates a target tick count based on a density of one tick per 50 pixels, clamps it between 3 and 20, then computes a rough step size from the range. It determines the order of magnitude of that step using MathFloor and MathLog10, normalizes it into a 1–10 range, and snaps it to the nearest clean value from a predefined set: 1.0, 2.0, 2.5, 4.0, 5.0, or 10.0 — to ensure human-readable axis labels. The aligned minimum and maximum ticks are computed with "MathFloor" and MathCeil, and if the resulting count falls outside acceptable bounds, it doubles or halves the step accordingly before populating and returning the final tick array. The companion "FormatTickLabel" function then converts each tick value to a string with an appropriate number of decimal places based on the range magnitude using the DoubleToString function.

The most technically significant helper here is "DownsampleCanvas", which implements the supersampling averaging step. For every pixel in the target canvas, it maps back to a corresponding block of pixels in the high-resolution canvas — sized by the supersampling factor — reads each sample with the PixelGet method, unpacks all four channels (alpha, red, green, blue) via bitwise operations, and accumulates them with uniform weight. Once all samples in the block are summed, each channel is averaged by dividing by the total weight, the channels are recomposed into a single "ARGB" value, and written to the target with PixelSet. This process is what gives the butterfly curve its smooth, anti-aliased appearance at final display resolution. Next, we will define a function to help draw the curve.

Tracing the Butterfly Curve Across Four Colored Segments

With the helpers in place, we now define the core curve drawing function. This is where the butterfly equation is evaluated point by point, converted to canvas pixel coordinates, and painted across four distinct colored segments that together complete the full 12π traversal.

void DrawButterflyCurves(CCanvas &canvas, int plotWidth, int plotHeight, double rangeX, double rangeY) { double segmentEnd1 = 3.0 * M_PI ; double segmentEnd2 = 6.0 * M_PI ; double segmentEnd3 = 9.0 * M_PI ; double segmentEnd4 = butterflyTEnd; uint argbBlue = ColorToARGB (blueCurveColor, 255 ); uint argbRed = ColorToARGB (redCurveColor, 255 ); uint argbOrange = ColorToARGB (orangeCurveColor, 255 ); uint argbGreen = ColorToARGB (greenCurveColor, 255 ); double previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; double previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; for ( double t = butterflyTStart; t <= segmentEnd1; t += butterflyTStep) { double term = MathExp ( MathCos (t)) - 2 * MathCos ( 4 * t) - MathPow ( MathSin (t / 12 ), 5 ); double x = MathSin (t) * term; double y = MathCos (t) * term; if ( MathIsValidNumber (x) && MathIsValidNumber (y)) { double currentCurveXPixel = (x - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; double currentCurveYPixel = (butterflyMaxY - y) / rangeY * plotHeight; int intX = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveXPixel); int intY = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveYPixel); if (previousCurveXPixel >= 0 && previousCurveYPixel >= 0 ) { canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel), ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX, intY, argbBlue); canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel) + 1 , ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX + 1 , intY, argbBlue); } previousCurveXPixel = currentCurveXPixel; previousCurveYPixel = currentCurveYPixel; } else { previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; } } previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; for ( double t = segmentEnd1; t <= segmentEnd2; t += butterflyTStep) { double term = MathExp ( MathCos (t)) - 2 * MathCos ( 4 * t) - MathPow ( MathSin (t / 12 ), 5 ); double x = MathSin (t) * term; double y = MathCos (t) * term; if ( MathIsValidNumber (x) && MathIsValidNumber (y)) { double currentCurveXPixel = (x - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; double currentCurveYPixel = (butterflyMaxY - y) / rangeY * plotHeight; int intX = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveXPixel); int intY = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveYPixel); if (previousCurveXPixel >= 0 && previousCurveYPixel >= 0 ) { canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel), ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX, intY, argbRed); canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel) + 1 , ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX + 1 , intY, argbRed); } previousCurveXPixel = currentCurveXPixel; previousCurveYPixel = currentCurveYPixel; } else { previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; } } previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; for ( double t = segmentEnd2; t <= segmentEnd3; t += butterflyTStep) { double term = MathExp ( MathCos (t)) - 2 * MathCos ( 4 * t) - MathPow ( MathSin (t / 12 ), 5 ); double x = MathSin (t) * term; double y = MathCos (t) * term; if ( MathIsValidNumber (x) && MathIsValidNumber (y)) { double currentCurveXPixel = (x - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; double currentCurveYPixel = (butterflyMaxY - y) / rangeY * plotHeight; int intX = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveXPixel); int intY = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveYPixel); if (previousCurveXPixel >= 0 && previousCurveYPixel >= 0 ) { canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel), ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX, intY, argbOrange); canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel) + 1 , ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX + 1 , intY, argbOrange); } previousCurveXPixel = currentCurveXPixel; previousCurveYPixel = currentCurveYPixel; } else { previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; } } previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; for ( double t = segmentEnd3; t <= segmentEnd4; t += butterflyTStep) { double term = MathExp ( MathCos (t)) - 2 * MathCos ( 4 * t) - MathPow ( MathSin (t / 12 ), 5 ); double x = MathSin (t) * term; double y = MathCos (t) * term; if ( MathIsValidNumber (x) && MathIsValidNumber (y)) { double currentCurveXPixel = (x - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; double currentCurveYPixel = (butterflyMaxY - y) / rangeY * plotHeight; int intX = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveXPixel); int intY = ( int ) MathRound (currentCurveYPixel); if (previousCurveXPixel >= 0 && previousCurveYPixel >= 0 ) { canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel), ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX, intY, argbGreen); canvas.LineAA(( int ) MathRound (previousCurveXPixel) + 1 , ( int ) MathRound (previousCurveYPixel), intX + 1 , intY, argbGreen); } previousCurveXPixel = currentCurveXPixel; previousCurveYPixel = currentCurveYPixel; } else { previousCurveXPixel = - 1 ; previousCurveYPixel = - 1 ; } } }

The "DrawButterflyCurves" function takes a canvas reference, the plot dimensions, and the axis ranges as parameters. We open by dividing the full parametric range into four equal boundaries — each spanning 3π — and converting all four curve colors to their "ARGB" equivalents using ColorToARGB, making them ready for pixel-level drawing operations.

Each of the four segments follows the same pattern. We initialize a pair of previous pixel coordinates to -1 to signal that no prior point exists yet, then step through the parameter t from the segment's start to its end boundary in increments of the step constant. At each step, we evaluate the butterfly radial term using MathExp, "MathCos", "MathPow", and MathSin, then compute the Cartesian coordinates as x = sin(t) · r and y = cos(t) · r. Before proceeding, MathIsValidNumber guards against any non-finite results that could arise near degenerate parameter values — if either coordinate is invalid, the previous pixel references are reset to -1 to break the line and prevent corrupt draw calls.

For valid points, the coordinates are mapped from mathematical space into canvas pixel space by subtracting the domain minimum, dividing by the range, and scaling by the plot dimensions. The Y axis is intentionally inverted — since canvas pixel rows increase downward while mathematical Y increases upward — by subtracting y from the maximum Y boundary before scaling. Each coordinate is rounded to the nearest integer pixel with MathRound, and if a valid previous point exists, two anti-aliased line segments are drawn using LineAA — one on the primary pixel row and one offset by a single pixel horizontally — to give the curve a slightly thicker, more visible stroke. The current pixel position is then stored as the previous for the next iteration, maintaining connectivity across the full segment. This same process repeats for all four segments with their respective colors, building the complete butterfly shape progressively from blue through red, orange, and finally green. Next, we orchestrate the full plot.

Building the Grid and Orchestrating the Full Plot

With the curve drawing logic ready, we now define the grid rendering function and the main plot orchestration function that ties all visual layers together — axes, grid lines, tick marks, labels, and the supersampled butterfly curve.

void DrawGrid( int plotAreaLeft, int plotAreaTop, int plotAreaRight, int plotAreaBottom, int drawAreaLeft, int drawAreaTop, int plotWidth, int plotHeight, double rangeX, double rangeY) { int drawAreaBottom = plotAreaBottom - plotAreaPadding; uint argbGrid = ColorToARGB (gridLineColor, 255 ); uint argbZero = ColorToARGB (zeroLineColor, 255 ); double xTickValues[]; int numXTicks = CalculateOptimalTicks(butterflyMinX, butterflyMaxX, plotWidth, xTickValues); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numXTicks; i++) { double xValue = xTickValues[i]; if (xValue < butterflyMinX || xValue > butterflyMaxX) continue ; int xPosition = drawAreaLeft + ( int )((xValue - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth); uint lineColor = ( MathAbs (xValue) < 1 e- 10 ) ? argbZero : argbGrid; mainCanvas.LineVertical(xPosition, plotAreaTop, plotAreaBottom, lineColor); } double yTickValues[]; int numYTicks = CalculateOptimalTicks(butterflyMinY, butterflyMaxY, plotHeight, yTickValues); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numYTicks; i++) { double yValue = yTickValues[i]; if (yValue < butterflyMinY || yValue > butterflyMaxY) continue ; int yPosition = drawAreaBottom - ( int )((yValue - butterflyMinY) / rangeY * plotHeight); uint lineColor = ( MathAbs (yValue) < 1 e- 10 ) ? argbZero : argbGrid; mainCanvas.LineHorizontal(plotAreaLeft, plotAreaRight, yPosition, lineColor); } } void DrawButterflyPlot() { int plotAreaLeft = 60 ; int plotAreaRight = currentCanvasWidthPixels - 40 ; int plotAreaTop = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + 10 ; int plotAreaBottom = currentCanvasHeightPixels - 50 ; int drawAreaLeft = plotAreaLeft + plotAreaPadding; int drawAreaRight = plotAreaRight - plotAreaPadding; int drawAreaTop = plotAreaTop + plotAreaPadding; int drawAreaBottom = plotAreaBottom - plotAreaPadding; int plotWidth = drawAreaRight - drawAreaLeft; int plotHeight = drawAreaBottom - drawAreaTop; if (plotWidth <= 0 || plotHeight <= 0 ) return ; double rangeX = butterflyMaxX - butterflyMinX; double rangeY = butterflyMaxY - butterflyMinY; if (rangeX == 0 ) rangeX = 1 ; if (rangeY == 0 ) rangeY = 1 ; uint argbAxisColor = ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 255 ); for ( int thickness = 0 ; thickness < 2 ; thickness++) { mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft - thickness, plotAreaTop, plotAreaLeft - thickness, plotAreaBottom, argbAxisColor); } for ( int thickness = 0 ; thickness < 2 ; thickness++) { mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft, plotAreaBottom + thickness, plotAreaRight, plotAreaBottom + thickness, argbAxisColor); } DrawGrid(plotAreaLeft, plotAreaTop, plotAreaRight, plotAreaBottom, drawAreaLeft, drawAreaTop, plotWidth, plotHeight, rangeX, rangeY); mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial" , axisLabelFontSize); uint argbTickLabel = ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 255 ); double yTickValues[]; int numYTicks = CalculateOptimalTicks(butterflyMinY, butterflyMaxY, plotHeight, yTickValues); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numYTicks; i++) { double yValue = yTickValues[i]; if (yValue < butterflyMinY || yValue > butterflyMaxY) continue ; int yPosition = drawAreaBottom - ( int )((yValue - butterflyMinY) / rangeY * plotHeight); mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft - 5 , yPosition, plotAreaLeft, yPosition, argbAxisColor); string yLabel = FormatTickLabel(yValue, rangeY); mainCanvas. TextOut (plotAreaLeft - 8 , yPosition - axisLabelFontSize / 2 , yLabel, argbTickLabel, TA_RIGHT ); } double xTickValues[]; int numXTicks = CalculateOptimalTicks(butterflyMinX, butterflyMaxX, plotWidth, xTickValues); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numXTicks; i++) { double xValue = xTickValues[i]; if (xValue < butterflyMinX || xValue > butterflyMaxX) continue ; int xPosition = drawAreaLeft + ( int )((xValue - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth); mainCanvas.Line(xPosition, plotAreaBottom, xPosition, plotAreaBottom + 5 , argbAxisColor); string xLabel = FormatTickLabel(xValue, rangeX); mainCanvas. TextOut (xPosition, plotAreaBottom + 7 , xLabel, argbTickLabel, TA_CENTER ); } mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , labelFontSize); uint argbAxisLabel = ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 255 ); string xAxisLabel = "X - Axis" ; mainCanvas. TextOut (currentCanvasWidthPixels / 2 , currentCanvasHeightPixels - 20 , xAxisLabel, argbAxisLabel, TA_CENTER ); string yAxisLabel = "Y - Axis" ; mainCanvas.FontAngleSet( 900 ); mainCanvas. TextOut ( 12 , currentCanvasHeightPixels / 2 , yAxisLabel, argbAxisLabel, TA_CENTER ); mainCanvas.FontAngleSet( 0 ); int highResolutionWidth = plotWidth * supersamplingFactor; int highResolutionHeight = plotHeight * supersamplingFactor; if (!plotHighResolutionCanvas.Create( "plotHighRes" , highResolutionWidth, highResolutionHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) return ; plotHighResolutionCanvas.Erase( 0 ); DrawButterflyCurves(plotHighResolutionCanvas, highResolutionWidth, highResolutionHeight, rangeX, rangeY); DownsampleCanvas(curveCanvas, plotHighResolutionCanvas); plotHighResolutionCanvas.Destroy(); }

The "DrawGrid" function receives the plot boundary coordinates, the inner draw area edges, the pixel dimensions, and both axis ranges. We convert the grid and zero line colors to "ARGB", then call "CalculateOptimalTicks" separately for both axes to get well-spaced tick positions. For each X tick, we map the value to a pixel column and draw a vertical line spanning the full plot height using LineVertical — using the zero line color when the tick value is at the origin (detected via a near-zero threshold), and the regular grid color otherwise. The same logic applies to Y ticks, where each value is mapped to a pixel row with the inverted axis formula and rendered as a horizontal line with the LineHorizontal method.

The "DrawButterflyPlot" function is where all the rendering pieces are assembled. We open by computing the plot area boundaries — fixed offsets from the canvas edges — then subtract the internal padding to get the inner drawable area, from which the effective plot width and height in pixels are derived. If either dimension collapses to zero or below, we return early to avoid degenerate rendering. The X and Y domain spans are computed from the butterfly constants, with a zero-guard on each to prevent division errors.

Both axes are drawn as double-width lines using Line — the Y axis as two adjacent vertical strokes and the X axis as two adjacent horizontal strokes — giving them a visually solid appearance against the gradient background. The grid is then laid in by calling "DrawGrid", after which tick marks and labels are rendered for both axes. For Y ticks, each mark extends left from the axis, and its label is right-aligned beside it using TextOut. For X ticks, each mark drops below the axis, and its label is centered beneath it. The axis name labels — "X - Axis" and "Y - Axis" — are drawn in bold, with the Y label rotated 90 degrees using FontAngleSet before drawing and reset to zero afterward.

Finally, the supersampled rendering pipeline is executed. We compute the high-resolution canvas dimensions by multiplying the plot pixel dimensions by the supersampling factor, create the offscreen canvas with Create, clear it to transparent, and pass it to "DrawButterflyCurves" to render the butterfly at full high-resolution detail. The result is then downsampled into the curve canvas via "DownsampleCanvas", and the high-resolution canvas is released with Destroy to free its memory. With that done, we will now handle mouse hit detection for the canvas resize and dragging.

Handling Mouse Hit Testing, Resizing, and Dragging

These four functions manage all interactive behavior of the canvas window — detecting where the mouse is, responding to resize gestures across the three grip zones, and repositioning all three canvas layers in sync during a drag operation.

bool IsMouseOverHeaderBar( int mouseXPosition, int mouseYPosition) { return (mouseXPosition >= currentCanvasXPosition && mouseXPosition <= currentCanvasXPosition + currentCanvasWidthPixels && mouseYPosition >= currentCanvasYPosition && mouseYPosition <= currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT); } bool IsMouseInResizeZone( int mouseXPosition, int mouseYPosition, ResizeDirectionEnum &resizeMode) { if (!enableCanvasResizing) return false ; int relativeX = mouseXPosition - currentCanvasXPosition; int relativeY = mouseYPosition - currentCanvasYPosition; bool nearRightEdge = (relativeX >= currentCanvasWidthPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeX <= currentCanvasWidthPixels && relativeY >= HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT && relativeY <= currentCanvasHeightPixels); bool nearBottomEdge = (relativeY >= currentCanvasHeightPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeY <= currentCanvasHeightPixels && relativeX >= 0 && relativeX <= currentCanvasWidthPixels); bool nearCorner = (relativeX >= currentCanvasWidthPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeX <= currentCanvasWidthPixels && relativeY >= currentCanvasHeightPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeY <= currentCanvasHeightPixels); if (nearCorner) { resizeMode = RESIZE_CORNER; return true ; } else if (nearRightEdge) { resizeMode = RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE; return true ; } else if (nearBottomEdge) { resizeMode = RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE; return true ; } resizeMode = RESIZE_NONE; return false ; } void HandleCanvasResize( int mouseXPosition, int mouseYPosition) { int deltaX = mouseXPosition - resizeStartXPosition; int deltaY = mouseYPosition - resizeStartYPosition; int newWidth = currentCanvasWidthPixels; int newHeight = currentCanvasHeightPixels; if (activeResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER) { newWidth = MathMax (MIN_CANVAS_WIDTH, resizeInitialWidth + deltaX); } if (activeResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER) { newHeight = MathMax (MIN_CANVAS_HEIGHT, resizeInitialHeight + deltaY); } int chartWidth = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chartHeight = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); newWidth = MathMin (newWidth, chartWidth - currentCanvasXPosition - 10 ); newHeight = MathMin (newHeight, chartHeight - currentCanvasYPosition - 10 ); if (newWidth != currentCanvasWidthPixels || newHeight != currentCanvasHeightPixels) { currentCanvasWidthPixels = newWidth; currentCanvasHeightPixels = newHeight; mainCanvas.Resize(currentCanvasWidthPixels, currentCanvasHeightPixels); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , mainCanvasName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , currentCanvasWidthPixels); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , mainCanvasName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , currentCanvasHeightPixels); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , currentCanvasXPosition + 60 + plotAreaPadding); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + 10 + plotAreaPadding); curveCanvas.Resize(currentCanvasWidthPixels - 100 - 2 * plotAreaPadding, currentCanvasHeightPixels - 70 - 2 * plotAreaPadding); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , currentCanvasWidthPixels - 100 - 2 * plotAreaPadding); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , currentCanvasHeightPixels - 70 - 2 * plotAreaPadding); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , legendCanvasName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , currentCanvasXPosition + legendXPosition); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , legendCanvasName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + legendYOffset); RenderMainVisualization(); RenderLegend(); ChartRedraw (); } } void HandleCanvasDrag( int mouseXPosition, int mouseYPosition) { int deltaX = mouseXPosition - dragStartXPosition; int deltaY = mouseYPosition - dragStartYPosition; int newXPosition = canvasStartXPosition + deltaX; int newYPosition = canvasStartYPosition + deltaY; int chartWidth = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); int chartHeight = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); newXPosition = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chartWidth - currentCanvasWidthPixels, newXPosition)); newYPosition = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chartHeight - currentCanvasHeightPixels, newYPosition)); currentCanvasXPosition = newXPosition; currentCanvasYPosition = newYPosition; ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , mainCanvasName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , currentCanvasXPosition); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , mainCanvasName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , currentCanvasYPosition); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , currentCanvasXPosition + 60 + plotAreaPadding); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + 10 + plotAreaPadding); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , legendCanvasName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , currentCanvasXPosition + legendXPosition); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , legendCanvasName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + legendYOffset); ChartRedraw (); }

Here, the "IsMouseOverHeaderBar" function performs a simple boundary check — returning true if the mouse coordinates fall within the horizontal and vertical extent of the header bar, defined by the canvas position and the fixed header height constant. Similarly, "IsMouseInResizeZone" first checks whether resizing is enabled, then computes the mouse position relative to the canvas origin. It tests three zones — the right edge strip, the bottom edge strip, and the corner overlap — each bounded by the grip size constant inward from the canvas edges. Corner detection is prioritized over edge detection since the corner zone overlaps both edges, and the matched direction is written into the passed "resizeMode" reference before returning.

When a resize is in progress, "HandleCanvasResize" computes the horizontal and vertical mouse displacement from the recorded start position, then applies the delta to the initial dimensions depending on the active resize direction — width is adjusted for right edge and corner modes, height for bottom edge and corner. Both new dimensions are clamped from below using "MathMax" against the minimum size constants, and from above using MathMin against the chart boundaries retrieved via the ChartGetInteger function. If the dimensions have actually changed, we update the stored values, resize the main canvas buffer with Resize, and update its chart object size properties with ObjectSetInteger. The curve canvas is similarly resized and repositioned with offsets accounting for the axis margins and padding, and the legend canvas is repositioned to stay anchored relative to the new layout. Finally, "RenderMainVisualization" and "RenderLegend" are called to rebuild all visual layers at the new size, followed by ChartRedraw to push the changes to the screen.

The "HandleCanvasDrag" function computes positional deltas from the drag start coordinates, adds them to the canvas position recorded at drag start, and clamps the result within the chart boundaries using "MathMax" and "MathMin" against the chart pixel dimensions. All three canvas objects — main, curve, and legend — are then repositioned via "ObjectSetInteger" on their OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE" properties, with the curve and legend canvases offset by their fixed layout margins relative to the main canvas origin, before a final redraw refreshes the chart. What now remains is bringing the elements together to form the rendered chart. We will do this in layers.

Rendering the Visual Layers — Background, Border, Header, Resize Grip, and Final Composition

These functions handle the complete visual appearance of the canvas window, each responsible for a distinct layer, all assembled together in the main rendering function that drives every full redraw of the display.

void DrawGradientBackground() { color bottomColor = LightenColor(masterThemeColor, 0.85 ); for ( int y = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT; y < currentCanvasHeightPixels; y++) { double gradientFactor = ( double )(y - HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT) / (currentCanvasHeightPixels - HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT); color currentRowColor = InterpolateColors(backgroundTopColor, bottomColor, gradientFactor); uchar alphaChannel = ( uchar )( 255 * backgroundOpacityLevel); uint argbColor = ColorToARGB (currentRowColor, alphaChannel); for ( int x = 0 ; x < currentCanvasWidthPixels; x++) { mainCanvas.PixelSet(x, y, argbColor); } } } void DrawCanvasBorder() { if (!showBorderFrame) return ; color borderColor = isHoveringResizeZone ? DarkenColor(masterThemeColor, 0.2 ) : masterThemeColor; uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (borderColor, 255 ); mainCanvas.Rectangle( 0 , 0 , currentCanvasWidthPixels - 1 , currentCanvasHeightPixels - 1 , argbBorder); mainCanvas.Rectangle( 1 , 1 , currentCanvasWidthPixels - 2 , currentCanvasHeightPixels - 2 , argbBorder); } void DrawHeaderBar() { color headerColor; if (isDraggingCanvas) { headerColor = DarkenColor(masterThemeColor, 0.1 ); } else if (isHoveringHeader) { headerColor = LightenColor(masterThemeColor, 0.4 ); } else { headerColor = LightenColor(masterThemeColor, 0.7 ); } uint argbHeader = ColorToARGB (headerColor, 255 ); mainCanvas.FillRectangle( 0 , 0 , currentCanvasWidthPixels - 1 , HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT, argbHeader); if (showBorderFrame) { uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (masterThemeColor, 255 ); mainCanvas.Rectangle( 0 , 0 , currentCanvasWidthPixels - 1 , HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT, argbBorder); mainCanvas.Rectangle( 1 , 1 , currentCanvasWidthPixels - 2 , HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - 1 , argbBorder); } mainCanvas.FontSet( "Arial Bold" , titleFontSize); uint argbText = ColorToARGB (titleTextColor, 255 ); string titleText = "BUTTERFLY CURVE LOGO - Parametric Mathematical Art" ; mainCanvas. TextOut (currentCanvasWidthPixels / 2 , (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - titleFontSize) / 2 , titleText, argbText, TA_CENTER ); } void DrawResizeIndicator() { uint argbIndicator = ColorToARGB (masterThemeColor, 255 ); if (hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER) { int cornerXPosition = currentCanvasWidthPixels - resizeGripSize; int cornerYPosition = currentCanvasHeightPixels - resizeGripSize; mainCanvas.FillRectangle(cornerXPosition, cornerYPosition, currentCanvasWidthPixels - 1 , currentCanvasHeightPixels - 1 , argbIndicator); for ( int i = 0 ; i < 3 ; i++) { int offset = i * 3 ; mainCanvas.Line(cornerXPosition + offset, currentCanvasHeightPixels - 1 , currentCanvasWidthPixels - 1 , cornerYPosition + offset, argbIndicator); } } if (hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE) { int indicatorYPosition = currentCanvasHeightPixels / 2 - 15 ; mainCanvas.FillRectangle(currentCanvasWidthPixels - 3 , indicatorYPosition, currentCanvasWidthPixels - 1 , indicatorYPosition + 30 , argbIndicator); } if (hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE) { int indicatorXPosition = currentCanvasWidthPixels / 2 - 15 ; mainCanvas.FillRectangle(indicatorXPosition, currentCanvasHeightPixels - 3 , indicatorXPosition + 30 , currentCanvasHeightPixels - 1 , argbIndicator); } } void RenderMainVisualization() { mainCanvas.Erase( 0 ); if (enableBackgroundFill) { DrawGradientBackground(); } DrawCanvasBorder(); DrawHeaderBar(); DrawButterflyPlot(); if (isHoveringResizeZone && enableCanvasResizing) { DrawResizeIndicator(); } mainCanvas.Update(); curveCanvas.Update(); }

First, the "DrawGradientBackground" function derives the bottom gradient target color by lightening the master theme color by a factor of 0.85, producing a very pale tint. It then iterates over every pixel row below the header bar, computing a normalized blend factor from 0.0 at the top to 1.0 at the bottom, and calls "InterpolateColors" to smoothly transition from the background top color input toward that pale tint. The opacity input is converted to an alpha byte and combined with the row color into an "ARGB" value via ColorToARGB, then painted across every pixel in that row with PixelSet, producing a smooth vertical gradient fill beneath the header.

"DrawCanvasBorder" skips execution entirely if the border frame is disabled. When active, it checks whether the mouse is hovering over a resize zone and slightly darkens the border color using "DarkenColor" as visual feedback, otherwise using the master theme color directly. Two concentric rectangles are drawn with Rectangle — one flush with the canvas edges and one inset by a single pixel — creating a clean double-border frame around the entire canvas perimeter.

The "DrawHeaderBar" function selects the header fill color based on the current interaction state — darkened slightly while dragging, lightened moderately while hovering, and lightened more heavily when idle — giving the header tactile visual feedback for all three states. The chosen color fills the entire header rectangle via FillRectangle, and if the border frame is enabled, two border rectangles are overlaid. The title text is then set in bold Arial and drawn centered within the header using the TextOut method.

For the resize grip, "DrawResizeIndicator" renders a filled rectangle at the active grip zone — a square block at the corner, a thin vertical bar at the right edge, or a thin horizontal bar at the bottom edge — each colored with the master theme. The corner grip additionally draws three diagonal stripes across its block using Line to visually suggest a drag handle, a common convention in resizable window interfaces.

Finally, "RenderMainVisualization" orchestrates the full repaint sequence. The main canvas is first cleared entirely to transparent with Erase, then the gradient background, border, header, butterfly plot, and, conditionally, the resize indicator are drawn in layer order. Once all layers are composed, both the main canvas and the curve canvas are flushed to the chart display with Update, completing the frame. To bring this to life, we will initialize it, and we will see the progress.

Initializing the Canvas System on Startup

The OnInit event handler is responsible for setting up the entire canvas system when the program is first loaded — syncing positions, creating all three canvas layers in the correct stacking order, and triggering the first full render.

int OnInit () { currentCanvasXPosition = initialCanvasXPosition; currentCanvasYPosition = initialCanvasYPosition; currentCanvasWidthPixels = initialCanvasWidth; currentCanvasHeightPixels = initialCanvasHeight; if (!mainCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , mainCanvasName, currentCanvasXPosition, currentCanvasYPosition, currentCanvasWidthPixels, currentCanvasHeightPixels, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create main canvas" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , mainCanvasName, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 0 ); if (!curveCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , curveCanvasName, currentCanvasXPosition + 60 + plotAreaPadding, currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + 10 + plotAreaPadding, currentCanvasWidthPixels - 100 - 2 * plotAreaPadding, currentCanvasHeightPixels - 70 - 2 * plotAreaPadding, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create curve canvas" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } curveCanvas.Erase( 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 1 ); if (!legendCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel( 0 , 0 , legendCanvasName, currentCanvasXPosition + legendXPosition, currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + legendYOffset, legendWidth, legendHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE )) { Print ( "ERROR: Failed to create legend canvas" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , legendCanvasName, OBJPROP_ZORDER , 2 ); RenderMainVisualization(); ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE , true ); ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

We open by syncing the current canvas position and dimension variables to their corresponding input values, ensuring that the runtime state reflects whatever the user configured before attaching the program. From there, all three canvas bitmap labels are created in sequence using CreateBitmapLabel — the main canvas first, placed at the configured position and sized to the full canvas dimensions with COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE for alpha support. If any creation call fails, an error is printed to the journal, and INIT_FAILED is returned immediately to abort startup cleanly.

The main canvas is assigned a Z-order of 0, placing it at the back layer. The curve canvas is created with its position offset inward by the axis margin and padding values, and its dimensions reduced accordingly to fit precisely within the plot area — it is then cleared to transparent with Erase and assigned Z-order 1, sitting above the main canvas. The legend canvas is positioned relative to the canvas origin using the legend input offsets, sized to the fixed legend dimensions, and placed at Z-order 2 as the topmost layer, ensuring it always renders above both the background and the curve.

Once all three canvases are in place, "RenderMainVisualization" is called to perform the first full draw, mouse move events are enabled on the chart via "ChartSetInteger" with CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE so that drag and resize interactions are captured by the OnChartEvent event handler, and a final "ChartRedraw" forces an immediate screen refresh. We then return INIT_SUCCEEDED to confirm successful initialization. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that the butterfly curve is rendered correctly. What we need to do next is render the legend so we know at a glance what color represents what. Here is the logic we used to achieve that.

Drawing the Legend Panel

The "RenderLegend" function builds the floating legend panel that identifies each of the four colored butterfly curve segments with a color swatch and a text label.

void RenderLegend() { legendCanvas.Erase( 0 ); color legendBackgroundColor = LightenColor(masterThemeColor, 0.9 ); uchar backgroundAlpha = 153 ; uint argbLegendBackground = ColorToARGB (legendBackgroundColor, backgroundAlpha); uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB (masterThemeColor, 255 ); uint argbText = ColorToARGB ( clrBlack , 255 ); legendCanvas.FillRectangle( 0 , 0 , legendWidth - 1 , legendHeight - 1 , argbLegendBackground); legendCanvas.Rectangle( 0 , 0 , legendWidth - 1 , legendHeight - 1 , argbBorder); legendCanvas.Rectangle( 1 , 1 , legendWidth - 2 , legendHeight - 2 , argbBorder); legendCanvas.FontSet( "Arial" , legendFontSize); int textYPosition = 8 ; int lineSpacing = legendFontSize + 2 ; uint argbBlue = ColorToARGB (blueCurveColor, 255 ); legendCanvas.FillRectangle( 8 , textYPosition, 18 , textYPosition + 10 , argbBlue); legendCanvas. TextOut ( 25 , textYPosition, "Segment 1" , argbText, TA_LEFT ); textYPosition += lineSpacing; uint argbRed = ColorToARGB (redCurveColor, 255 ); legendCanvas.FillRectangle( 8 , textYPosition, 18 , textYPosition + 10 , argbRed); legendCanvas. TextOut ( 25 , textYPosition, "Segment 2" , argbText, TA_LEFT ); textYPosition += lineSpacing; uint argbOrange = ColorToARGB (orangeCurveColor, 255 ); legendCanvas.FillRectangle( 8 , textYPosition, 18 , textYPosition + 10 , argbOrange); legendCanvas. TextOut ( 25 , textYPosition, "Segment 3" , argbText, TA_LEFT ); textYPosition += lineSpacing; uint argbGreen = ColorToARGB (greenCurveColor, 255 ); legendCanvas.FillRectangle( 8 , textYPosition, 18 , textYPosition + 10 , argbGreen); legendCanvas. TextOut ( 25 , textYPosition, "Segment 4" , argbText, TA_LEFT ); legendCanvas.Update(); }

We start by clearing the legend canvas to transparent, then derive the background fill color by lightening the master theme color heavily toward white. The background is applied as a semi-transparent fill using FillRectangle with an alpha of 153 — just opaque enough to be readable while still letting the chart beneath show through faintly. Two concentric border rectangles are then drawn with Rectangle using the fully opaque theme color, matching the double-border style used on the main canvas frame.

With the background in place, the font is set, and the four legend entries are laid out sequentially from top to bottom, each spaced by the font size plus a small gap. For every segment, a small filled rectangle is drawn as a color swatch using the respective curve color, and a text label — "Segment 1" through "Segment 4" — is rendered immediately to its right via TextOut in left-aligned black text. The vertical position advances by the line spacing after each entry to keep the rows evenly distributed within the panel. Once all four entries are painted, the legend canvas is flushed to the chart with the Update method. When we call this function in initialization, after the other rendering is done, we get the following outcome.

What now remains is handling the chart events and de-initialization, so we remove all our layers when not needed. To achieve that, we used the following logic.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE ) { int mouseXPosition = ( int )lparam; int mouseYPosition = ( int )dparam; int mouseState = ( int )sparam; bool previousHoverState = isHoveringCanvas; bool previousHeaderHoverState = isHoveringHeader; bool previousResizeHoverState = isHoveringResizeZone; isHoveringCanvas = (mouseXPosition >= currentCanvasXPosition && mouseXPosition <= currentCanvasXPosition + currentCanvasWidthPixels && mouseYPosition >= currentCanvasYPosition && mouseYPosition <= currentCanvasYPosition + currentCanvasHeightPixels); isHoveringHeader = IsMouseOverHeaderBar(mouseXPosition, mouseYPosition); isHoveringResizeZone = IsMouseInResizeZone(mouseXPosition, mouseYPosition, hoverResizeMode); bool needRedraw = (previousHoverState != isHoveringCanvas || previousHeaderHoverState != isHoveringHeader || previousResizeHoverState != isHoveringResizeZone); if (mouseState == 1 && previousMouseButtonState == 0 ) { if (enableCanvasDragging && isHoveringHeader && !isHoveringResizeZone) { isDraggingCanvas = true ; dragStartXPosition = mouseXPosition; dragStartYPosition = mouseYPosition; canvasStartXPosition = currentCanvasXPosition; canvasStartYPosition = currentCanvasYPosition; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); needRedraw = true ; } else if (isHoveringResizeZone) { isResizingCanvas = true ; activeResizeMode = hoverResizeMode; resizeStartXPosition = mouseXPosition; resizeStartYPosition = mouseYPosition; resizeInitialWidth = currentCanvasWidthPixels; resizeInitialHeight = currentCanvasHeightPixels; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , false ); needRedraw = true ; } } else if (mouseState == 1 && previousMouseButtonState == 1 ) { if (isDraggingCanvas) { HandleCanvasDrag(mouseXPosition, mouseYPosition); } else if (isResizingCanvas) { HandleCanvasResize(mouseXPosition, mouseYPosition); } } else if (mouseState == 0 && previousMouseButtonState == 1 ) { if (isDraggingCanvas || isResizingCanvas) { isDraggingCanvas = false ; isResizingCanvas = false ; activeResizeMode = RESIZE_NONE; ChartSetInteger ( 0 , CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL , true ); needRedraw = true ; } } if (needRedraw) { RenderMainVisualization(); ChartRedraw (); } lastMouseXPosition = mouseXPosition; lastMouseYPosition = mouseYPosition; previousMouseButtonState = mouseState; } } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { mainCanvas.Destroy(); curveCanvas.Destroy(); legendCanvas.Destroy(); ChartRedraw (); }

Inside OnChartEvent, we filter exclusively for CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE events. The mouse coordinates and button state are extracted from the event parameters, and the previous hover states for the canvas, header, and resize zone are snapshotted before updating. The three hover flags are then refreshed — the general canvas hover via a boundary check, the header hover via "IsMouseOverHeaderBar", and the resize zone hover via "IsMouseInResizeZone". If any of these states have changed from the previous event, a redraw is flagged immediately.

The button state transitions drive three distinct branches. On a press — detected as a transition from 0 to 1 — we check whether the click landed on the header bar, but outside any resize zone, in which case dragging is initiated by recording the start mouse position, the canvas position at that moment, and disabling chart scrolling via ChartSetInteger to prevent the chart from panning during the drag. If instead the click landed on a resize grip zone, resizing is initiated by recording the active direction, the start mouse position, and the initial canvas dimensions. While the button remains held — both previous and current states equal to 1 — we route to either "HandleCanvasDrag" or "HandleCanvasResize" depending on which operation is active, continuously updating position or size with each mouse move event. On release — transitioning from 1 back to 0 — all active flags are cleared, the resize direction is reset to "RESIZE_NONE", and chart scrolling is re-enabled.

After all state updates are processed, if a redraw was flagged at any point during the event, "RenderMainVisualization" is called to rebuild the full visual output, and the chart is refreshed. The mouse coordinates and button state are stored at the end of every event for comparison in the next call.

The OnDeinit event handler is straightforward — it calls "Destroy" on all three canvas objects to release their pixel buffers and remove their bitmap label objects from the chart, then triggers a final ChartRedraw to leave the chart clean after the program exits. All that now remains is testing the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Visualization

We compiled the program and attached it to a MetaTrader 5 chart to verify the rendering output. Below is the result captured as a single image.

The butterfly curve renders cleanly across all four colored segments, with the blue segment tracing the first 3π of the parametric traversal, followed by red, orange, and green completing the remaining three equal portions through to the full 12π. The supersampled pipeline produces smooth, anti-aliased strokes with no visible pixel staircase artifacts along the curve edges. The axis grid, tick marks, and labels align correctly with the mathematical domain boundaries, and the legend panel sits in its designated position, identifying each segment by color — the canvas window responds to dragging and resizing as expected, with all three layers repositioning and rescaling in sync.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have built a canvas-based visual tool in MQL5 that renders the butterfly curve — a parametric mathematical equation — directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. We implemented a full-layered canvas system with a gradient background, a draggable and resizable floating window, supersampled anti-aliased curve rendering across four colored segments, a calibrated axis grid with tick marks and labels, and a floating legend panel identifying each segment. After reading the article, you will be able to:

Render smooth parametric curves on an MQL5 canvas using the supersampling pipeline for clean anti-aliased output

Build a fully interactive floating canvas window with dragging, resizing, and layered canvas stacking using Z-order control

Construct a calibrated axis grid with dynamically computed tick positions and formatted labels that adapt to any canvas size

In the next part, we will take this further by adding realistic butterfly fills — layered wing coloring with vertical and radial gradients, wing vein lines, scale texture dots, and a detailed body with antennae — transforming the mathematical outline into a visually rich and lifelike butterfly illustration on the canvas. Stay tuned!