MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 27): Rendering Parametric Butterfly Curve on Canvas
Introduction
You have statistical tools and trading analyzers on your MetaTrader 5 chart. However, nothing demonstrates the raw visual power of the MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) canvas. There is no way to render smooth parametric curves, create interactive floating windows, or reveal how mathematical art can come alive inside the terminal. This article is for MQL5 developers and creative coders who want to explore canvas-based rendering beyond conventional indicators. Push the boundaries of what the terminal can visually produce.
In our previous article (Part 26), we integrated frequency binning, entropy, and chi-square analysis into a visual analyzer in MQL5. We covered the statistical distribution of price data, entropy-based randomness measurement, and chi-square goodness-of-fit testing. All analysis was rendered through an interactive canvas panel with draggable and resizable windows for in-terminal analysis. In this article, we render the butterfly curve—a parametric mathematical equation—onto a MQL5 canvas with supersampling, gradient backgrounds, axis grids, tick labels, and a color-segmented legend panel. We will cover these topics:
By the end, you will have a fully functional canvas-based visual tool that plots the butterfly curve on your MetaTrader 5 chart with smooth anti-aliased rendering, interactive dragging and resizing, and clean mathematical presentation — let's dive in!
The Butterfly Curve — Parametric Beauty in Motion
The butterfly curve is a parametric equation discovered by Temple H. Fay in 1989, producing a distinctive butterfly-shaped plot through a surprisingly compact mathematical formula. It is defined in polar form, where the radial distance from the origin is driven by a combination of exponential, trigonometric, and power terms, tracing a complex winged shape as the parameter sweeps through its range. The equation that governs it is:
r = e^cos(t) − 2cos(4t) − sin⁵(t/12)
Here, r is the radial distance, t is the parameter ranging from 0 to 12π, and the three terms interact to produce the characteristic wing lobes and fine inner details of the curve. To plot it on a two-dimensional canvas, we convert this polar form into Cartesian coordinates using:
x = sin(t) · r
y = cos(t) · r
This conversion maps each value of t to a precise point in two-dimensional space, and as t advances in small steps across its full range, the connected points trace out the full butterfly shape. The curve is particularly interesting because small changes in the step size or the range of t can dramatically alter the detail and completeness of the shape, making the rendering parameters as important as the equation itself.
In practice, the full 12π traversal is divided into four equal segments, each assigned a distinct color, allowing us to observe how the curve builds progressively — from the first wing strokes through to the fine inner loops — and giving the final render a visually clear segmented structure. To achieve smooth, sharp curves without jagged pixel edges, we render at a higher internal resolution and then downsample the result, a technique known as supersampling. This technique averages neighboring high-resolution pixels into each final pixel, resulting in a clean, anti-aliased output.
We will build a full canvas system with a draggable and resizable floating window, render the butterfly curve across its four colored segments using this supersampled pipeline, overlay a calibrated axis grid with tick labels, and present a legend panel identifying each segment, resulting in a complete, interactive mathematical visualization within MetaTrader 5. In brief, this is what we aim to accomplish.
Implementation in MQL5
Setting Up Includes, Enumerations, Inputs, and Global Variables
To kick off the implementation, we set up the foundational building blocks — the library includes, the resize enumeration, all input parameters, and the global variables that will drive the canvas system and butterfly rendering throughout the program.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Canvas Drawing PART 1 - Butterfly Curve.mq5 | //| Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria. | //| https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Includes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Canvas\Canvas.mqh> // Include canvas drawing library //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Enumerations | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ResizeDirectionEnum { RESIZE_NONE, // None RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE, // Bottom Edge RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE, // Right Edge RESIZE_CORNER // Corner }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Inputs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ input group "=== CANVAS DISPLAY SETTINGS ===" input int initialCanvasXPosition = 20; // Initial Canvas X Position input int initialCanvasYPosition = 30; // Initial Canvas Y Position input int initialCanvasWidth = 600; // Initial Canvas Width input int initialCanvasHeight = 400; // Initial Canvas Height input int plotAreaPadding = 10; // Plot Area Internal Padding (px) input group "=== THEME COLOR (SINGLE CONTROL!) ===" input color masterThemeColor = clrDodgerBlue; // Master Theme Color input bool showBorderFrame = true; // Show Border Frame input group "=== CURVE SETTINGS ===" input color blueCurveColor = clrBlue; // Blue Curve Color input color redCurveColor = clrRed; // Red Curve Color input color orangeCurveColor = clrOrange; // Orange Curve Color input color greenCurveColor = clrGreen; // Green Curve Color input group "=== BACKGROUND SETTINGS ===" input bool enableBackgroundFill = true; // Enable Background Fill input color backgroundTopColor = clrWhite; // Background Top Color input double backgroundOpacityLevel = 0.95; // Background Opacity (0-1) input group "=== TEXT AND LABELS ===" input int titleFontSize = 14; // Title Font Size input color titleTextColor = clrBlack; // Title Text Color input int labelFontSize = 11; // Label Font Size input color labelTextColor = clrBlack; // Label Text Color input int axisLabelFontSize = 12; // Axis Labels Font Size input group "=== LEGEND PANEL SETTINGS ===" input int legendXPosition = 70; // Legend X Position input int legendYOffset = 10; // Legend Y Offset (from header) input int legendWidth = 90; // Legend Width input int legendHeight = 75; // Legend Height input int legendFontSize = 13; // Legend Font Size input group "=== GRID SETTINGS ===" input color gridLineColor = clrLightGray; // Grid Line Color input color zeroLineColor = clrDarkGray; // Zero Line Color input group "=== INTERACTION SETTINGS ===" input bool enableCanvasDragging = true; // Enable Canvas Dragging input bool enableCanvasResizing = true; // Enable Canvas Resizing input int resizeGripSize = 8; // Resize Grip Size (pixels) input group "=== RENDERING SETTINGS ===" input int supersamplingFactor = 4; // Supersampling Factor (1=off, 4=4x) //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global Variables - Canvas Objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CCanvas mainCanvas; // Main background canvas object CCanvas curveCanvas; // Curve drawing canvas object CCanvas legendCanvas; // Legend panel canvas object CCanvas plotHighResolutionCanvas; // High-resolution offscreen plot canvas string mainCanvasName = "ButterflyMainCanvas"; // Name of the main canvas bitmap label string curveCanvasName = "ButterflyCurveCanvas"; // Name of the curve canvas bitmap label string legendCanvasName = "ButterflyLegendCanvas"; // Name of the legend canvas bitmap label int currentCanvasXPosition = initialCanvasXPosition; // Current canvas X position on chart int currentCanvasYPosition = initialCanvasYPosition; // Current canvas Y position on chart int currentCanvasWidthPixels = initialCanvasWidth; // Current canvas width in pixels int currentCanvasHeightPixels = initialCanvasHeight; // Current canvas height in pixels //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global Variables - Interaction | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool isDraggingCanvas = false; // Flag indicating canvas is being dragged bool isResizingCanvas = false; // Flag indicating canvas is being resized int dragStartXPosition = 0, dragStartYPosition = 0; // Mouse position when drag began int canvasStartXPosition = 0, canvasStartYPosition = 0; // Canvas position when drag began int resizeStartXPosition = 0, resizeStartYPosition = 0; // Mouse position when resize began int resizeInitialWidth = 0, resizeInitialHeight = 0; // Canvas dimensions when resize began ResizeDirectionEnum activeResizeMode = RESIZE_NONE; // Currently active resize direction ResizeDirectionEnum hoverResizeMode = RESIZE_NONE; // Resize direction under mouse hover bool isHoveringCanvas = false; // Flag for mouse hovering over the canvas bool isHoveringHeader = false; // Flag for mouse hovering over the header bar bool isHoveringResizeZone = false; // Flag for mouse hovering over a resize grip int lastMouseXPosition = 0; // Last recorded mouse X coordinate int lastMouseYPosition = 0; // Last recorded mouse Y coordinate int previousMouseButtonState = 0; // Previous mouse button pressed state const int MIN_CANVAS_WIDTH = 300; // Minimum allowed canvas width in pixels const int MIN_CANVAS_HEIGHT = 200; // Minimum allowed canvas height in pixels const int HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT = 35; // Height of the draggable header bar in pixels //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Butterfly Drawing Constants | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ const double butterflyMinX = -3.0; // Minimum X value of the butterfly curve domain const double butterflyMaxX = 3.0; // Maximum X value of the butterfly curve domain const double butterflyMinY = -2.0; // Minimum Y value of the butterfly curve range const double butterflyMaxY = 3.5; // Maximum Y value of the butterfly curve range const double butterflyTStart = 0.0; // Parametric T start value const double butterflyTEnd = 12.0 * M_PI; // Parametric T end value (12π full traversal) const double butterflyTStep = 0.01; // Parametric T increment per step
We begin by including the "Canvas.mqh" library, which provides the CCanvas class and all the pixel-level drawing functions we will rely on throughout the program. Following that, we define the "ResizeDirectionEnum" enumeration to represent the four possible resize states of the canvas window — none, bottom edge, right edge, and corner — giving us a clean way to track and respond to the user's resize interactions.
Next, we declare the input groups covering canvas position and dimensions, the master theme color with its border toggle, the four individual curve segment colors, background fill options, text and label font sizes, legend panel geometry, grid colors, interaction toggles for dragging and resizing, and the supersampling factor for curve rendering quality.
On the global variables side, we declare four "CCanvas" objects — the main background canvas, the curve canvas, the legend panel canvas, and an offscreen high-resolution canvas used during supersampled rendering. Their corresponding name strings are stored for object management. We then track the current canvas position and pixel dimensions, followed by the interaction state variables covering drag and resize flags, start positions, initial dimensions, active and hover resize modes, hover state flags for the canvas, header, and resize zone, and the last mouse coordinates with the previous button state. Constants set the minimum canvas dimensions and the fixed header bar height. Finally, the butterfly drawing constants define the Cartesian domain boundaries, the parametric range from 0 to 12π, and the step increment that controls how finely the curve is traced. Next, we will work on color utility and rendering helper functions to keep our code modular.
Color Utilities and Rendering Helpers
Before diving into the curve drawing logic, we define a set of helper functions that handle color manipulation, tick computation, tick label formatting, and supersampled downsampling — all of which are called repeatedly throughout the rendering pipeline.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Lighten color by blending toward white | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color LightenColor(color baseColor, double factor) { //--- Extract red channel from base color uchar red = (uchar)((baseColor >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Extract green channel from base color uchar green = (uchar)((baseColor >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Extract blue channel from base color uchar blue = (uchar)( baseColor & 0xFF); //--- Blend red channel toward 255 by factor red = (uchar)MathMin(255, red + (255 - red) * factor); //--- Blend green channel toward 255 by factor green = (uchar)MathMin(255, green + (255 - green) * factor); //--- Blend blue channel toward 255 by factor blue = (uchar)MathMin(255, blue + (255 - blue) * factor); //--- Recompose and return the lightened color return (red << 16) | (green << 8) | blue; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Darken color by scaling channels toward black | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color DarkenColor(color baseColor, double factor) { //--- Extract red channel from base color uchar red = (uchar)((baseColor >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Extract green channel from base color uchar green = (uchar)((baseColor >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Extract blue channel from base color uchar blue = (uchar)( baseColor & 0xFF); //--- Scale red channel down by factor red = (uchar)(red * (1.0 - factor)); //--- Scale green channel down by factor green = (uchar)(green * (1.0 - factor)); //--- Scale blue channel down by factor blue = (uchar)(blue * (1.0 - factor)); //--- Recompose and return the darkened color return (red << 16) | (green << 8) | blue; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Interpolate linearly between two colors by a blend factor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ color InterpolateColors(color startColor, color endColor, double factor) { //--- Extract red channel of start color uchar startRed = (uchar)((startColor >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Extract green channel of start color uchar startGreen = (uchar)((startColor >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Extract blue channel of start color uchar startBlue = (uchar)( startColor & 0xFF); //--- Extract red channel of end color uchar endRed = (uchar)((endColor >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Extract green channel of end color uchar endGreen = (uchar)((endColor >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Extract blue channel of end color uchar endBlue = (uchar)( endColor & 0xFF); //--- Interpolate red channel between start and end uchar interpolatedRed = (uchar)(startRed + factor * (endRed - startRed)); //--- Interpolate green channel between start and end uchar interpolatedGreen = (uchar)(startGreen + factor * (endGreen - startGreen)); //--- Interpolate blue channel between start and end uchar interpolatedBlue = (uchar)(startBlue + factor * (endBlue - startBlue)); //--- Recompose and return the interpolated color return (interpolatedRed << 16) | (interpolatedGreen << 8) | interpolatedBlue; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Calculate optimal axis tick positions for a given pixel range | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CalculateOptimalTicks(double minValue, double maxValue, int pixelRange, double &tickValues[]) { //--- Compute the total value span double range = maxValue - minValue; //--- Guard against degenerate range or zero pixel span if(range == 0 || pixelRange <= 0) { //--- Resize output array to one element ArrayResize(tickValues, 1); //--- Set single tick at the minimum value tickValues[0] = minValue; //--- Return one tick return 1; } //--- Estimate a target tick count based on pixel density int targetTickCount = (int)(pixelRange / 50.0); //--- Enforce minimum of 3 ticks if(targetTickCount < 3) targetTickCount = 3; //--- Enforce maximum of 20 ticks if(targetTickCount > 20) targetTickCount = 20; //--- Compute a rough unrounded step size double roughStep = range / (double)(targetTickCount - 1); //--- Determine the order of magnitude of the rough step double magnitude = MathPow(10.0, MathFloor(MathLog10(roughStep))); //--- Normalize rough step to a 1-10 range double normalized = roughStep / magnitude; //--- Select the nearest "nice" normalized step value double niceNormalized; if (normalized <= 1.0) niceNormalized = 1.0; // Snap to 1.0 else if(normalized <= 1.5) niceNormalized = 1.0; // Snap to 1.0 else if(normalized <= 2.0) niceNormalized = 2.0; // Snap to 2.0 else if(normalized <= 2.5) niceNormalized = 2.0; // Snap to 2.0 else if(normalized <= 3.0) niceNormalized = 2.5; // Snap to 2.5 else if(normalized <= 4.0) niceNormalized = 4.0; // Snap to 4.0 else if(normalized <= 5.0) niceNormalized = 5.0; // Snap to 5.0 else if(normalized <= 7.5) niceNormalized = 5.0; // Snap to 5.0 else niceNormalized = 10.0; // Snap to 10.0 //--- Compute the final nice step size double step = niceNormalized * magnitude; //--- Snap minimum tick to the nearest step below minValue double tickMin = MathFloor(minValue / step) * step; //--- Snap maximum tick to the nearest step above maxValue double tickMax = MathCeil(maxValue / step) * step; //--- Compute the resulting tick count int numTicks = (int)MathRound((tickMax - tickMin) / step) + 1; //--- Reduce tick density if too many ticks would be generated if(numTicks > 25) { //--- Double the step to thin out ticks step *= 2.0; //--- Recalculate aligned minimum tick tickMin = MathFloor(minValue / step) * step; //--- Recalculate aligned maximum tick tickMax = MathCeil(maxValue / step) * step; //--- Recompute tick count after adjustment numTicks = (int)MathRound((tickMax - tickMin) / step) + 1; } //--- Increase tick density if too few ticks would be generated if(numTicks < 3) { //--- Halve the step to add more ticks step /= 2.0; //--- Recalculate aligned minimum tick tickMin = MathFloor(minValue / step) * step; //--- Recalculate aligned maximum tick tickMax = MathCeil(maxValue / step) * step; //--- Recompute tick count after adjustment numTicks = (int)MathRound((tickMax - tickMin) / step) + 1; } //--- Allocate the output tick array ArrayResize(tickValues, numTicks); //--- Populate tick values at evenly spaced intervals for(int i = 0; i < numTicks; i++) { tickValues[i] = tickMin + i * step; } //--- Return the total number of computed ticks return numTicks; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Format a tick value as a string based on its numeric range | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string FormatTickLabel(double value, double range) { //--- Use 0 decimal places for large ranges if(range > 100) return DoubleToString(value, 0); //--- Use 1 decimal place for medium-large ranges else if(range > 10) return DoubleToString(value, 1); //--- Use 2 decimal places for medium ranges else if(range > 1) return DoubleToString(value, 2); //--- Use 3 decimal places for small ranges else if(range > 0.1) return DoubleToString(value, 3); //--- Use 4 decimal places for very small ranges else return DoubleToString(value, 4); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Downsample high-resolution canvas into a target canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DownsampleCanvas(CCanvas &targetCanvas, CCanvas &highResolutionCanvas) { //--- Get the pixel width of the target canvas int targetWidth = targetCanvas.Width(); //--- Get the pixel height of the target canvas int targetHeight = targetCanvas.Height(); //--- Iterate over every row of the target canvas for(int pixelY = 0; pixelY < targetHeight; pixelY++) { //--- Iterate over every column of the target canvas for(int pixelX = 0; pixelX < targetWidth; pixelX++) { //--- Compute the corresponding source X in high-res space double sourceX = pixelX * supersamplingFactor; //--- Compute the corresponding source Y in high-res space double sourceY = pixelY * supersamplingFactor; //--- Initialize accumulator channels for averaging double sumAlpha = 0, sumRed = 0, sumGreen = 0, sumBlue = 0; //--- Initialize total weight accumulator double weightSum = 0; //--- Loop over each supersampled row contributing to this pixel for(int deltaY = 0; deltaY < supersamplingFactor; deltaY++) { //--- Loop over each supersampled column contributing to this pixel for(int deltaX = 0; deltaX < supersamplingFactor; deltaX++) { //--- Compute exact source pixel X coordinate int sourcePixelX = (int)(sourceX + deltaX); //--- Compute exact source pixel Y coordinate int sourcePixelY = (int)(sourceY + deltaY); //--- Verify the source pixel lies within the high-res canvas bounds if(sourcePixelX >= 0 && sourcePixelX < highResolutionCanvas.Width() && sourcePixelY >= 0 && sourcePixelY < highResolutionCanvas.Height()) { //--- Read the ARGB value from the high-res canvas uint pixelValue = highResolutionCanvas.PixelGet(sourcePixelX, sourcePixelY); //--- Unpack the alpha channel uchar alpha = (uchar)((pixelValue >> 24) & 0xFF); //--- Unpack the red channel uchar red = (uchar)((pixelValue >> 16) & 0xFF); //--- Unpack the green channel uchar green = (uchar)((pixelValue >> 8) & 0xFF); //--- Unpack the blue channel uchar blue = (uchar)( pixelValue & 0xFF); //--- Assign uniform weight to this sample double weight = 1.0; //--- Accumulate weighted alpha sumAlpha += alpha * weight; //--- Accumulate weighted red sumRed += red * weight; //--- Accumulate weighted green sumGreen += green * weight; //--- Accumulate weighted blue sumBlue += blue * weight; //--- Accumulate total weight weightSum += weight; } } } //--- Only write the pixel if at least one sample contributed if(weightSum > 0) { //--- Compute averaged alpha channel uchar finalAlpha = (uchar)(sumAlpha / weightSum); //--- Compute averaged red channel uchar finalRed = (uchar)(sumRed / weightSum); //--- Compute averaged green channel uchar finalGreen = (uchar)(sumGreen / weightSum); //--- Compute averaged blue channel uchar finalBlue = (uchar)(sumBlue / weightSum); //--- Recompose all channels into a single ARGB value uint finalColor = ((uint)finalAlpha << 24) | ((uint)finalRed << 16) | ((uint)finalGreen << 8) | (uint)finalBlue; //--- Write the averaged pixel to the target canvas targetCanvas.PixelSet(pixelX, pixelY, finalColor); } } } }
First, we define the "LightenColor" function to blend a given color toward white by a factor, extracting each red, green, and blue channel via bitwise shifts, pushing each channel toward 255 using MathMin, and recomposing the result. Similarly, "DarkenColor" scales each channel down toward black by multiplying with the inverse of the factor, giving us a darker shade of any input color. These two are used throughout the rendering pipeline for header hover states, border feedback, and legend backgrounds. To smoothly transition between two colors, the "InterpolateColors" function extracts both start and end channels and linearly blends each one by the given factor before recomposing — this drives the gradient background that fills the canvas below the header.
For axis tick generation, the "CalculateOptimalTicks" function takes a value range and a pixel span, estimates a target tick count based on a density of one tick per 50 pixels, clamps it between 3 and 20, then computes a rough step size from the range. It determines the order of magnitude of that step using MathFloor and MathLog10, normalizes it into a 1–10 range, and snaps it to the nearest clean value from a predefined set: 1.0, 2.0, 2.5, 4.0, 5.0, or 10.0 — to ensure human-readable axis labels. The aligned minimum and maximum ticks are computed with "MathFloor" and MathCeil, and if the resulting count falls outside acceptable bounds, it doubles or halves the step accordingly before populating and returning the final tick array. The companion "FormatTickLabel" function then converts each tick value to a string with an appropriate number of decimal places based on the range magnitude using the DoubleToString function.
The most technically significant helper here is "DownsampleCanvas", which implements the supersampling averaging step. For every pixel in the target canvas, it maps back to a corresponding block of pixels in the high-resolution canvas — sized by the supersampling factor — reads each sample with the PixelGet method, unpacks all four channels (alpha, red, green, blue) via bitwise operations, and accumulates them with uniform weight. Once all samples in the block are summed, each channel is averaged by dividing by the total weight, the channels are recomposed into a single "ARGB" value, and written to the target with PixelSet. This process is what gives the butterfly curve its smooth, anti-aliased appearance at final display resolution. Next, we will define a function to help draw the curve.
Tracing the Butterfly Curve Across Four Colored Segments
With the helpers in place, we now define the core curve drawing function. This is where the butterfly equation is evaluated point by point, converted to canvas pixel coordinates, and painted across four distinct colored segments that together complete the full 12π traversal.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw all four colored butterfly curve segments onto a canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawButterflyCurves(CCanvas &canvas, int plotWidth, int plotHeight, double rangeX, double rangeY) { //--- Define the T boundary separating segment 1 from segment 2 double segmentEnd1 = 3.0 * M_PI; //--- Define the T boundary separating segment 2 from segment 3 double segmentEnd2 = 6.0 * M_PI; //--- Define the T boundary separating segment 3 from segment 4 double segmentEnd3 = 9.0 * M_PI; //--- Define the T end of the final segment double segmentEnd4 = butterflyTEnd; //--- Convert blue curve color to ARGB format uint argbBlue = ColorToARGB(blueCurveColor, 255); //--- Convert red curve color to ARGB format uint argbRed = ColorToARGB(redCurveColor, 255); //--- Convert orange curve color to ARGB format uint argbOrange = ColorToARGB(orangeCurveColor, 255); //--- Convert green curve color to ARGB format uint argbGreen = ColorToARGB(greenCurveColor, 255); //--- Initialize previous pixel X for blue segment connectivity double previousCurveXPixel = -1; //--- Initialize previous pixel Y for blue segment connectivity double previousCurveYPixel = -1; //--- Traverse the first parametric segment (blue) for(double t = butterflyTStart; t <= segmentEnd1; t += butterflyTStep) { //--- Evaluate the butterfly radial term at parameter T double term = MathExp(MathCos(t)) - 2 * MathCos(4 * t) - MathPow(MathSin(t / 12), 5); //--- Compute X coordinate of the butterfly curve double x = MathSin(t) * term; //--- Compute Y coordinate of the butterfly curve double y = MathCos(t) * term; //--- Proceed only if both coordinates are finite numbers if(MathIsValidNumber(x) && MathIsValidNumber(y)) { //--- Map X coordinate to canvas pixel space double currentCurveXPixel = (x - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; //--- Map Y coordinate to canvas pixel space (inverted Y axis) double currentCurveYPixel = (butterflyMaxY - y) / rangeY * plotHeight; //--- Round current X to nearest integer pixel int intX = (int)MathRound(currentCurveXPixel); //--- Round current Y to nearest integer pixel int intY = (int)MathRound(currentCurveYPixel); //--- Draw line from previous point if a valid previous point exists if(previousCurveXPixel >= 0 && previousCurveYPixel >= 0) { //--- Draw anti-aliased line segment on primary pixel row canvas.LineAA((int)MathRound(previousCurveXPixel), (int)MathRound(previousCurveYPixel), intX, intY, argbBlue); //--- Draw anti-aliased line segment on offset pixel row for thickness canvas.LineAA((int)MathRound(previousCurveXPixel) + 1, (int)MathRound(previousCurveYPixel), intX + 1, intY, argbBlue); } //--- Store current X as previous for the next iteration previousCurveXPixel = currentCurveXPixel; //--- Store current Y as previous for the next iteration previousCurveYPixel = currentCurveYPixel; } else { //--- Reset previous X to signal a break in the curve previousCurveXPixel = -1; //--- Reset previous Y to signal a break in the curve previousCurveYPixel = -1; } } //--- Reset previous pixel X for red segment connectivity previousCurveXPixel = -1; //--- Reset previous pixel Y for red segment connectivity previousCurveYPixel = -1; //--- Traverse the second parametric segment (red) for(double t = segmentEnd1; t <= segmentEnd2; t += butterflyTStep) { //--- Evaluate the butterfly radial term at parameter T double term = MathExp(MathCos(t)) - 2 * MathCos(4 * t) - MathPow(MathSin(t / 12), 5); //--- Compute X coordinate of the butterfly curve double x = MathSin(t) * term; //--- Compute Y coordinate of the butterfly curve double y = MathCos(t) * term; //--- Proceed only if both coordinates are finite numbers if(MathIsValidNumber(x) && MathIsValidNumber(y)) { //--- Map X coordinate to canvas pixel space double currentCurveXPixel = (x - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; //--- Map Y coordinate to canvas pixel space (inverted Y axis) double currentCurveYPixel = (butterflyMaxY - y) / rangeY * plotHeight; //--- Round current X to nearest integer pixel int intX = (int)MathRound(currentCurveXPixel); //--- Round current Y to nearest integer pixel int intY = (int)MathRound(currentCurveYPixel); //--- Draw line from previous point if a valid previous point exists if(previousCurveXPixel >= 0 && previousCurveYPixel >= 0) { //--- Draw anti-aliased line segment on primary pixel row canvas.LineAA((int)MathRound(previousCurveXPixel), (int)MathRound(previousCurveYPixel), intX, intY, argbRed); //--- Draw anti-aliased line segment on offset pixel row for thickness canvas.LineAA((int)MathRound(previousCurveXPixel) + 1, (int)MathRound(previousCurveYPixel), intX + 1, intY, argbRed); } //--- Store current X as previous for the next iteration previousCurveXPixel = currentCurveXPixel; //--- Store current Y as previous for the next iteration previousCurveYPixel = currentCurveYPixel; } else { //--- Reset previous X to signal a break in the curve previousCurveXPixel = -1; //--- Reset previous Y to signal a break in the curve previousCurveYPixel = -1; } } //--- Reset previous pixel X for orange segment connectivity previousCurveXPixel = -1; //--- Reset previous pixel Y for orange segment connectivity previousCurveYPixel = -1; //--- Traverse the third parametric segment (orange) for(double t = segmentEnd2; t <= segmentEnd3; t += butterflyTStep) { //--- Evaluate the butterfly radial term at parameter T double term = MathExp(MathCos(t)) - 2 * MathCos(4 * t) - MathPow(MathSin(t / 12), 5); //--- Compute X coordinate of the butterfly curve double x = MathSin(t) * term; //--- Compute Y coordinate of the butterfly curve double y = MathCos(t) * term; //--- Proceed only if both coordinates are finite numbers if(MathIsValidNumber(x) && MathIsValidNumber(y)) { //--- Map X coordinate to canvas pixel space double currentCurveXPixel = (x - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; //--- Map Y coordinate to canvas pixel space (inverted Y axis) double currentCurveYPixel = (butterflyMaxY - y) / rangeY * plotHeight; //--- Round current X to nearest integer pixel int intX = (int)MathRound(currentCurveXPixel); //--- Round current Y to nearest integer pixel int intY = (int)MathRound(currentCurveYPixel); //--- Draw line from previous point if a valid previous point exists if(previousCurveXPixel >= 0 && previousCurveYPixel >= 0) { //--- Draw anti-aliased line segment on primary pixel row canvas.LineAA((int)MathRound(previousCurveXPixel), (int)MathRound(previousCurveYPixel), intX, intY, argbOrange); //--- Draw anti-aliased line segment on offset pixel row for thickness canvas.LineAA((int)MathRound(previousCurveXPixel) + 1, (int)MathRound(previousCurveYPixel), intX + 1, intY, argbOrange); } //--- Store current X as previous for the next iteration previousCurveXPixel = currentCurveXPixel; //--- Store current Y as previous for the next iteration previousCurveYPixel = currentCurveYPixel; } else { //--- Reset previous X to signal a break in the curve previousCurveXPixel = -1; //--- Reset previous Y to signal a break in the curve previousCurveYPixel = -1; } } //--- Reset previous pixel X for green segment connectivity previousCurveXPixel = -1; //--- Reset previous pixel Y for green segment connectivity previousCurveYPixel = -1; //--- Traverse the fourth parametric segment (green) for(double t = segmentEnd3; t <= segmentEnd4; t += butterflyTStep) { //--- Evaluate the butterfly radial term at parameter T double term = MathExp(MathCos(t)) - 2 * MathCos(4 * t) - MathPow(MathSin(t / 12), 5); //--- Compute X coordinate of the butterfly curve double x = MathSin(t) * term; //--- Compute Y coordinate of the butterfly curve double y = MathCos(t) * term; //--- Proceed only if both coordinates are finite numbers if(MathIsValidNumber(x) && MathIsValidNumber(y)) { //--- Map X coordinate to canvas pixel space double currentCurveXPixel = (x - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth; //--- Map Y coordinate to canvas pixel space (inverted Y axis) double currentCurveYPixel = (butterflyMaxY - y) / rangeY * plotHeight; //--- Round current X to nearest integer pixel int intX = (int)MathRound(currentCurveXPixel); //--- Round current Y to nearest integer pixel int intY = (int)MathRound(currentCurveYPixel); //--- Draw line from previous point if a valid previous point exists if(previousCurveXPixel >= 0 && previousCurveYPixel >= 0) { //--- Draw anti-aliased line segment on primary pixel row canvas.LineAA((int)MathRound(previousCurveXPixel), (int)MathRound(previousCurveYPixel), intX, intY, argbGreen); //--- Draw anti-aliased line segment on offset pixel row for thickness canvas.LineAA((int)MathRound(previousCurveXPixel) + 1, (int)MathRound(previousCurveYPixel), intX + 1, intY, argbGreen); } //--- Store current X as previous for the next iteration previousCurveXPixel = currentCurveXPixel; //--- Store current Y as previous for the next iteration previousCurveYPixel = currentCurveYPixel; } else { //--- Reset previous X to signal a break in the curve previousCurveXPixel = -1; //--- Reset previous Y to signal a break in the curve previousCurveYPixel = -1; } } }
The "DrawButterflyCurves" function takes a canvas reference, the plot dimensions, and the axis ranges as parameters. We open by dividing the full parametric range into four equal boundaries — each spanning 3π — and converting all four curve colors to their "ARGB" equivalents using ColorToARGB, making them ready for pixel-level drawing operations.
Each of the four segments follows the same pattern. We initialize a pair of previous pixel coordinates to -1 to signal that no prior point exists yet, then step through the parameter t from the segment's start to its end boundary in increments of the step constant. At each step, we evaluate the butterfly radial term using MathExp, "MathCos", "MathPow", and MathSin, then compute the Cartesian coordinates as x = sin(t) · r and y = cos(t) · r. Before proceeding, MathIsValidNumber guards against any non-finite results that could arise near degenerate parameter values — if either coordinate is invalid, the previous pixel references are reset to -1 to break the line and prevent corrupt draw calls.
For valid points, the coordinates are mapped from mathematical space into canvas pixel space by subtracting the domain minimum, dividing by the range, and scaling by the plot dimensions. The Y axis is intentionally inverted — since canvas pixel rows increase downward while mathematical Y increases upward — by subtracting y from the maximum Y boundary before scaling. Each coordinate is rounded to the nearest integer pixel with MathRound, and if a valid previous point exists, two anti-aliased line segments are drawn using LineAA — one on the primary pixel row and one offset by a single pixel horizontally — to give the curve a slightly thicker, more visible stroke. The current pixel position is then stored as the previous for the next iteration, maintaining connectivity across the full segment. This same process repeats for all four segments with their respective colors, building the complete butterfly shape progressively from blue through red, orange, and finally green. Next, we orchestrate the full plot.
Building the Grid and Orchestrating the Full Plot
With the curve drawing logic ready, we now define the grid rendering function and the main plot orchestration function that ties all visual layers together — axes, grid lines, tick marks, labels, and the supersampled butterfly curve.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw grid lines for both axes onto the main canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawGrid(int plotAreaLeft, int plotAreaTop, int plotAreaRight, int plotAreaBottom, int drawAreaLeft, int drawAreaTop, int plotWidth, int plotHeight, double rangeX, double rangeY) { //--- Compute the bottom edge of the inner draw area int drawAreaBottom = plotAreaBottom - plotAreaPadding; //--- Convert grid line color to ARGB uint argbGrid = ColorToARGB(gridLineColor, 255); //--- Convert zero line color to ARGB uint argbZero = ColorToARGB(zeroLineColor, 255); //--- Declare array to hold X tick positions double xTickValues[]; //--- Compute optimal X axis tick positions int numXTicks = CalculateOptimalTicks(butterflyMinX, butterflyMaxX, plotWidth, xTickValues); //--- Loop through each X tick and draw a vertical grid line for(int i = 0; i < numXTicks; i++) { //--- Retrieve the X tick value double xValue = xTickValues[i]; //--- Skip ticks that fall outside the butterfly domain if(xValue < butterflyMinX || xValue > butterflyMaxX) continue; //--- Map X value to pixel column position int xPosition = drawAreaLeft + (int)((xValue - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth); //--- Use zero line color for the origin, grid color for all others uint lineColor = (MathAbs(xValue) < 1e-10) ? argbZero : argbGrid; //--- Draw vertical grid line from top to bottom of plot area mainCanvas.LineVertical(xPosition, plotAreaTop, plotAreaBottom, lineColor); } //--- Declare array to hold Y tick positions double yTickValues[]; //--- Compute optimal Y axis tick positions int numYTicks = CalculateOptimalTicks(butterflyMinY, butterflyMaxY, plotHeight, yTickValues); //--- Loop through each Y tick and draw a horizontal grid line for(int i = 0; i < numYTicks; i++) { //--- Retrieve the Y tick value double yValue = yTickValues[i]; //--- Skip ticks that fall outside the butterfly range if(yValue < butterflyMinY || yValue > butterflyMaxY) continue; //--- Map Y value to pixel row position (inverted Y axis) int yPosition = drawAreaBottom - (int)((yValue - butterflyMinY) / rangeY * plotHeight); //--- Use zero line color for the origin, grid color for all others uint lineColor = (MathAbs(yValue) < 1e-10) ? argbZero : argbGrid; //--- Draw horizontal grid line spanning the full plot width mainCanvas.LineHorizontal(plotAreaLeft, plotAreaRight, yPosition, lineColor); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw axes, ticks, labels, and butterfly curves onto main canvas | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawButterflyPlot() { //--- Set the left boundary of the plot area int plotAreaLeft = 60; //--- Set the right boundary of the plot area int plotAreaRight = currentCanvasWidthPixels - 40; //--- Set the top boundary of the plot area (below header) int plotAreaTop = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + 10; //--- Set the bottom boundary of the plot area int plotAreaBottom = currentCanvasHeightPixels - 50; //--- Apply internal padding to get the inner draw left edge int drawAreaLeft = plotAreaLeft + plotAreaPadding; //--- Apply internal padding to get the inner draw right edge int drawAreaRight = plotAreaRight - plotAreaPadding; //--- Apply internal padding to get the inner draw top edge int drawAreaTop = plotAreaTop + plotAreaPadding; //--- Apply internal padding to get the inner draw bottom edge int drawAreaBottom = plotAreaBottom - plotAreaPadding; //--- Compute the drawable plot width in pixels int plotWidth = drawAreaRight - drawAreaLeft; //--- Compute the drawable plot height in pixels int plotHeight = drawAreaBottom - drawAreaTop; //--- Abort if the drawable area is degenerate if(plotWidth <= 0 || plotHeight <= 0) return; //--- Compute the full X domain span double rangeX = butterflyMaxX - butterflyMinX; //--- Compute the full Y domain span double rangeY = butterflyMaxY - butterflyMinY; //--- Prevent division by zero on X axis if(rangeX == 0) rangeX = 1; //--- Prevent division by zero on Y axis if(rangeY == 0) rangeY = 1; //--- Set axis line color to black ARGB uint argbAxisColor = ColorToARGB(clrBlack, 255); //--- Draw Y axis as two adjacent vertical lines for visible thickness for(int thickness = 0; thickness < 2; thickness++) { mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft - thickness, plotAreaTop, plotAreaLeft - thickness, plotAreaBottom, argbAxisColor); } //--- Draw X axis as two adjacent horizontal lines for visible thickness for(int thickness = 0; thickness < 2; thickness++) { mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft, plotAreaBottom + thickness, plotAreaRight, plotAreaBottom + thickness, argbAxisColor); } //--- Render background grid lines before drawing curve data DrawGrid(plotAreaLeft, plotAreaTop, plotAreaRight, plotAreaBottom, drawAreaLeft, drawAreaTop, plotWidth, plotHeight, rangeX, rangeY); //--- Set the axis tick label font mainCanvas.FontSet("Arial", axisLabelFontSize); //--- Set tick label ARGB color to black uint argbTickLabel = ColorToARGB(clrBlack, 255); //--- Declare array for Y axis tick values double yTickValues[]; //--- Compute optimal Y axis ticks int numYTicks = CalculateOptimalTicks(butterflyMinY, butterflyMaxY, plotHeight, yTickValues); //--- Loop over Y ticks and render each tick mark and label for(int i = 0; i < numYTicks; i++) { //--- Get the current Y tick value double yValue = yTickValues[i]; //--- Skip ticks outside the visible Y range if(yValue < butterflyMinY || yValue > butterflyMaxY) continue; //--- Map Y value to pixel row (inverted axis) int yPosition = drawAreaBottom - (int)((yValue - butterflyMinY) / rangeY * plotHeight); //--- Draw tick mark extending left from the Y axis mainCanvas.Line(plotAreaLeft - 5, yPosition, plotAreaLeft, yPosition, argbAxisColor); //--- Format the Y tick label string string yLabel = FormatTickLabel(yValue, rangeY); //--- Render the Y tick label to the left of the tick mark mainCanvas.TextOut(plotAreaLeft - 8, yPosition - axisLabelFontSize / 2, yLabel, argbTickLabel, TA_RIGHT); } //--- Declare array for X axis tick values double xTickValues[]; //--- Compute optimal X axis ticks int numXTicks = CalculateOptimalTicks(butterflyMinX, butterflyMaxX, plotWidth, xTickValues); //--- Loop over X ticks and render each tick mark and label for(int i = 0; i < numXTicks; i++) { //--- Get the current X tick value double xValue = xTickValues[i]; //--- Skip ticks outside the visible X range if(xValue < butterflyMinX || xValue > butterflyMaxX) continue; //--- Map X value to pixel column int xPosition = drawAreaLeft + (int)((xValue - butterflyMinX) / rangeX * plotWidth); //--- Draw tick mark extending below the X axis mainCanvas.Line(xPosition, plotAreaBottom, xPosition, plotAreaBottom + 5, argbAxisColor); //--- Format the X tick label string string xLabel = FormatTickLabel(xValue, rangeX); //--- Render the X tick label centered below the tick mark mainCanvas.TextOut(xPosition, plotAreaBottom + 7, xLabel, argbTickLabel, TA_CENTER); } //--- Set the axis name label font to bold mainCanvas.FontSet("Arial Bold", labelFontSize); //--- Set axis label ARGB color to black uint argbAxisLabel = ColorToARGB(clrBlack, 255); //--- Define the horizontal axis label text string xAxisLabel = "X - Axis"; //--- Draw the X axis label centered at the bottom of the canvas mainCanvas.TextOut(currentCanvasWidthPixels / 2, currentCanvasHeightPixels - 20, xAxisLabel, argbAxisLabel, TA_CENTER); //--- Define the vertical axis label text string yAxisLabel = "Y - Axis"; //--- Rotate font 90 degrees for vertical rendering mainCanvas.FontAngleSet(900); //--- Draw the Y axis label rotated along the left side mainCanvas.TextOut(12, currentCanvasHeightPixels / 2, yAxisLabel, argbAxisLabel, TA_CENTER); //--- Reset font angle back to horizontal mainCanvas.FontAngleSet(0); //--- Compute the high-resolution canvas width using supersampling factor int highResolutionWidth = plotWidth * supersamplingFactor; //--- Compute the high-resolution canvas height using supersampling factor int highResolutionHeight = plotHeight * supersamplingFactor; //--- Create an offscreen high-resolution canvas for smooth curve rendering if(!plotHighResolutionCanvas.Create("plotHighRes", highResolutionWidth, highResolutionHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) return; //--- Clear the high-resolution canvas to transparent plotHighResolutionCanvas.Erase(0); //--- Draw the butterfly curves at high resolution DrawButterflyCurves(plotHighResolutionCanvas, highResolutionWidth, highResolutionHeight, rangeX, rangeY); //--- Downsample the high-res canvas into the curve canvas DownsampleCanvas(curveCanvas, plotHighResolutionCanvas); //--- Release the high-resolution canvas resources plotHighResolutionCanvas.Destroy(); }
The "DrawGrid" function receives the plot boundary coordinates, the inner draw area edges, the pixel dimensions, and both axis ranges. We convert the grid and zero line colors to "ARGB", then call "CalculateOptimalTicks" separately for both axes to get well-spaced tick positions. For each X tick, we map the value to a pixel column and draw a vertical line spanning the full plot height using LineVertical — using the zero line color when the tick value is at the origin (detected via a near-zero threshold), and the regular grid color otherwise. The same logic applies to Y ticks, where each value is mapped to a pixel row with the inverted axis formula and rendered as a horizontal line with the LineHorizontal method.
The "DrawButterflyPlot" function is where all the rendering pieces are assembled. We open by computing the plot area boundaries — fixed offsets from the canvas edges — then subtract the internal padding to get the inner drawable area, from which the effective plot width and height in pixels are derived. If either dimension collapses to zero or below, we return early to avoid degenerate rendering. The X and Y domain spans are computed from the butterfly constants, with a zero-guard on each to prevent division errors.
Both axes are drawn as double-width lines using Line — the Y axis as two adjacent vertical strokes and the X axis as two adjacent horizontal strokes — giving them a visually solid appearance against the gradient background. The grid is then laid in by calling "DrawGrid", after which tick marks and labels are rendered for both axes. For Y ticks, each mark extends left from the axis, and its label is right-aligned beside it using TextOut. For X ticks, each mark drops below the axis, and its label is centered beneath it. The axis name labels — "X - Axis" and "Y - Axis" — are drawn in bold, with the Y label rotated 90 degrees using FontAngleSet before drawing and reset to zero afterward.
Finally, the supersampled rendering pipeline is executed. We compute the high-resolution canvas dimensions by multiplying the plot pixel dimensions by the supersampling factor, create the offscreen canvas with Create, clear it to transparent, and pass it to "DrawButterflyCurves" to render the butterfly at full high-resolution detail. The result is then downsampled into the curve canvas via "DownsampleCanvas", and the high-resolution canvas is released with Destroy to free its memory. With that done, we will now handle mouse hit detection for the canvas resize and dragging.
Handling Mouse Hit Testing, Resizing, and Dragging
These four functions manage all interactive behavior of the canvas window — detecting where the mouse is, responding to resize gestures across the three grip zones, and repositioning all three canvas layers in sync during a drag operation.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check whether mouse cursor is positioned over the header bar | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsMouseOverHeaderBar(int mouseXPosition, int mouseYPosition) { //--- Return true if mouse falls within the header bar bounds return (mouseXPosition >= currentCanvasXPosition && mouseXPosition <= currentCanvasXPosition + currentCanvasWidthPixels && mouseYPosition >= currentCanvasYPosition && mouseYPosition <= currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check whether mouse cursor falls within any resize grip zone | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool IsMouseInResizeZone(int mouseXPosition, int mouseYPosition, ResizeDirectionEnum &resizeMode) { //--- Return immediately if resizing has been disabled by the user if(!enableCanvasResizing) return false; //--- Compute mouse X relative to canvas left edge int relativeX = mouseXPosition - currentCanvasXPosition; //--- Compute mouse Y relative to canvas top edge int relativeY = mouseYPosition - currentCanvasYPosition; //--- Check if mouse is near the right edge resize grip bool nearRightEdge = (relativeX >= currentCanvasWidthPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeX <= currentCanvasWidthPixels && relativeY >= HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT && relativeY <= currentCanvasHeightPixels); //--- Check if mouse is near the bottom edge resize grip bool nearBottomEdge = (relativeY >= currentCanvasHeightPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeY <= currentCanvasHeightPixels && relativeX >= 0 && relativeX <= currentCanvasWidthPixels); //--- Check if mouse is near the corner resize grip bool nearCorner = (relativeX >= currentCanvasWidthPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeX <= currentCanvasWidthPixels && relativeY >= currentCanvasHeightPixels - resizeGripSize && relativeY <= currentCanvasHeightPixels); //--- Prioritize corner detection, then edges if(nearCorner) { //--- Set resize direction to corner resizeMode = RESIZE_CORNER; return true; } else if(nearRightEdge) { //--- Set resize direction to right edge resizeMode = RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE; return true; } else if(nearBottomEdge) { //--- Set resize direction to bottom edge resizeMode = RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE; return true; } //--- No resize zone matched; reset mode resizeMode = RESIZE_NONE; return false; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle canvas resize based on current mouse delta from start | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void HandleCanvasResize(int mouseXPosition, int mouseYPosition) { //--- Compute horizontal mouse displacement from resize start int deltaX = mouseXPosition - resizeStartXPosition; //--- Compute vertical mouse displacement from resize start int deltaY = mouseYPosition - resizeStartYPosition; //--- Initialize new width to current canvas width int newWidth = currentCanvasWidthPixels; //--- Initialize new height to current canvas height int newHeight = currentCanvasHeightPixels; //--- Adjust width if dragging the right edge or corner if(activeResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER) { newWidth = MathMax(MIN_CANVAS_WIDTH, resizeInitialWidth + deltaX); } //--- Adjust height if dragging the bottom edge or corner if(activeResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER) { newHeight = MathMax(MIN_CANVAS_HEIGHT, resizeInitialHeight + deltaY); } //--- Query the current chart width in pixels int chartWidth = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); //--- Query the current chart height in pixels int chartHeight = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); //--- Clamp new width so the canvas does not extend beyond the chart newWidth = MathMin(newWidth, chartWidth - currentCanvasXPosition - 10); //--- Clamp new height so the canvas does not extend beyond the chart newHeight = MathMin(newHeight, chartHeight - currentCanvasYPosition - 10); //--- Only rebuild when dimensions have actually changed if(newWidth != currentCanvasWidthPixels || newHeight != currentCanvasHeightPixels) { //--- Update the stored canvas width currentCanvasWidthPixels = newWidth; //--- Update the stored canvas height currentCanvasHeightPixels = newHeight; //--- Resize the main canvas pixel buffer mainCanvas.Resize(currentCanvasWidthPixels, currentCanvasHeightPixels); //--- Update the object X size property ObjectSetInteger(0, mainCanvasName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, currentCanvasWidthPixels); //--- Update the object Y size property ObjectSetInteger(0, mainCanvasName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, currentCanvasHeightPixels); //--- Reposition the curve canvas X distance to match new layout ObjectSetInteger(0, curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, currentCanvasXPosition + 60 + plotAreaPadding); //--- Reposition the curve canvas Y distance to match new layout ObjectSetInteger(0, curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + 10 + plotAreaPadding); //--- Resize the curve canvas pixel buffer curveCanvas.Resize(currentCanvasWidthPixels - 100 - 2 * plotAreaPadding, currentCanvasHeightPixels - 70 - 2 * plotAreaPadding); //--- Update the curve canvas object X size ObjectSetInteger(0, curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, currentCanvasWidthPixels - 100 - 2 * plotAreaPadding); //--- Update the curve canvas object Y size ObjectSetInteger(0, curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, currentCanvasHeightPixels - 70 - 2 * plotAreaPadding); //--- Reposition the legend canvas X distance to match new layout ObjectSetInteger(0, legendCanvasName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, currentCanvasXPosition + legendXPosition); //--- Reposition the legend canvas Y distance to match new layout ObjectSetInteger(0, legendCanvasName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + legendYOffset); //--- Rebuild all visual layers after the dimension change RenderMainVisualization(); //--- Rebuild the legend panel RenderLegend(); //--- Trigger chart redraw to show changes ChartRedraw(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Handle canvas drag by updating canvas position on chart | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void HandleCanvasDrag(int mouseXPosition, int mouseYPosition) { //--- Compute horizontal displacement from drag start int deltaX = mouseXPosition - dragStartXPosition; //--- Compute vertical displacement from drag start int deltaY = mouseYPosition - dragStartYPosition; //--- Compute the new candidate canvas X position int newXPosition = canvasStartXPosition + deltaX; //--- Compute the new candidate canvas Y position int newYPosition = canvasStartYPosition + deltaY; //--- Query the current chart width for boundary clamping int chartWidth = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS); //--- Query the current chart height for boundary clamping int chartHeight = (int)ChartGetInteger(0, CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS); //--- Clamp X so the canvas stays within horizontal chart bounds newXPosition = MathMax(0, MathMin(chartWidth - currentCanvasWidthPixels, newXPosition)); //--- Clamp Y so the canvas stays within vertical chart bounds newYPosition = MathMax(0, MathMin(chartHeight - currentCanvasHeightPixels, newYPosition)); //--- Store the updated canvas X position currentCanvasXPosition = newXPosition; //--- Store the updated canvas Y position currentCanvasYPosition = newYPosition; //--- Move the main canvas bitmap label to the new position ObjectSetInteger(0, mainCanvasName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, currentCanvasXPosition); //--- Update the main canvas Y distance on the chart ObjectSetInteger(0, mainCanvasName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, currentCanvasYPosition); //--- Move the curve canvas to stay aligned with the main canvas ObjectSetInteger(0, curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, currentCanvasXPosition + 60 + plotAreaPadding); //--- Update the curve canvas Y distance to stay aligned ObjectSetInteger(0, curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + 10 + plotAreaPadding); //--- Move the legend canvas to stay aligned with the main canvas ObjectSetInteger(0, legendCanvasName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, currentCanvasXPosition + legendXPosition); //--- Update the legend canvas Y distance to stay aligned ObjectSetInteger(0, legendCanvasName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + legendYOffset); //--- Refresh chart to show the repositioned canvases ChartRedraw(); }
Here, the "IsMouseOverHeaderBar" function performs a simple boundary check — returning true if the mouse coordinates fall within the horizontal and vertical extent of the header bar, defined by the canvas position and the fixed header height constant. Similarly, "IsMouseInResizeZone" first checks whether resizing is enabled, then computes the mouse position relative to the canvas origin. It tests three zones — the right edge strip, the bottom edge strip, and the corner overlap — each bounded by the grip size constant inward from the canvas edges. Corner detection is prioritized over edge detection since the corner zone overlaps both edges, and the matched direction is written into the passed "resizeMode" reference before returning.
When a resize is in progress, "HandleCanvasResize" computes the horizontal and vertical mouse displacement from the recorded start position, then applies the delta to the initial dimensions depending on the active resize direction — width is adjusted for right edge and corner modes, height for bottom edge and corner. Both new dimensions are clamped from below using "MathMax" against the minimum size constants, and from above using MathMin against the chart boundaries retrieved via the ChartGetInteger function. If the dimensions have actually changed, we update the stored values, resize the main canvas buffer with Resize, and update its chart object size properties with ObjectSetInteger. The curve canvas is similarly resized and repositioned with offsets accounting for the axis margins and padding, and the legend canvas is repositioned to stay anchored relative to the new layout. Finally, "RenderMainVisualization" and "RenderLegend" are called to rebuild all visual layers at the new size, followed by ChartRedraw to push the changes to the screen.
The "HandleCanvasDrag" function computes positional deltas from the drag start coordinates, adds them to the canvas position recorded at drag start, and clamps the result within the chart boundaries using "MathMax" and "MathMin" against the chart pixel dimensions. All three canvas objects — main, curve, and legend — are then repositioned via "ObjectSetInteger" on their OBJPROP_XDISTANCE and "OBJPROP_YDISTANCE" properties, with the curve and legend canvases offset by their fixed layout margins relative to the main canvas origin, before a final redraw refreshes the chart. What now remains is bringing the elements together to form the rendered chart. We will do this in layers.
Rendering the Visual Layers — Background, Border, Header, Resize Grip, and Final Composition
These functions handle the complete visual appearance of the canvas window, each responsible for a distinct layer, all assembled together in the main rendering function that drives every full redraw of the display.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw gradient background from header bottom to canvas bottom | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawGradientBackground() { //--- Derive the gradient bottom target color from the master theme color bottomColor = LightenColor(masterThemeColor, 0.85); //--- Iterate over every pixel row below the header bar for(int y = HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT; y < currentCanvasHeightPixels; y++) { //--- Compute normalized vertical blend factor (0.0 at top, 1.0 at bottom) double gradientFactor = (double)(y - HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT) / (currentCanvasHeightPixels - HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT); //--- Interpolate between top and bottom gradient colors color currentRowColor = InterpolateColors(backgroundTopColor, bottomColor, gradientFactor); //--- Convert opacity level to an alpha byte value uchar alphaChannel = (uchar)(255 * backgroundOpacityLevel); //--- Combine row color and alpha into ARGB uint argbColor = ColorToARGB(currentRowColor, alphaChannel); //--- Paint every pixel across this row with the gradient color for(int x = 0; x < currentCanvasWidthPixels; x++) { mainCanvas.PixelSet(x, y, argbColor); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw outer border frame around the canvas perimeter | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawCanvasBorder() { //--- Skip drawing if border frame has been disabled if(!showBorderFrame) return; //--- Darken border when hovering over resize zone for visual feedback color borderColor = isHoveringResizeZone ? DarkenColor(masterThemeColor, 0.2) : masterThemeColor; //--- Convert border color to ARGB uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(borderColor, 255); //--- Draw outer border rectangle flush with canvas edges mainCanvas.Rectangle(0, 0, currentCanvasWidthPixels - 1, currentCanvasHeightPixels - 1, argbBorder); //--- Draw inner border rectangle one pixel inset for double-border effect mainCanvas.Rectangle(1, 1, currentCanvasWidthPixels - 2, currentCanvasHeightPixels - 2, argbBorder); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw and fill the draggable header bar with title text | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawHeaderBar() { //--- Declare header fill color variable color headerColor; //--- Use darkened theme color while actively dragging if(isDraggingCanvas) { headerColor = DarkenColor(masterThemeColor, 0.1); } //--- Use lightened theme color when hovering the header else if(isHoveringHeader) { headerColor = LightenColor(masterThemeColor, 0.4); } //--- Use default lightened color when idle else { headerColor = LightenColor(masterThemeColor, 0.7); } //--- Convert header fill color to ARGB uint argbHeader = ColorToARGB(headerColor, 255); //--- Fill the entire header bar rectangle mainCanvas.FillRectangle(0, 0, currentCanvasWidthPixels - 1, HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT, argbHeader); //--- Optionally overlay a border around the header bar if(showBorderFrame) { //--- Convert border color to ARGB uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(masterThemeColor, 255); //--- Draw outer border line around the header mainCanvas.Rectangle(0, 0, currentCanvasWidthPixels - 1, HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT, argbBorder); //--- Draw inner border line for a double-border effect mainCanvas.Rectangle(1, 1, currentCanvasWidthPixels - 2, HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - 1, argbBorder); } //--- Set the title font and size mainCanvas.FontSet("Arial Bold", titleFontSize); //--- Convert title text color to ARGB uint argbText = ColorToARGB(titleTextColor, 255); //--- Define the canvas title string string titleText = "BUTTERFLY CURVE LOGO - Parametric Mathematical Art"; //--- Draw the title text centered in the header bar mainCanvas.TextOut(currentCanvasWidthPixels / 2, (HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT - titleFontSize) / 2, titleText, argbText, TA_CENTER); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw resize grip indicator at active or hovered resize zone | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void DrawResizeIndicator() { //--- Set indicator color to the master theme color uint argbIndicator = ColorToARGB(masterThemeColor, 255); //--- Draw corner grip when corner zone is active or hovered if(hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_CORNER) { //--- Compute left edge of the corner grip rectangle int cornerXPosition = currentCanvasWidthPixels - resizeGripSize; //--- Compute top edge of the corner grip rectangle int cornerYPosition = currentCanvasHeightPixels - resizeGripSize; //--- Fill the corner resize zone rectangle mainCanvas.FillRectangle(cornerXPosition, cornerYPosition, currentCanvasWidthPixels - 1, currentCanvasHeightPixels - 1, argbIndicator); //--- Draw diagonal grip lines within the corner zone for(int i = 0; i < 3; i++) { //--- Compute line offset for each grip stripe int offset = i * 3; //--- Draw diagonal stripe from lower-left to upper-right of corner grip mainCanvas.Line(cornerXPosition + offset, currentCanvasHeightPixels - 1, currentCanvasWidthPixels - 1, cornerYPosition + offset, argbIndicator); } } //--- Draw right edge grip indicator when right edge zone is active or hovered if(hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_RIGHT_EDGE) { //--- Vertically center the right edge grip indicator int indicatorYPosition = currentCanvasHeightPixels / 2 - 15; //--- Fill a thin vertical bar along the right edge mainCanvas.FillRectangle(currentCanvasWidthPixels - 3, indicatorYPosition, currentCanvasWidthPixels - 1, indicatorYPosition + 30, argbIndicator); } //--- Draw bottom edge grip indicator when bottom edge zone is active or hovered if(hoverResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE || activeResizeMode == RESIZE_BOTTOM_EDGE) { //--- Horizontally center the bottom edge grip indicator int indicatorXPosition = currentCanvasWidthPixels / 2 - 15; //--- Fill a thin horizontal bar along the bottom edge mainCanvas.FillRectangle(indicatorXPosition, currentCanvasHeightPixels - 3, indicatorXPosition + 30, currentCanvasHeightPixels - 1, argbIndicator); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compose and update all layers of the main canvas visualization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void RenderMainVisualization() { //--- Clear the main canvas to fully transparent before redrawing mainCanvas.Erase(0); //--- Draw gradient background if the option is enabled if(enableBackgroundFill) { DrawGradientBackground(); } //--- Draw the outer border frame around the canvas DrawCanvasBorder(); //--- Draw and fill the header bar with title DrawHeaderBar(); //--- Render axes, grid, ticks, labels, and butterfly curves DrawButterflyPlot(); //--- Draw resize grip indicator only when hovering and resizing is enabled if(isHoveringResizeZone && enableCanvasResizing) { DrawResizeIndicator(); } //--- Flush the updated main canvas pixels to the chart mainCanvas.Update(); //--- Flush the updated curve canvas pixels to the chart curveCanvas.Update(); }
First, the "DrawGradientBackground" function derives the bottom gradient target color by lightening the master theme color by a factor of 0.85, producing a very pale tint. It then iterates over every pixel row below the header bar, computing a normalized blend factor from 0.0 at the top to 1.0 at the bottom, and calls "InterpolateColors" to smoothly transition from the background top color input toward that pale tint. The opacity input is converted to an alpha byte and combined with the row color into an "ARGB" value via ColorToARGB, then painted across every pixel in that row with PixelSet, producing a smooth vertical gradient fill beneath the header.
"DrawCanvasBorder" skips execution entirely if the border frame is disabled. When active, it checks whether the mouse is hovering over a resize zone and slightly darkens the border color using "DarkenColor" as visual feedback, otherwise using the master theme color directly. Two concentric rectangles are drawn with Rectangle — one flush with the canvas edges and one inset by a single pixel — creating a clean double-border frame around the entire canvas perimeter.
The "DrawHeaderBar" function selects the header fill color based on the current interaction state — darkened slightly while dragging, lightened moderately while hovering, and lightened more heavily when idle — giving the header tactile visual feedback for all three states. The chosen color fills the entire header rectangle via FillRectangle, and if the border frame is enabled, two border rectangles are overlaid. The title text is then set in bold Arial and drawn centered within the header using the TextOut method.
For the resize grip, "DrawResizeIndicator" renders a filled rectangle at the active grip zone — a square block at the corner, a thin vertical bar at the right edge, or a thin horizontal bar at the bottom edge — each colored with the master theme. The corner grip additionally draws three diagonal stripes across its block using Line to visually suggest a drag handle, a common convention in resizable window interfaces.
Finally, "RenderMainVisualization" orchestrates the full repaint sequence. The main canvas is first cleared entirely to transparent with Erase, then the gradient background, border, header, butterfly plot, and, conditionally, the resize indicator are drawn in layer order. Once all layers are composed, both the main canvas and the curve canvas are flushed to the chart display with Update, completing the frame. To bring this to life, we will initialize it, and we will see the progress.
Initializing the Canvas System on Startup
The OnInit event handler is responsible for setting up the entire canvas system when the program is first loaded — syncing positions, creating all three canvas layers in the correct stacking order, and triggering the first full render.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- //--- Sync current X position to the initial input value currentCanvasXPosition = initialCanvasXPosition; //--- Sync current Y position to the initial input value currentCanvasYPosition = initialCanvasYPosition; //--- Sync current width to the initial input value currentCanvasWidthPixels = initialCanvasWidth; //--- Sync current height to the initial input value currentCanvasHeightPixels = initialCanvasHeight; //--- Create the main background canvas bitmap label if(!mainCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel(0, 0, mainCanvasName, currentCanvasXPosition, currentCanvasYPosition, currentCanvasWidthPixels, currentCanvasHeightPixels, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { //--- Report creation failure to the journal Print("ERROR: Failed to create main canvas"); //--- Abort initialization return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- Set the Z-order of the main canvas to the back layer ObjectSetInteger(0, mainCanvasName, OBJPROP_ZORDER, 0); //--- Create the curve canvas bitmap label positioned inside the plot area if(!curveCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel(0, 0, curveCanvasName, currentCanvasXPosition + 60 + plotAreaPadding, currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + 10 + plotAreaPadding, currentCanvasWidthPixels - 100 - 2 * plotAreaPadding, currentCanvasHeightPixels - 70 - 2 * plotAreaPadding, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { //--- Report creation failure to the journal Print("ERROR: Failed to create curve canvas"); //--- Abort initialization return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- Clear the curve canvas to transparent curveCanvas.Erase(0); //--- Set the Z-order of the curve canvas above the main canvas ObjectSetInteger(0, curveCanvasName, OBJPROP_ZORDER, 1); //--- Create the legend canvas bitmap label positioned in the header region if(!legendCanvas.CreateBitmapLabel(0, 0, legendCanvasName, currentCanvasXPosition + legendXPosition, currentCanvasYPosition + HEADER_BAR_HEIGHT + legendYOffset, legendWidth, legendHeight, COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE)) { //--- Report creation failure to the journal Print("ERROR: Failed to create legend canvas"); //--- Abort initialization return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- Set the Z-order of the legend canvas to the top layer ObjectSetInteger(0, legendCanvasName, OBJPROP_ZORDER, 2); //--- Render the full main visualization on startup RenderMainVisualization(); //--- Enable mouse move events for drag and resize interaction ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE, true); //--- Force an immediate chart redraw ChartRedraw(); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
We open by syncing the current canvas position and dimension variables to their corresponding input values, ensuring that the runtime state reflects whatever the user configured before attaching the program. From there, all three canvas bitmap labels are created in sequence using CreateBitmapLabel — the main canvas first, placed at the configured position and sized to the full canvas dimensions with COLOR_FORMAT_ARGB_NORMALIZE for alpha support. If any creation call fails, an error is printed to the journal, and INIT_FAILED is returned immediately to abort startup cleanly.
The main canvas is assigned a Z-order of 0, placing it at the back layer. The curve canvas is created with its position offset inward by the axis margin and padding values, and its dimensions reduced accordingly to fit precisely within the plot area — it is then cleared to transparent with Erase and assigned Z-order 1, sitting above the main canvas. The legend canvas is positioned relative to the canvas origin using the legend input offsets, sized to the fixed legend dimensions, and placed at Z-order 2 as the topmost layer, ensuring it always renders above both the background and the curve.
Once all three canvases are in place, "RenderMainVisualization" is called to perform the first full draw, mouse move events are enabled on the chart via "ChartSetInteger" with CHART_EVENT_MOUSE_MOVE so that drag and resize interactions are captured by the OnChartEvent event handler, and a final "ChartRedraw" forces an immediate screen refresh. We then return INIT_SUCCEEDED to confirm successful initialization. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.
From the image, we can see that the butterfly curve is rendered correctly. What we need to do next is render the legend so we know at a glance what color represents what. Here is the logic we used to achieve that.
Drawing the Legend Panel
The "RenderLegend" function builds the floating legend panel that identifies each of the four colored butterfly curve segments with a color swatch and a text label.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Draw and set legend with color swatches and segment labels | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void RenderLegend() { //--- Clear the legend canvas to fully transparent before redrawing legendCanvas.Erase(0); //--- Compute legend background color as a highly lightened theme color color legendBackgroundColor = LightenColor(masterThemeColor, 0.9); //--- Set semi-transparent alpha for the legend background uchar backgroundAlpha = 153; //--- Convert legend background to ARGB with transparency uint argbLegendBackground = ColorToARGB(legendBackgroundColor, backgroundAlpha); //--- Convert legend border color to fully opaque ARGB uint argbBorder = ColorToARGB(masterThemeColor, 255); //--- Convert legend text color to fully opaque ARGB uint argbText = ColorToARGB(clrBlack, 255); //--- Fill the legend background rectangle legendCanvas.FillRectangle(0, 0, legendWidth - 1, legendHeight - 1, argbLegendBackground); //--- Draw outer border rectangle of the legend panel legendCanvas.Rectangle(0, 0, legendWidth - 1, legendHeight - 1, argbBorder); //--- Draw inner border rectangle for a double-border effect legendCanvas.Rectangle(1, 1, legendWidth - 2, legendHeight - 2, argbBorder); //--- Set the legend entry font legendCanvas.FontSet("Arial", legendFontSize); //--- Start the first legend entry at the top with a small margin int textYPosition = 8; //--- Compute row spacing based on font size plus a small gap int lineSpacing = legendFontSize + 2; //--- Convert blue curve color to ARGB uint argbBlue = ColorToARGB(blueCurveColor, 255); //--- Draw the blue color swatch rectangle for segment 1 legendCanvas.FillRectangle(8, textYPosition, 18, textYPosition + 10, argbBlue); //--- Draw the segment 1 label beside its color swatch legendCanvas.TextOut(25, textYPosition, "Segment 1", argbText, TA_LEFT); //--- Advance Y position to the next legend row textYPosition += lineSpacing; //--- Convert red curve color to ARGB uint argbRed = ColorToARGB(redCurveColor, 255); //--- Draw the red color swatch rectangle for segment 2 legendCanvas.FillRectangle(8, textYPosition, 18, textYPosition + 10, argbRed); //--- Draw the segment 2 label beside its color swatch legendCanvas.TextOut(25, textYPosition, "Segment 2", argbText, TA_LEFT); //--- Advance Y position to the next legend row textYPosition += lineSpacing; //--- Convert orange curve color to ARGB uint argbOrange = ColorToARGB(orangeCurveColor, 255); //--- Draw the orange color swatch rectangle for segment 3 legendCanvas.FillRectangle(8, textYPosition, 18, textYPosition + 10, argbOrange); //--- Draw the segment 3 label beside its color swatch legendCanvas.TextOut(25, textYPosition, "Segment 3", argbText, TA_LEFT); //--- Advance Y position to the next legend row textYPosition += lineSpacing; //--- Convert green curve color to ARGB uint argbGreen = ColorToARGB(greenCurveColor, 255); //--- Draw the green color swatch rectangle for segment 4 legendCanvas.FillRectangle(8, textYPosition, 18, textYPosition + 10, argbGreen); //--- Draw the segment 4 label beside its color swatch legendCanvas.TextOut(25, textYPosition, "Segment 4", argbText, TA_LEFT); //--- Flush the updated legend pixels to the chart legendCanvas.Update(); }
We start by clearing the legend canvas to transparent, then derive the background fill color by lightening the master theme color heavily toward white. The background is applied as a semi-transparent fill using FillRectangle with an alpha of 153 — just opaque enough to be readable while still letting the chart beneath show through faintly. Two concentric border rectangles are then drawn with Rectangle using the fully opaque theme color, matching the double-border style used on the main canvas frame.
With the background in place, the font is set, and the four legend entries are laid out sequentially from top to bottom, each spaced by the font size plus a small gap. For every segment, a small filled rectangle is drawn as a color swatch using the respective curve color, and a text label — "Segment 1" through "Segment 4" — is rendered immediately to its right via TextOut in left-aligned black text. The vertical position advances by the line spacing after each entry to keep the rows evenly distributed within the panel. Once all four entries are painted, the legend canvas is flushed to the chart with the Update method. When we call this function in initialization, after the other rendering is done, we get the following outcome.
What now remains is handling the chart events and de-initialization, so we remove all our layers when not needed. To achieve that, we used the following logic.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert chart event function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- Process only mouse move events if(id == CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE) { //--- Extract the current mouse X coordinate from the event parameter int mouseXPosition = (int)lparam; //--- Extract the current mouse Y coordinate from the event parameter int mouseYPosition = (int)dparam; //--- Extract the current mouse button state from the event parameter int mouseState = (int)sparam; //--- Snapshot the previous hover states before updating bool previousHoverState = isHoveringCanvas; bool previousHeaderHoverState = isHoveringHeader; bool previousResizeHoverState = isHoveringResizeZone; //--- Determine if the mouse is currently over the canvas area isHoveringCanvas = (mouseXPosition >= currentCanvasXPosition && mouseXPosition <= currentCanvasXPosition + currentCanvasWidthPixels && mouseYPosition >= currentCanvasYPosition && mouseYPosition <= currentCanvasYPosition + currentCanvasHeightPixels); //--- Determine if the mouse is over the header bar isHoveringHeader = IsMouseOverHeaderBar(mouseXPosition, mouseYPosition); //--- Determine if the mouse is over any resize grip zone isHoveringResizeZone = IsMouseInResizeZone(mouseXPosition, mouseYPosition, hoverResizeMode); //--- Flag a redraw if any hover state has changed bool needRedraw = (previousHoverState != isHoveringCanvas || previousHeaderHoverState != isHoveringHeader || previousResizeHoverState != isHoveringResizeZone); //--- Handle mouse button press (transition from up to down) if(mouseState == 1 && previousMouseButtonState == 0) { //--- Start a canvas drag if button pressed on header (not resize zone) if(enableCanvasDragging && isHoveringHeader && !isHoveringResizeZone) { //--- Set drag active flag isDraggingCanvas = true; //--- Record the mouse position at drag start dragStartXPosition = mouseXPosition; dragStartYPosition = mouseYPosition; //--- Record the canvas position at drag start canvasStartXPosition = currentCanvasXPosition; canvasStartYPosition = currentCanvasYPosition; //--- Disable chart scroll to prevent interference during drag ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Request a redraw to show drag visual state needRedraw = true; } //--- Start a canvas resize if button pressed on a resize grip zone else if(isHoveringResizeZone) { //--- Set resize active flag isResizingCanvas = true; //--- Record which resize direction is active activeResizeMode = hoverResizeMode; //--- Record the mouse position at resize start resizeStartXPosition = mouseXPosition; resizeStartYPosition = mouseYPosition; //--- Record the canvas dimensions at resize start resizeInitialWidth = currentCanvasWidthPixels; resizeInitialHeight = currentCanvasHeightPixels; //--- Disable chart scroll to prevent interference during resize ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, false); //--- Request a redraw to show resize visual state needRedraw = true; } } //--- Handle mouse button held (both previous and current state are pressed) else if(mouseState == 1 && previousMouseButtonState == 1) { //--- Continue dragging the canvas if a drag is in progress if(isDraggingCanvas) { HandleCanvasDrag(mouseXPosition, mouseYPosition); } //--- Continue resizing the canvas if a resize is in progress else if(isResizingCanvas) { HandleCanvasResize(mouseXPosition, mouseYPosition); } } //--- Handle mouse button release (transition from down to up) else if(mouseState == 0 && previousMouseButtonState == 1) { //--- End any active drag or resize operation if(isDraggingCanvas || isResizingCanvas) { //--- Clear drag active flag isDraggingCanvas = false; //--- Clear resize active flag isResizingCanvas = false; //--- Reset the active resize direction activeResizeMode = RESIZE_NONE; //--- Re-enable chart scroll after interaction ends ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_MOUSE_SCROLL, true); //--- Request a redraw to restore normal visual state needRedraw = true; } } //--- Rebuild the main visualization if any visual state changed if(needRedraw) { RenderMainVisualization(); //--- Refresh the chart to show updated canvases ChartRedraw(); } //--- Update the last known mouse X position lastMouseXPosition = mouseXPosition; //--- Update the last known mouse Y position lastMouseYPosition = mouseYPosition; //--- Store the current button state for the next event comparison previousMouseButtonState = mouseState; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- //--- Destroy the main canvas and release its resources mainCanvas.Destroy(); //--- Destroy the curve canvas and release its resources curveCanvas.Destroy(); //--- Destroy the legend canvas and release its resources legendCanvas.Destroy(); //--- Refresh the chart after all objects have been removed ChartRedraw(); }
Inside OnChartEvent, we filter exclusively for CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_MOVE events. The mouse coordinates and button state are extracted from the event parameters, and the previous hover states for the canvas, header, and resize zone are snapshotted before updating. The three hover flags are then refreshed — the general canvas hover via a boundary check, the header hover via "IsMouseOverHeaderBar", and the resize zone hover via "IsMouseInResizeZone". If any of these states have changed from the previous event, a redraw is flagged immediately.
The button state transitions drive three distinct branches. On a press — detected as a transition from 0 to 1 — we check whether the click landed on the header bar, but outside any resize zone, in which case dragging is initiated by recording the start mouse position, the canvas position at that moment, and disabling chart scrolling via ChartSetInteger to prevent the chart from panning during the drag. If instead the click landed on a resize grip zone, resizing is initiated by recording the active direction, the start mouse position, and the initial canvas dimensions. While the button remains held — both previous and current states equal to 1 — we route to either "HandleCanvasDrag" or "HandleCanvasResize" depending on which operation is active, continuously updating position or size with each mouse move event. On release — transitioning from 1 back to 0 — all active flags are cleared, the resize direction is reset to "RESIZE_NONE", and chart scrolling is re-enabled.
After all state updates are processed, if a redraw was flagged at any point during the event, "RenderMainVisualization" is called to rebuild the full visual output, and the chart is refreshed. The mouse coordinates and button state are stored at the end of every event for comparison in the next call.
The OnDeinit event handler is straightforward — it calls "Destroy" on all three canvas objects to release their pixel buffers and remove their bitmap label objects from the chart, then triggers a final ChartRedraw to leave the chart clean after the program exits. All that now remains is testing the program, and that is handled in the next section.
Visualization
We compiled the program and attached it to a MetaTrader 5 chart to verify the rendering output. Below is the result captured as a single image.
The butterfly curve renders cleanly across all four colored segments, with the blue segment tracing the first 3π of the parametric traversal, followed by red, orange, and green completing the remaining three equal portions through to the full 12π. The supersampled pipeline produces smooth, anti-aliased strokes with no visible pixel staircase artifacts along the curve edges. The axis grid, tick marks, and labels align correctly with the mathematical domain boundaries, and the legend panel sits in its designated position, identifying each segment by color — the canvas window responds to dragging and resizing as expected, with all three layers repositioning and rescaling in sync.
Conclusion
In conclusion, we have built a canvas-based visual tool in MQL5 that renders the butterfly curve — a parametric mathematical equation — directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. We implemented a full-layered canvas system with a gradient background, a draggable and resizable floating window, supersampled anti-aliased curve rendering across four colored segments, a calibrated axis grid with tick marks and labels, and a floating legend panel identifying each segment. After reading the article, you will be able to:
- Render smooth parametric curves on an MQL5 canvas using the supersampling pipeline for clean anti-aliased output
- Build a fully interactive floating canvas window with dragging, resizing, and layered canvas stacking using Z-order control
- Construct a calibrated axis grid with dynamically computed tick positions and formatted labels that adapt to any canvas size
In the next part, we will take this further by adding realistic butterfly fills — layered wing coloring with vertical and radial gradients, wing vein lines, scale texture dots, and a detailed body with antennae — transforming the mathematical outline into a visually rich and lifelike butterfly illustration on the canvas. Stay tuned!
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This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.
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