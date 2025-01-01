- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Timeframes (Método Get)
Obtém o flag de visibilidade do objeto gráfico.
|
int Timeframes() const
Valor do Retorno
Flags de visibilidade do objeto gráfico anexadas a uma instância da classe. Se o objeto não é anexado, ele retorna 0.
Timeframes (Método Set)
Define o flag de visibilidade do objeto gráfico.
|
bool Timeframes(
Parâmetros
new_timeframes
[in] Novos flags de visibilidade do objeto gráfico.
Valor do Retorno
verdadeiro - se bem sucedido, falso - não pode mudar as flags de visibilidade.
Exemplo
|
//--- example for CChartObject::Timeframes