//--- example for CChartObject::Timeframes

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>

//---

void OnStart()

{

CChartObject object;

//--- get timeframes of chart object

int timeframes=object.Timeframes();

if(!(timeframes&OBJ_PERIOD_H1))

{

//--- set timeframes of chart object

object.Timeframes(timeframes|OBJ_PERIOD_H1);

}

}