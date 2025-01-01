DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoObjetos gráficosCChartObjectTimeframes 

Timeframes (Método Get)

Obtém o flag de visibilidade do objeto gráfico.

int  Timeframes() const

Valor do Retorno

Flags de visibilidade do objeto gráfico anexadas a uma instância da classe. Se o objeto não é anexado, ele retorna 0.

Timeframes (Método Set)

Define o flag de visibilidade do objeto gráfico.

bool  Timeframes(
   int  new_timeframes      // Visibility flags
   )

Parâmetros

new_timeframes

[in]  Novos flags de visibilidade do objeto gráfico.

Valor do Retorno

verdadeiro - se bem sucedido, falso - não pode mudar as flags de visibilidade.

Exemplo

//--- example for CChartObject::Timeframes  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   //--- get timeframes of chart object   
   int timeframes=object.Timeframes();  
   if(!(timeframes&OBJ_PERIOD_H1))  
     {  
      //--- set timeframes of chart object  
      object.Timeframes(timeframes|OBJ_PERIOD_H1);  
     }  
  }  