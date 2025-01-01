DocumentaçãoSeções
NumPoints

Obtém o número de pontos de ancoragem de um objeto gráfico.

int  NumPoints() const

Valor do Retorno

Número de pontos ligados a um objeto gráfico anexado a uma instância de classe. Se o objeto não está anexado, ele retorna 0.

Exemplo

//--- example for CChartObject::NumPoints 
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- get points count of chart object  
   int points=object.NumPoints(); 
  } 