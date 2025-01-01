//--- example for CChartObject::LevelStyle

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>

//---

void OnStart()

{

CChartObject object;

//---

for(int i=0;i<object.LevelsCount();i++)

{

//--- get level style of chart object

ENUM_LINE_STYLE level_style=object.LevelStyle(i);

if(level_style!=STYLE_SOLID)

{

//--- set level style of chart object

object.LevelStyle(i,STYLE_SOLID);

}

}

}