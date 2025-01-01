- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
LevelStyle (Método Get)
Obtém o estilo da linha de nível específico do objeto gráfico.
|
ENUM_LINE_STYLE LevelStyle(
Parâmetros
level
[in] Número de nível.
Valor do Retorno
Estilo da linha de nível específico do objeto gráfico anexado a uma instância de classe. Se não é anexado ao objeto ou o objeto não tem um nível específico, retorna WRONG_VALUE.
LevelStyle (Método Set)
Define estilo da linha de nível específico do objeto gráfico.
|
int LevelStyle(
Parâmetros
level
[in] Número de nível.
style
[in] Novo estilo de linha do nível especificado.
Valor do Retorno
verdadeiro - se bem sucedido, falso - não é possível mudar o estilo.
Exemplo
|
//--- example for CChartObject::LevelStyle