- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Attach
Vincula um objeto gráfico a uma instância de classe.
|
bool Attach(
Parâmetros
chart_id
[out] Identificador do Gráfico
name
[in] Nome do objeto gráfico.
window
[in] Número de janela do gráfico (0 - janela principal).
points
[in] Número de pontos de ancoragem do objeto gráfico.
Valor do Retorno
verdadeiro - se bem sucedido, falso - não pode vincular o objeto.
Exemplo
|
//--- example for CChartObject::Attach