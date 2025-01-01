DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoObjetos gráficosCChartObjectAttach 

Attach

Vincula um objeto gráfico a uma instância de classe.

bool  Attach(
   long    chart_id,     // ID Grafico
   string  name,         // Name of the object
   int     window,       // Chart window
   int     points        // Number of points
   )

Parâmetros

chart_id

[out]  Identificador do Gráfico

name

[in]  Nome do objeto gráfico.

window

[in]  Número de janela do gráfico (0 - janela principal).

points

[in]  Número de pontos de ancoragem do objeto gráfico.

Valor do Retorno

verdadeiro - se bem sucedido, falso - não pode vincular o objeto.

Exemplo

//--- example for CChartObject::Attach 
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- attach chart object  
   if(!object.Attach(ChartID(),"MyObject",0,2)) 
     { 
      printf("Object attach error"); 
      return
     } 
  } 