Background (Método Get)

Obtém o flag desenhando o objeto em segundo plano (fundo).

bool  Background() const

Valor do Retorno

Flag desenhado em segundo plano, um objeto gráfico que esteja vinculado a uma instância de classe. Se não vinculado, o objeto retorna falso.

Background (Método Set)

Define o flag desenhando o objeto em segundo plano (fundo).

bool  Background(
   bool  background      // Value of the flag
   )

Parâmetros

background

[in]  O novo valor do flag desenhando um objeto em segundo plano (fundo).

Valor do Retorno

verdadeiro - se bem sucedido, falso - não é possível mudar o flag.

Exemplo

//--- example for CChartObject::Background 
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- get background flag of chart object  
   bool background_flag=object.Background(); 
   if(!background_flag) 
     { 
     //--- set background flag of chart object 
     object.Background(true); 
     } 
  } 