Background (Método Get)
Obtém o flag desenhando o objeto em segundo plano (fundo).
|
bool Background() const
Valor do Retorno
Flag desenhado em segundo plano, um objeto gráfico que esteja vinculado a uma instância de classe. Se não vinculado, o objeto retorna falso.
Background (Método Set)
Define o flag desenhando o objeto em segundo plano (fundo).
|
bool Background(
Parâmetros
background
[in] O novo valor do flag desenhando um objeto em segundo plano (fundo).
Valor do Retorno
verdadeiro - se bem sucedido, falso - não é possível mudar o flag.
Exemplo
|
//--- example for CChartObject::Background