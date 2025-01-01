DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoObjetos gráficosCChartObjectCreateTime 

CreateTime

Obtém o tempo para criar o objeto gráfico.

datetime  CreateTime() const

Valor do Retorno

Tempo para criar objeto gráfico que esteja vinculado a uma instância de classe. Se o objeto não é vinculado, ele retorna 0.

Exemplo

//--- example for CChartObject::CreateTime  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   //--- get create time of chart object   
   datetime create_time=object.CreateTime();  
  }  