//--- example for CChartObject::LevelDescription

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>

//---

void OnStart()

{

CChartObject object;

//---

for(int i=0;i<object.LevelsCount();i++)

{

//--- get level description of chart object

string level_description=object.LevelDescription(i);

if(level_description=="")

{

//--- set level description of chart object

object.LevelDescription(i,"Level_"+IntegerToString(i));

}

}

}