- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
LevelDescription (Método Get)
Obtém uma descrição (texto) do nível de objeto gráfico.
|
string LevelDescription(
Parâmetros
level
[in] Número de níveis de objeto gráfico.
Valor do Retorno
Descrição (texto) do nível de objeto gráfico que esteja vinculado a uma instância de classe. Se não vincular o objeto ou não é especificado o nível do objeto, retorna NULL.
LevelDescription (Método Set)
Define a descrição (texto) do nível de objeto gráfico.
|
bool LevelDescription(
Parâmetros
level
[in] Número de nível de objeto gráfico.
text
[in] O novo valor da descrição (texto) do nível de objeto gráfico.
Valor do Retorno
verdadeiro - se bem sucedido, falso - não pode alterar a descrição (texto).
Exemplo
|
//--- example for CChartObject::LevelDescription