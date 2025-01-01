DocumentaçãoSeções
LevelDescription (Método Get)

Obtém uma descrição (texto) do nível de objeto gráfico.

string  LevelDescription(
   int  level       // Level number
   ) const

Parâmetros

level

[in]  Número de níveis de objeto gráfico.

Valor do Retorno

Descrição (texto) do nível de objeto gráfico que esteja vinculado a uma instância de classe. Se não vincular o objeto ou não é especificado o nível do objeto, retorna NULL.

LevelDescription (Método Set)

Define a descrição (texto) do nível de objeto gráfico.

bool  LevelDescription(
   int     level ,     // Level number
   string  text        // Text
   )

Parâmetros

level

[in]  Número de nível de objeto gráfico.

text

[in]  O novo valor da descrição (texto) do nível de objeto gráfico.

Valor do Retorno

verdadeiro - se bem sucedido, falso - não pode alterar a descrição (texto).

Exemplo

//--- example for CChartObject::LevelDescription 
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- 
   for(int i=0;i<object.LevelsCount();i++) 
     { 
      //--- get level description of chart object  
      string level_description=object.LevelDescription(i); 
      if(level_description==""
        { 
         //--- set level description of chart object 
         object.LevelDescription(i,"Level_"+IntegerToString(i)); 
        } 
     } 
  } 