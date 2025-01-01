- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Width (Método Get)
Obtém a linha do objeto gráfico.
|
int Width() const
Valor do Retorno
A linha do objeto gráfico que esteja vinculada a uma instância de classe. Se não está anexado ao objeto, retorna -1.
Width (Método Set)
Define a linha do objeto gráfico.
|
bool Width(
Parâmetros
new_width
[in] O novo valor da linha do objeto gráfico.
Valor do Retorno
verdadeiro - se bem sucedido, falso - se não pode alterar a largura.
Exemplo
|
//--- example for CChartObject::Width