Width (Método Get)

Obtém a linha do objeto gráfico.

int  Width() const

Valor do Retorno

A linha do objeto gráfico que esteja vinculada a uma instância de classe. Se não está anexado ao objeto, retorna -1.

Width (Método Set)

Define a linha do objeto gráfico.

bool  Width(
   int  new_width      // Thickness
   )

Parâmetros

new_width

[in]  O novo valor da linha do objeto gráfico.

Valor do Retorno

verdadeiro - se bem sucedido, falso - se não pode alterar a largura.

Exemplo

//--- example for CChartObject::Width  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   //--- get width of chart object   
   int width=object.Width();  
   if(width!=1)  
     {  
      //--- set width of chart object  
      object.Width(1);  
     }  
  }  