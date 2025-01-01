//--- example for CChartObject::LevelWidth

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>

//---

void OnStart()

{

CChartObject object;

//---

for(int i=0;i<object.LevelsCount();i++)

{

//--- get level width of chart object

int level_width=object.LevelWidth(i);

if(level_width!=1)

{

//--- set level width of chart object

object.LevelWidth(i,1);

}

}

}