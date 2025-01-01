- ChartId
LevelWidth (Get Method)
Obtém a largura da linha de nível específico do objeto gráfico.
|
int LevelWidth(
Parâmetros
level
[in] Número de nível.
Valor do Retorno
A largura da linha de nível específico do objeto gráfico anexado à instância de classe. Se não houver nenhum objeto anexado ou o objeto não tem o nível especificado, ele retorna -1.
LevelWidth (Método Set)
Define a largura da linha de nível específico do objeto gráfico.
|
bool LevelWidth(
Parâmetros
level
[in] Número de nível.
new_width
[in] Nova largura da linha do nível especificado.
Valor do Retorno
verdadeiro - se bem sucedido, falso - se não pode alterar a largura.
Exemplo
|
//--- example for CChartObject::LevelWidth