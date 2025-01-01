DocumentaçãoSeções
Referência MQL5Biblioteca PadrãoObjetos gráficosCChartObjectLevelWidth 

LevelWidth (Get Method)

Obtém a largura da linha de nível específico do objeto gráfico.

int  LevelWidth(
   int  level      // Level number
   ) const

Parâmetros

level

[in]  Número de nível.

Valor do Retorno

A largura da linha de nível específico do objeto gráfico anexado à instância de classe. Se não houver nenhum objeto anexado ou o objeto não tem o nível especificado, ele retorna -1.

LevelWidth (Método Set)

Define a largura da linha de nível específico do objeto gráfico.

bool  LevelWidth(
   int  level,         // Level number
   int  new_width      // New width
   )

Parâmetros

level

[in]  Número de nível.

new_width

[in]  Nova largura da linha do nível especificado.

Valor do Retorno

verdadeiro - se bem sucedido, falso - se não pode alterar a largura.

Exemplo

//--- example for CChartObject::LevelWidth 
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- 
   for(int i=0;i<object.LevelsCount();i++) 
     { 
      //--- get level width of chart object  
      int level_width=object.LevelWidth(i); 
      if(level_width!=1) 
        { 
         //--- set level width of chart object 
         object.LevelWidth(i,1); 
        } 
     } 
  } 