Voltra Pulse
- 지표
- Aleksandr Valutsa
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 5
General Description
Voltra Pulse is a modern adaptive indicator designed to identify trends and reversal points.
It is based on an enhanced moving average algorithm that dynamically adjusts to market volatility.
Key Features
-
Adaptivity: automatically adjusts sensitivity depending on current volatility.
-
Dual signal system: combines a fast and a slow line to reliably confirm signals.
-
Minimal lag: thanks to an optimized algorithm, it responds to price changes faster than classic MAs.
-
Versatility: effective on all timeframes and assets (Forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies).
Indicator Components
Fast Line (Voltra Fast)
-
Color: green.
-
Displays the short‑term trend.
-
Serves to detect early reversals.
Slow Line (Voltra Slow)
-
Color: red.
-
Filters noise and confirms trend strength.
-
Used as a support/resistance level.
Trading Signals
Buy:
-
Voltra Fast crosses Voltra Slow from below upward.
-
Additionally: the lines diverge, strengthening the signal.
Sell:
-
Voltra Fast crosses Voltra Slow from above downward.
-
Additionally: the lines converge/intertwine, indicating trend weakness.
Neutral Zone:
-
The lines move in parallel — the market is in consolidation.
-
It is recommended to avoid entering trades.
Default Settings
-
Fast line period: 10.
-
Slow line period: 21.
-
Adaptation coefficient: 0.5 (optimal for most assets).
-
Colors: green (Fast), red (Slow).
Application Recommendations
For trend trading:
-
Open positions in the direction of the line crossover.
-
Use a stop‑loss order behind the nearest extreme.
For noise filtering:
-
Trade only when the lines clearly diverge.
-
Avoid trades if the lines intertwine for more than 3 bars.
Combination with other tools:
-
Confirm the signal with support/resistance levels.
-
Add an oscillator (RSI, Stochastic) to filter overbought/oversold conditions.
Advantages Over Classic MAs
-
Fewer false signals due to adaptive filtering.
-
Early detection of reversals thanks to a dynamic period.
-
Works on all timeframes — from M1 to D1.
Limitations
-
In sideways markets, frequent crossovers may occur — use additional filters.
-
During sharp news events, signals may lag — take the economic calendar into account.
Conclusion
Voltra Pulse is a powerful tool for traders who value a balance between sensitivity and reliability.
Suitable for both scalping and medium‑term trading.