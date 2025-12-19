LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION.





Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift.





Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, and ABC patterns that appear only at high-probability locations.









Azimuth Pro is built for professional traders who demand both structure analysis AND intelligent automation.





While Azimuth maps market structure with surgical precision, Azimuth Pro adds the intelligence layer: auto-detection of your trading style, smart-configured moving averages, and parameters refined through backtesting of 20 years of data. The result is professional-grade analysis that adapts to your instrument and timeframe — automatically.





This is the indicator we use daily at Merkava Labs for us and our clients.









WHAT MAKES PRO DIFFERENT





Smart Configuration

The Pro version learns your context. Drop it on EURUSD M15 and it knows you're intraday trading. Drop it on BTCUSD H4 and it adjusts for swing. No manual tweaking required.





Adaptive Moving Averages

Standard EMAs work. But ATR-adaptive StepMA (volatility-responsive) and momentum-adaptive VIDYA (trend-following) work better. Pro includes both, auto-configured per instrument class.





Trading Style Presets

Six battle-tested configurations, plus AUTO mode that selects the right one based on your timeframe:

- Scalping (M1-M5)

- Intraday (M15-H1)

- Intraweek (H4-H8)

- Swing (H12-D1)

- Position (D1+)

- Gann Cycles





MTF Bias Filtering

Signals are filtered by higher timeframe bias. A buy signal only appears when CTF, HTF1, and HTF2 (if enabled) all agree. Choose WAVE mode (L3 filter) for responsive signals, or CYCLE mode (L3 + L4) for stricter trend alignment.





MTF Alert Indicators

Alerts display + or ++ to show multi-timeframe validation:

- + = Signal validated by HTF1

- ++ = Signal validated by both HTF1 and HTF2

- Higher validation = higher probability setups.









CORE FEATURES (Inherited from Azimuth)





4-Level ZigZag System

- Levels 1-4 simultaneous rendering (minor to macro swings)

- Customizable periods with fractal-aligned defaults

- Color-coded visualization for instant pattern recognition





Swing-Anchored VWAP

- AVWAP anchored to major swing highs/lows (L2 + L3)

- Daily VWAP reference line (institutional benchmark)

- Directional logic (support in uptrend, resistance in downtrend)





ABC Pattern Detection

- Early Cycle Signals (L3→L1 confluence)

- Main Trend Signals (L2→L3 confluence)

- Late Cycle Signals (L1→L2 confluence)

- MTF bias filtering with alignment indicators

- Signal arrows persist across chart changes





Multi-Timeframe Dashboard

- 3-Timeframe bias display (Current + HTF1 + HTF2)

- ATR, ADR%, Live Spread, Candle Timer

- Institutional HTF mappings (auto-calculated)





HTF Structure Lines

- Horizontal S/R from HTF ZigZag swings

- Merged overlapping zones

- Line style hierarchy by timeframe









PRO-EXCLUSIVE FEATURES





Trading Style Presets

- AUTO: Detects optimal style from your timeframe

- SCALPING: Tight stops, fast signals (M1-M5)

- INTRADAY: Session-based, balanced (M15-H1)

- INTRAWEEK: Wider swings, patient (H4-H8)

- SWING: Major moves, trend-following (H12-D1)

- POSITION: Macro cycles, minimal noise (D1+)

- GANN: Time-cycle focused approach

- CUSTOM: Full manual control





Smart Moving Averages

- StepMA for Fast MA: ATR-adaptive stepping, reduces whipsaws

- VIDYA for Slow MA: Chande Momentum adaptive, better trend tracking

- Auto-configuration per asset class (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities)

- 20-year backtested parameters





Enhanced AVWAP System

- AVWAP Level 2 + Level 3 (more anchor points than standard Azimuth)

- Configurable segment limits

- Multi-swing value zone mapping





MTF Bias Filtering

- Signals filtered by HTF bias alignment

- WAVE mode: L3 filter for responsive signals

- CYCLE mode: L3 + L4 for stricter trend alignment

- Alerts show + (HTF1) or ++ (HTF1+HTF2) validation





Optimized for Multi-Chart and VPS

- ZigZag Anchor Proprietary Algo with 20x performance boost

- Multi-instance safe architecture

- Minimal CPU/memory footprint

- Run on multiple charts simultaneously without lag









TIMEFRAME COMPATIBILITY





M1 to M30: Full analysis with default settings (9999 bars)

H1+: Increase MaxCalculationBars to 15,000+ for complete MTF dashboard





Recommended: M5-M30 for intraday, H1-H4 for swing trading.









TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS





- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (build 3802+)

- Instruments: All (Forex, Crypto, Indices, Commodities, Stocks)

- File Type: Compiled .ex5

- Buffers: 44 indicator buffers

- Plots: 12 visual plots

- Performance: Multi-instance safe, VPS optimized, ZigZag Anchor Proprietary Algo (20x faster)

- Support: Product comments + Private Messages









WHAT'S INCLUDED





- User manual available in product comments section

- Azimuth Pro indicator (compiled .ex5)

- Quantum Color Themes (18 professional themes)

- Trading Style Presets (6 + AUTO + CUSTOM)

- Smart MA System (StepMA + VIDYA)

- Full Alert System (Box/Sound/Push/Email)

- MTF Dashboard (3-TF enhanced display)

- Regular updates and improvements

- Priority support









ABOUT MERKAVA LABS





"The best trades are already on your chart. You just can't see them yet."





Merkava Labs specializes in institutional-grade MT5 tools that decode market structure. Built by quants, for traders.









IMPORTANT NOTES





Live Structure Analysis: Azimuth Pro is a real-time analysis tool. ZigZag and ABC signals update dynamically as market structure evolves. For testing, use forward testing on a demo account — chart history is not suitable for backtesting.





The edge is not in individual signals, but in the complete system: multi-level market structure confirmed by swing-anchored AVWAP and adaptive moving averages working together.





Authenticity: Download only from official MQL5 Market. Beware of counterfeit versions.





Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Azimuth Pro is a technical analysis tool, not financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.



