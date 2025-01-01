- Attach
- Arc
- Pie
- FillPolygon
- FillEllipse
- GetDefaultColor
- ChartObjectName
- Circle
- CircleAA
- CircleWu
- Create
- CreateBitmap
- CreateBitmapLabel
- Destroy
- Ellipse
- EllipseAA
- EllipseWu
- Erase
- Fill
- FillCircle
- FillRectangle
- FillTriangle
- FontAngleGet
- FontAngleSet
- FontFlagsGet
- FontFlagsSet
- FontGet
- FontNameGet
- FontNameSet
- FontSet
- FontSizeGet
- FontSizeSet
- Height
- Line
- LineAA
- LineWu
- LineHorizontal
- LineVertical
- LineStyleSet
- LineThick
- LineThickVertical
- LineThickHorizontal
- LoadFromFile
- PixelGet
- PixelSet
- PixelSetAA
- Polygon
- PolygonAA
- PolygonWu
- PolygonThick
- PolygonSmooth
- Polyline
- PolylineSmooth
- PolylineThick
- PolylineWu
- PolylineAA
- Rectangle
- Resize
- ResourceName
- TextHeight
- TextOut
- TextSize
- TextWidth
- TransparentLevelSet
- Triangle
- TriangleAA
- TriangleWu
- Update
- Width
Create
차트 개체에 바인딩하지 않고 그래픽 리소스를 생성.
|
virtual bool Create(
매개변수
name
[in] 그래픽 리소스 이름 기준. 생성 중에 의사 임의 문자열을 추가하여 리소스 이름을 생성합니다.
width
[in] 너비(X 축 방향 픽셀 크기).
height
[in] 높이(Y 축 방향 픽셀 크기).
clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA
[in] 색상 처리 방법. 색상 처리 방법에 대한 자세한 내용은 ResourceCreate() 함수 설명을 참조하십시오.
값 반환
성공하면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false