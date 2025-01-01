문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリカスタムグラフィックスCCanvasCreate 

Create

차트 개체에 바인딩하지 않고 그래픽 리소스를 생성.

virtual bool  Create(
   const string       name,                                 // 이름
   const int          width,                                // 너비
   const int          height,                               // 높이
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA      // 유형
   );

매개변수

name

[in]  그래픽 리소스 이름 기준. 생성 중에 의사 임의 문자열을 추가하여 리소스 이름을 생성합니다.

width

[in]  너비(X 축 방향 픽셀 크기).

height

[in]  높이(Y 축 방향 픽셀 크기).

clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

[in]  색상 처리 방법. 색상 처리 방법에 대한 자세한 내용은 ResourceCreate() 함수 설명을 참조하십시오.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 그렇지 않으면 false