Smart Fibonacci Maximus
- インディケータ
- Syamsurizal Dimjati
- バージョン: 1.6
- アップデート済み: 24 12月 2025
Fibo Trend Smart MAXIMUS
Ritz Fibo Trend Smart MAXIMUS 1 is an advanced trading indicator that integrates various technical analysis tools into one comprehensive display. This indicator is designed to help traders identify trading opportunities with high accuracy, utilizing a combination of Fibonacci, ZigZag, and price action confirmation.
Key Features
-
Smart Fibonacci Retracement
-
11 Customizable Fibonacci Levels (0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 100%, 123.6%, 138.2%, 150%, 161.8%, 200%)
-
Different colors for each level for easy identification
-
Auto-update based on the latest ZigZag swing points
-
Fibo Fan for better trend visualization
-
-
Integrated ZigZag
-
Automatic swing point detection with customizable parameters:
-
ExtDepth : Calculation depth
-
ExtDeviation : Minimum deviation
-
ExtBackstep : Backstep
-
-
Noise filtering to avoid false signals
-
-
Smart Trend Detection
-
Dynamic trend detection based on price movement
-
Price action confirmation using higher high/lower low analysis
-
Automatic trend lines that adjust to swing points
-
-
KAMA Color Candles
-
Colored candles based on Kaufman Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA) movement
-
Blue (Aqua) for uptrend
-
Pink (DeepPink) for downtrend
-
Adjustable sensitivity threshold
-
-
Smart Alert System (Inactive)
-
Automatic notifications when price hits Fibonacci levels
-
Push notifications to mobile devices
-
Minimum swing points filter to avoid excessive alerts
-
Input Parameters
Fibonacci Settings
-
ShowFib : Enable/disable Fibonacci
-
FiboLevel1 to FiboLevel11 : Fibonacci Levels
-
Color_Level1 to Color_Level11 : Color for each level
ZigZag Configuration
-
Timeframe : ZigZag period
-
ExtDepth : Calculation depth (default: 12)
-
ExtDeviation : Minimum deviation (default: 5)
-
ExtBackstep : Backstep (default: 3)
Trend Detection
-
ShowTrend : Show trend line
-
UseDynamicTrendDetection : Use dynamic trend detection
-
TrendThreshold : Trend confirmation threshold (default: 0.382)
Candle Settings
-
MA_Period2 : KAMA period (default: 5)
-
ThresholdMult : Sensitivity threshold multiplier (default: 1)
Alert System (Inactive)
-
AlertEnabled : Enable chart alert
-
PushNotificationEnabled : Enable push notifications
-
MinSwingPoints : Minimum swing points for validation (default: 4)
How It Works
Analysis Process
-
ZigZag identifies the latest swing high and swing low.
-
Fibonacci is plotted based on the detected swing points.
-
Trend Detection analyzes the trend direction using Fibonacci levels.
-
KAMA Candle visually confirms price movement.
-
Alert System sends notifications when criteria are met.
Trading Signals (Inactive)
-
Buy Signal: Price touches Fibonacci support level + uptrend confirmation
-
Sell Signal: Price touches Fibonacci resistance level + downtrend confirmation
-
Exit Signal: Price reaches Fibonacci target (123.6%, 138.2%, etc.)
Customization
Visual Customization
-
Chart colors set to dark theme (black background) by default.
-
Grid lines hidden for a clean view.
-
OHLC display is disabled to save space.
Technical Customization
-
All parameters are customizable for trading needs.
-
Multiple timeframes support for flexible analysis.
-
All pairs compatibility for various trading instruments.
Important Notes
Advantages
-
All-in-one solution combining multiple indicators.
-
Auto-update without significant repainting.
-
User-friendly with easy-to-understand parameters.
-
Highly customizable for various trading styles.
Limitations
-
Requires understanding of Fibonacci and price action.
-
Not recommended for beginner traders without education.
-
Performance depends on parameter settings.
Compatibility
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Timeframe: All timeframes (M1 to MN1)
-
Pairs: All instruments (Forex, Stocks, Commodities)
-
Version: MQL5
Recommended Usage
For Scalpers
-
Use lower timeframes (M1-M15)
-
Set ThresholdMult to a lower value for higher sensitivity
-
Enable push notifications for quick alerts
For Swing Traders
-
Use higher timeframes (H1-D1)
-
Set MinSwingPoints to a higher value for stronger confirmation
-
Utilize Fibonacci extensions for profit targets
Risk Management
-
Always use stop loss.
-
Combine with other indicators for confirmation.
-
Test parameters on a demo account before live trading.
This indicator is a powerful analytical tool when used correctly and combined with proper money management.
you can start with: (on the chart) Properties > color. this option can be done without me having to add an indicator parameter for the change. please try.