AriX Indicator for MT5
A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool

AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include:

  • Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers

  • ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels

  • Signal outcome tracking with real-time stats panel

  • Optional sound alerts, push notifications

  • Custom logo and clean UI integration

Ideal for traders seeking clarity, consistent signal evaluation, and visual trade planning directly on the chart.


Main design was developed by Amanzhol Rysmendiev


SMC Workflow Auto EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
エキスパート
English – Product Description (V1.42) SMC Workflow Auto EA — SR / OB / FVG with BOS–CHOCH Confirmation Smart-Money-Concepts Expert Advisor that trades only when a clean SMC setup appears: Order-Block retest after Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) confirmation, with optional SR and Fair Value Gap (FVG) confluence. The EA uses pending limit orders, fixed SL/TP or RR-based exits, step-lock trailing and strict risk-controls designed to pass broker validation. What it does Detects swing structure usi
FREE
Waves Of Fibonacci
Roman Vashchilin
3 (2)
インディケータ
The principle of the indicator operation lies in the analysis of the currency pair history and determining the beginning and the end of the "power" driving the current trend. It also determines the Fibonacci levels in the main window. The indicator also shows how long ago the local Highs and Lows have been reached. How to Use Waves in the subwindow show the strength and the stage of the trend movement. That is, if the waves only start rising, then the trend is in the initial stage. If the waves
Art of Cloud
Oyku Guler
インディケータ
Meet the new generation ichimoku cloud. You can develop hundreds of strategies on it. Or you can open a trade directly by looking at whether it is above or below the cloud. Now it is much easier to know the trend... Once you get used to this cloud, you won't be able to look at the graphics without it. The calculation logic is completely different and you will experience the privilege of looking at the market from a different perspective. By looking at the chart, set the appropriate paramete
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
5 (1)
インディケータ
Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5 is a simple indicator that defines and displays the candlestick structure of the market. This indicator will suit both experienced traders and beginners who find it difficult to follow the structure visually. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual strategies automation services or indicator development/conversion services at 4xDev
FREE
QuantumScalp
Vadim Podoprigora
エキスパート
QuantumScalp is a next-generation automated trading advisor designed to enhance your trading efficiency and profitability                                                                                                        in the dynamic world of financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, QuantumScalp automates the scalping strategy, enabling traders to exploit small price movements with unparalleled precision and speed. Basically, the advisor does not use
Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5
Denis Joel Fatiaki
インディケータ
https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/l70MIHaQQa4 ,  https://youtu.be/pg0oiT5_8y0   Automated Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. These videos demonstrate how we apply the supply and demand system to our latest trading review and market analysis Enhance your Trading Strategy with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5. Gain a competitive market advantage with the Supply and Demand Trading Edge MT5 indicator, a powerful tool that combines MACD signals with supply and demand zones. By
Controlled Portfolio
Arman Aizhanov
エキスパート
We present you with a portfolio of algorithmic systems that is perfectly suited for trading on your own account, as well as for trading at prop firms! This portfolio consists of 8 uncorrelated systems that have different timeframes, different assets, and different system logic (trend-following, mean-reversion, momentum). All trading systems have been tested on historical data for a minimum of 10 years, and some for up to 15 years. It's important to understand that from this list, you can form v
Flat finder
Yuriy Lyachshenko
インディケータ
このインジケータは、横ばいを検出し、検出された領域を色の付いた四角形で塗りつぶします。 このインディケータの主なアイデアは、価格がチャート上の特定の領域を埋 めたときにフラットを検出することです。 入力パラメータ Color rectangle - 影を付ける矩形の色。 Bars in rectangle - 長方形内のバーの最小許容数。 Density in % - 平坦の密度。矩形の面積に対するパーセンテージで設定。 __________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
エキスパート
Cette stratégie de rupture génère des signaux d'entrée sur le marché lorsque le prix franchit une limite au sein d'une certaine fourchette de prix. Pour élaborer cette stratégie, nous avons utilisé des données historiques d'une qualité de 99,9 % sur les 15 dernières années. Les signaux les plus pertinents ont été sélectionnés et les faux signaux éliminés. Le conseiller expert réalise une analyse technique et ne retient que les cassures présentant les meilleurs résultats. Il utilise un système de
Divergence Sniper EA
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
ユーティリティ
Divergence Sniper EA Smart Institutional Logic – Without the Noise This is not your typical retail trading bot. Divergence Sniper EA is built on a simple yet powerful concept: price divergence between EURUSD and GBPUSD. It identifies abnormal behavior between these correlated pairs—often signaling hidden institutional activity—and acts with precision when the edge is real. No overtrading. No noise. Just calculated entries. Clean logic based on actual price behavior, not lagging indicators.
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
ユーティリティ
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (30)
インディケータ
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
yespolov.abay
34
yespolov.abay 2025.11.01 07:43 
 

This indicator is not working properly. I have lost my moneys using it.

samatovich1
24
samatovich1 2025.10.15 07:14 
 

Отирик, аферисттер, курсына катыспандар

Asemmm
24
Asemmm 2025.08.30 18:33 
 

не работает

Torben Petersen
1774
Torben Petersen 2025.08.01 15:51 
 

I've been testing various EAs and indicators for a while, and unfortunately, this indicator has proven to be one of the most disappointing investments. For the price the author is asking, the performance is simply not justifiable. I tested it across 7 currency pairs, including BTC and XAU, and just today alone, I experienced an 85% loss. That is unacceptable for a paid product. There are plenty of free indicators available on MQL5 that deliver far better results than this one. In my honest opinion: save your money. This indicator is not worth it.

Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5823
開発者からの返信 Temirlan Kdyrkhan 2025.08.01 16:30
Hello Torben Petersen!
Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback. I'm sorry to hear about your negative experience. would like to clarify that AriX is not a standalone auto-trading system or guaranteed profit tool-it is an indicator that provides trend, TP, and SL guidance. Its effectiveness depends on using it with the specific strategy and rules provided in the description/user guide. Trading without the recommended setup or risk management can lead to results like the ones you mentioned, especially in highly volatile instruments such as BTC and XAU.
I'm always happy to assist users to get the most out of the indicator. Please feel free to contact me via private message so can provide guidance on the correct usage and strategy to improve your results. Thank you again for your feedback.
レビューに返信