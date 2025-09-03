ARICoins

ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live.

Key Features:

  • Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands

  • Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR

  • Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility

  • Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2)

  • Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email

  • Custom logo support for branding

  • Works on all symbols and timeframes

Perfect for traders who value clarity, precision, and visual feedback.

Main design was developed by Amanzhol Rysmendiev



Advanced Analysis – Total Visual Clarity The Ichimoku Dashboard features three powerful dashboards to deliver precise trading signals based on a proven methodology. The color-coded panel design allows users to instantly identify the status of each monitored financial instrument at a glance. The combined table of the "Ichimoku Dashboard" for MetaTrader 5 is a key component that integrates and synthesizes trading signals generated by the indicators, providing a clear and immediate overview to su
