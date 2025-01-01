DocumentazioneSezioni
Tooltip (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il tooltip testo di un oggetto grafico.

string  Tooltip() const

Valore di ritorno

Il tooltip testo di un oggetto grafico allegato ad un'istanza della classe. Se non c'è oggetto allegato, restituisce NULL.

Tooltip (Metoto Set)

Imposta il tooltip testo di un oggetto grafico.

bool  Tooltip(
   string  new_tooltip      // nuovo testo del tooltip
   )

Parametri

new_tooltip

[in] Nuovo testo di un tooltip di oggetto grafico.

Valore di ritorno

true – successo, false - non posso cambiare il tooltip.

Note:

Se la proprietà non è impostata, allora viene visualizzato il tooltip generato automaticamente dal terminale. Un tootip può essere disabilitato impostando il valore "\n" (avanzamento riga).