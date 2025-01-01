- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Tooltip (Metodo Get)
Ottiene il tooltip testo di un oggetto grafico.
|
string Tooltip() const
Valore di ritorno
Il tooltip testo di un oggetto grafico allegato ad un'istanza della classe. Se non c'è oggetto allegato, restituisce NULL.
Tooltip (Metoto Set)
Imposta il tooltip testo di un oggetto grafico.
|
bool Tooltip(
Parametri
new_tooltip
[in] Nuovo testo di un tooltip di oggetto grafico.
Valore di ritorno
true – successo, false - non posso cambiare il tooltip.
Note:
Se la proprietà non è impostata, allora viene visualizzato il tooltip generato automaticamente dal terminale. Un tootip può essere disabilitato impostando il valore "\n" (avanzamento riga).