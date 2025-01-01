DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardOggetti GraficiCChartObjectDescription 

Description (Metodo Get)

Ottiene una descrizione (testo) di un oggetto grafico.

string  Description() const

Valore di ritorno

Descrizione (testo) dell'oggetto grafico allegato all'istanza della classe. Se non c'è oggetto allegato, restituisce NULL.

Description (Metodo Set)

Imposta la descrizione (testo) dell'oggetto grafico.

bool  Description(
   string  text      // testo
   )

Parametri

text

[in] Nuovo descrizione (testo) di un oggetto grafico.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare la descrizione(testo).

Esempio:

//--- esempio per CChartObject::Description
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- ottiene la descrizione dell'oggetto chart 
   string description=object.Description(); 
   if(description==""
     { 
      //--- imposta la descrizione dell'oggetto chart 
      object.Description("MyObject"); 
     } 
  } 