Timeframes (Get Method)

Ottiene flafg di visibilità di un oggetto grafico.

int  Timeframes() const

Valore di ritorno

Flags di visibilità dell'oggetto grafico allegato ad un'istanza della classe. Se non c'è oggetto allegato, restituisce 0.

Timeframes (Metodo Set)

Imposta flag di visibilità di un oggetto grafico.

bool  Timeframes(
   int  new_timeframes      // flags di visibilità
   )

Parametri

new_timeframes

[in] Nuove flag di visibilità dell'oggetto grafico.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare la visibilità della flag.

Esempio:

//--- esempio per CChartObject::Timeframes  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   //--- ottiene il timeframe dell'oggetto chart 
   int timeframes=object.Timeframes();  
   if(!(timeframes&OBJ_PERIOD_H1))  
     {  
      //--- imposta il timeframe dell'oggetto chart  
      object.Timeframes(timeframes|OBJ_PERIOD_H1);  
     }  
  }  