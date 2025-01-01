- ChartId
Timeframes (Get Method)
Ottiene flafg di visibilità di un oggetto grafico.
|
int Timeframes() const
Valore di ritorno
Flags di visibilità dell'oggetto grafico allegato ad un'istanza della classe. Se non c'è oggetto allegato, restituisce 0.
Timeframes (Metodo Set)
Imposta flag di visibilità di un oggetto grafico.
|
bool Timeframes(
Parametri
new_timeframes
[in] Nuove flag di visibilità dell'oggetto grafico.
Valore di ritorno
true - successo, false - non posso cambiare la visibilità della flag.
Esempio:
|
//--- esempio per CChartObject::Timeframes