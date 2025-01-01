DocumentazioneSezioni
ShiftPoint

Slitta un punto di ancoraggio specifico dell'oggetto grafico.

bool  ShiftPoint(
   int       point,       // numero punto
   datetime  d_time,      // incremento delle coordinate tempo
   double    d_price      // incremento delle coordinate prezzo
   )

Parametri

point

[in] Numero del punto di ancoraggio dell'oggetto grafico.

d_time

[in] Incremento delle coordinate tempo del punto specificato.

d_price

[in] Incremento delle coordinate prezzo del punto specificato.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso slittare il punto.

Esempio:

//--- esempio per CChartObject::ShiftPoint  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   datetime     d_time;  
   double       d_price;  
   //---  
   if(object.NumPoints()>0)  
     {  
      //--- punto di slittamento per l'oggetto chart  
      object.ShiftPoint(0,d_time,d_price);  
     }  
  }  