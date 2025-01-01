- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Name (Metodo Get)
Ottiene il nome dell'oggetto grafico.
|
string Name() const
Valore di ritorno
Nome dell'oggetto grafico allegato ad un'istanza della classe. Se non c'è oggetto allegato, restituisce NULL.
Name (Metodo Set)
Imposta il nome dell'oggetto grafico.
|
bool Name(
Parametri
name
[in] Il nuovo nome dell'oggetto grafico.
Valore di ritorno
true - successo, false - non posso cambiare il nome.
Esempio:
|
//--- esempio per CChartObject::Name