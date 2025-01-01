DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardOggetti GraficiCChartObjectName 

Name (Metodo Get)

Ottiene il nome dell'oggetto grafico.

string  Name() const

Valore di ritorno

Nome dell'oggetto grafico allegato ad un'istanza della classe. Se non c'è oggetto allegato, restituisce NULL.

Name (Metodo Set)

Imposta il nome dell'oggetto grafico.

bool  Name(
   string  name      // nuovo nome
   )

Parametri

name

[in] Il nuovo nome dell'oggetto grafico.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare il nome.

Esempio:

//--- esempio per CChartObject::Name  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>   
//---   
void OnStart()   
  {   
   CChartObject object;   
   //--- ottiene il nome dell'oggetto chart    
   string object_name=object.Name();   
   if(object_name!="MyChartObject")   
     {   
     //--- imposta il nome dell'oggetto chart   
     object.Name("MyChartObject");   
     }   
  }   