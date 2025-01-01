DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardOggetti GraficiCChartObjectStyle 

Style (Metodo Get)

Ottiene lo stile della linea dell'oggetto grafico.

ENUM_LINE_STYLE  Style() const

Valore di ritorno

Stile della linea dell' oggetto grafico allegato ad un'istanza della classe. Se non vi è alcun oggetto allegato, restituisce WRONG_VALUE.

Style (Metodo Set)

Imposta lo stile della linea dell'oggetto grafico.

bool  Style(
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE  new_style      // stile
   )

Parametri

new_style

[in] Nuovo valore dello stile dell'oggetto grafico linea.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare lo stile.

Esempio:

//--- esempio per CChartObject::Style  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   //--- ottiene lo stile dell'oggetto chart   
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=object.Style();  
   if(style!=STYLE_SOLID)  
     {  
      //--- imposta lo stile dell'oggetto chart  
      object.Style(STYLE_SOLID);  
     }  
  }  