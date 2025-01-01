- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Style (Metodo Get)
Ottiene lo stile della linea dell'oggetto grafico.
|
ENUM_LINE_STYLE Style() const
Valore di ritorno
Stile della linea dell' oggetto grafico allegato ad un'istanza della classe. Se non vi è alcun oggetto allegato, restituisce WRONG_VALUE.
Style (Metodo Set)
Imposta lo stile della linea dell'oggetto grafico.
|
bool Style(
Parametri
new_style
[in] Nuovo valore dello stile dell'oggetto grafico linea.
Valore di ritorno
true - successo, false - non posso cambiare lo stile.
Esempio:
|
//--- esempio per CChartObject::Style