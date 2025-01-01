DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 Riferimento 

SetPoint

Imposta nuove coordinate del punto di ancoraggio specificato dell'oggetto grafico.

bool  SetPoint(
   int       point,         // numero del punto
   datetime  new_time,      // coordinate tempo
   double    new_price      // coordinate prezzo
   )

Parametri

point

[in] Numero del punto di ancoraggio dell'oggetto grafico.

new_time

[a] Nuovo valore per le coordinate tempo del punto di ancoraggio specificato.

new_price

[in] Nuovo valore per le coordinate prezzo del punto di ancoraggio specificato.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare le coordinate del punto.

Esempio:

//--- esempio per CChartObject::SetPoint  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   double       price;  
   //---  
   if(object.NumPoints()>0)  
     {  
      //--- imposta il punto dell'oggetto chart 
      object.SetPoint(0,CurrTime(),price);  
     }  
  }  