ShiftObject

Slitta un oggetto grafico.

bool  ShiftObject(
   datetime  d_time,      // incremento delle coordinate tempo
   double    d_price      // incremento delle coordinate prezzo
   )

Parametri

d_time

[in]  Incremento dlle coordinate tempo di tutti i punti di ancoraggio.

d_price

[in]  Incremento dlle coordinate prezzo di tutti i punti di ancoraggio.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso slittare l'oggetto.

Esempio:

//--- esempio per CChartObject::ShiftObject  
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>  
//---  
void OnStart()  
  {  
   CChartObject object;  
   datetime     d_time;  
   double       d_price;  
   //--- slitta l'oggetto chart 
   object.ShiftObject(d_time,d_price);  
  }  