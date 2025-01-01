- ChartId
ShiftObject
Slitta un oggetto grafico.
bool ShiftObject(
Parametri
d_time
[in] Incremento dlle coordinate tempo di tutti i punti di ancoraggio.
d_price
[in] Incremento dlle coordinate prezzo di tutti i punti di ancoraggio.
Valore di ritorno
true - successo, false - non posso slittare l'oggetto.
Esempio:
//--- esempio per CChartObject::ShiftObject