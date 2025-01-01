- ChartId
Window
Ottiene l'indice della finestra chart in cui si trova l'oggetto grafico.
|
int Window() const
Valore di ritorno
Il numero della finestra chart in cui si trova l'oggetto grafico (0 - finestra principale). Se non vi è alcun oggetto associato, restituisce -1.
Esempio:
|
//--- esempio per CChartObject::Window