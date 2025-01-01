DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardOggetti GraficiCChartObjectWindow 

Window

Ottiene l'indice della finestra chart in cui si trova l'oggetto grafico.

int  Window() const

Valore di ritorno

Il numero della finestra chart in cui si trova l'oggetto grafico (0 - finestra principale). Se non vi è alcun oggetto associato, restituisce -1.

Esempio:

//--- esempio per CChartObject::Window
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- ottiene la finestra dell'oggetto chart 
   int window=object.Window(); 
  } 