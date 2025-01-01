DocumentazioneSezioni
NumPoints

Ottiene il numero di punti di ancoraggio di un oggetto grafico.

int  NumPoints() const

Valore di ritorno

Numero di punti che collegano un oggetto grafico allegato all'istanza della classe. Se non c'è oggetto allegato, restituisce 0.

Esempio:

//--- esempio per CChartObject::NumPoints
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- ottiene il conteggio punti dell'oggetto chart 
   int points=object.NumPoints(); 
  } 