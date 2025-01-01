- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Background (Metodo Get)
Ottiene la flag per disegnare un oggetto grafico sullo sfondo.
|
bool Background() const
Valore di ritorno
Flag per disegnare l'oggetto grafico, collegato ad un'istanza della classe, sullo sfondo. Se non c'è oggetto allegato, restituisce false.
Background (Metodo Set)
Imposta la flag per disegnare un oggetto grafico sullo sfondo.
|
bool Background(
Parametri
background
[in] Nuovo valore del flag per disegnare un oggetto grafico sullo sfondo.
Valore di ritorno
true - successo, false - non posso cambiare il flag.
Esempio:
|
//--- esempio per CChartObject::Background