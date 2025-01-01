DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardOggetti GraficiCChartObjectBackground 

Background (Metodo Get)

Ottiene la flag per disegnare un oggetto grafico sullo sfondo.

bool  Background() const

Valore di ritorno

Flag per disegnare l'oggetto grafico, collegato ad un'istanza della classe, sullo sfondo. Se non c'è oggetto allegato, restituisce false.

Background (Metodo Set)

Imposta la flag per disegnare un oggetto grafico sullo sfondo.

bool  Background(
   bool  background      // valore del flag
   )

Parametri

background

[in] Nuovo valore del flag per disegnare un oggetto grafico sullo sfondo.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare il flag.

Esempio:

//--- esempio per CChartObject::Background
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- ottiene flag sfondo di un oggetto chart 
   bool background_flag=object.Background(); 
   if(!background_flag) 
     { 
     //--- imposta flag sfondo di un oggetto chart
     object.Background(true); 
     } 
  } 