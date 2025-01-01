DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardGrafica PersonalizzataCCanvasTextWidth 

TextWidth

Riceve la larghezza del testo.

int  TextWidth(
   const string  text      // testo
   );

Parametri

text

[in]  Testo per la misurazione.

Valore di ritorno

altezza del testo in pixel

Nota

Il carattere corrente viene utilizzato per misurare il testo.