Polygon

Disegna un poligono.

void  Polygon(
   int&        x[],     // array delle coordinate X
   int&        y[],     // array delle coordinate Y
   const uint  clr      // colore
   );

Parametri

x[]

[in] Array delle coordinate X di un punto del poligono.

y[]

[in] Array delle coordinate Y di un punto del poligono.

clr

[in]  Colore in formato ARGB.