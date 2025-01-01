ドキュメントセクション
指定された double 型プロパティの値を取得します。

bool  InfoDouble(
  ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE  prop_id,    // プロパティ識別子
  double&                  var          // 変数への参照
  ) const

パラメータ

prop_id

[in]  double 型プロパティの識別子（ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE 列挙値）

var

[out]  結果を受け取る double 型変数への参照

戻り値

成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が取得できなかった場合は false

注意事項

シンボルは Name メソッドで選択されるべきです。