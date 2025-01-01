文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库交易类CSymbolInfoInfoDouble 

InfoDouble

获取指定双精度型属性的值。

bool  InfoDouble(
   ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE  prop_id,     // 属性 ID
   double&                  var          // 变量引用
   ) const

参数

prop_id

[输入] 双精度型属性 ID (值为 ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE 枚举)。

var

[输出]  保存双精度型结果的变量的引用。

返回值

true – 成功情况下, false – 如果不能获取属性值。

注释

品种必须先行使用 Name 方法选择。